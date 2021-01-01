And there it is. Move us on to what exactly? Who do people actually think will buy us if that happens? Who can afford it?
Because let`s face it. A buyer will have either two motives: Profit(like American owners in general have) or another motive. If you`re not in it for profit, you`re in it for something else, and I would say that`s probably sportswashing, like Qatar and the Emirates. Which is overall way worse.
That`s personally when I would be done with football. If Liverpool was bought by, let`s say, Saudi-Arabia. We could probably buy anyone and win everything, but the club would be completely sold out and finished. If football is not dead already that would be a final nail in the coffin.
Really can't fathom your position at all!
You don't want:
-us to be owned by an oligarch or state trying to sportswash
-to risk FSG leaving, in case someone worse comes along. understandably quite causiout and conservative about change
-to buy everyone and win everything easy
You do want:
-us to go into league (literally) with oligarch and sportswashing clubs, and write the rules for the leagues in cooperation with them
-radial change, and huge upheaval in the football industry (including securing the high returns FSG could get when they want to sell up, as we see for even the mediocre NFL teams that can't be relegated)
-us to have a financial advantage over all bar 15 or so clubs in europe that would allow us to 'buy everyone' and to play in a competition where we literally couldn't miss out on entering the most lucractive competition since we don't have to earn the spot by qualifying making 'winning everything easy' that bit closer