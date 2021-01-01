« previous next »
Yes, I`m not saying there are not arguments for investing. I`m just saying it`s easy to demand a club spending money when you`re not the one trying to bring in money to the club.


I'm a fan,it's what we do and the money the Club has brought in has to include the huge amount the Club is now worth compared to what they paid for us.

If they don't want to invest (they've never done so tbf) then they should do the right thing and try to move us on.
You're the one bringing up "traitor" & you're the one who thought it was a good comparison.

The rest is just noise.

traitor was a representation of your point haha. you used the 'who needs enemies with friends like these'. didn't mean to upset you, but it's not an unfair summary of what you called me for stating a fact about FSG wanting to go into business with the guys raphael was railing against.

as for comparison, i think you literally got so irate you didn't read my post. i wasn't making a point comparing fsg and oligarchs. I'll save you the scrolling up and copy it for you again (please note the bit where i say 'its good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state' before calling me an wolf in sheeps clothing or whatever ;D )

"Yeah it's good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state, but please stop creating your false dichotomies - this doesn't mean our owners are saviours or even good guys in the context of the ills of modern football."

fairly sure we're on the same side here
I'm a fan,it's what we do and the money the Club has brought in has to include the huge amount the Club is now worth compared to what they paid for us.

If they don't want to invest (they've never done so tbf) then they should do the right thing and try to move us on.

And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.
Irate  ;D
And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.

Really can't fathom your position at all! :)

You don't want:

-us to be owned by an oligarch or state trying to sportswash
-to risk FSG leaving, in case someone worse comes along. understandably quite causiout and conservative about change
-to buy everyone and win everything easy

You do want:
-us to go into league (literally) with oligarch and sportswashing clubs, and write the rules for the leagues in cooperation with them
-radial change, and huge upheaval in the football industry (including securing the high returns FSG could get when they want to sell up, as we see for even the mediocre NFL teams that can't be relegated)
-us to have a financial advantage over all bar 15 or so clubs in europe that would allow us to 'buy everyone' and to play in a competition where we literally couldn't miss out on entering the most lucractive competition since we don't have to earn the spot by qualifying making 'winning everything easy' that bit closer
Who needs enemies eh.  ::)

You're scraping when you feel the need to place Henry in the same bracket as the anti-human rights gang of c*nts.Some might even say that you're creating you own false dichotomies.

Henry doesn't seem to be bothered about having Standard Chartered as shirt sponsors. That is despite them being convicted for money laundering and breaking sanctions imposed on Iran. A Country that sponsors Terrorism.

They were then fined by breaking sanctions imposed on Russia after they annexed Crimea.

Between April 8, 2015, and Jan. 26, 2018, Standard Chartered made a series of 102 loans to Denizbank, which was then almost wholly owned by Russias Sberbank.

At that time Sberbank was subject to restrictive measures under the EU Ukraine (Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity) regime and, as a result, those restrictions also applied to Denizbank.

OFSI found 70 of these loans, worth over £266 million (U.S. $325.4 million), violated EU sanctions.
And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished.

And there it is  ::)

I've said the same but that doesn't mean they get to own us until the end of time or that we give them the same amount of leeway on squad investment that we have so far done.


They are the ones to blame for us having such an unbalanced squad,as they are for us missing out on the CL and I don't think us expecting some serious investment this summer is unreasonable & I would say the same even if just owning us hadn't made them billions.

And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?

Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates.  Which is overall way worse.

That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.

How do you fell about Liverpool sending VVD to a sports facility in Dubai built using slave labour and which hosts events in which Children are forced to be camel jockeys in races.
Really can't fathom your position at all! :)

You don't want:

-us to be owned by an oligarch or state trying to sportswash
-to risk FSG leaving, in case someone worse comes along. understandably quite causiout and conservative about change
-to buy everyone and win everything easy

You do want:
-us to go into league (literally) with oligarch and sportswashing clubs, and write the rules for the leagues in cooperation with them
-radial change, and huge upheaval in the football industry (including securing the high returns FSG could get when they want to sell up, as we see for even the mediocre NFL teams that can't be relegated)
-us to have a financial advantage over all bar 15 or so clubs in europe that would allow us to 'buy everyone' and to play in a competition where we literally couldn't miss out on entering the most lucractive competition since we don't have to earn the spot by qualifying making 'winning everything easy' that bit closer


I`m not saying I was for the Superleague. My point is that the focus around the problems in football right now has shifted completely on to these teams who wanted to break out and create a Superleague, while the bigger issues(which probably created this to begin with) seem to take a stronger position. At the end of the day, as long as corruption within the UEFA continues, Qatar and the likes get more power, nothing will fucking change. Fans seem to think that they have had some influence here, but the main thing is basically that UEFA has secured their position.

It will still be expensive to buy tickets. It will still be expensive to watch Sky. And so on. And so on. Nothing has changed.   
WE WANT CHINA!
I`m not saying I was for the Superleague. My point is that the focus around the problems in football right now has shifted completely on to these teams who wanted to break out and create a Superleague, while the bigger issues(which probably created this to begin with) seem to take a stronger position. At the end of the day, as long as corruption within the UEFA continues, Qatar and the likes get more power, nothing will fucking change. Fans seem to think that they have had some influence here, but the main thing is basically that UEFA has secured their position.

It will still be expensive to buy tickets. It will still be expensive to watch Sky. And so on. And so on. Nothing has changed.   

Again, our owners tried to go into business with the FFP breachers with project big picture too. The idea this breakaway league had benevolent intentions to right the wrongs of UEFA and FFP failings is laughable.

The thing that 'probably created this' is owners wanted to secure caps on the money that goes out of the game, and to be in charge of negotiations for the money that comes in. they want more of the cash that is currently going out to players and agents.
How do you fell about Liverpool sending VVD to a sports facility in Dubai built using slave labour and which hosts events in which Children are forced to be camel jockeys in races.

Not good at all. The club should be a lot more aware of that. But this notion that it`s the same as being the actual ones who controls the slave labour is ridiculous.


I`ve been to China. China doesn`t follow human rights. Does that mean I`m as bad as the actual people who make the commands for human rights not to be followed? Killing people? I`ve bought clothes I can`t be certain has not been made by children in bad working conditions.

I see a growing argumentation from some of our fans to put FSG in the same category as the likes of Qatar or Emirates, because "anyone who`s rich has done bad things".

They`re nowhere near. It`s deluded to put them in the same category.
Not good at all. The club should be a lot more aware of that. But this notion that it`s the same as being the actual ones who controls the slave labour is ridiculous.


I`ve been to China. China doesn`t follow human rights. Does that mean I`m as bad as the actual people who make the commands for human rights not to be followed? Killing people? I`ve bought clothes I can`t be certain has not been made by children in bad working conditions.

I see a growing argumentation from some of our fans to put FSG in the same category as the likes of Qatar or Emirates, because "anyone who`s rich has done bad things".

They`re nowhere near.

So a World Cup in Qatar is okay because the people who awarded them the World Cup and those who are going to participate don't control the slave labour.

So the rebels who toured South Africa during apartheid were okay because they did not control the segregation of people based on colour.

There is such a thing as guilt by association. FSG are quite happy to have Standard Chartered as shirt sponsors, wanted to go into business with City, PSG and Abramovich whilst having training camps in Dubai.
When have I said its ok to have a world cup in Qatar?

Its not.


There is probably something called guilty by association, but there is still a difference. Were all guilty by association.  John Henry doesnt give orders about killing people.
