

You're the one bringing up "traitor" & you're the one who thought it was a good comparison.



The rest is just noise.



traitor was a representation of your point haha. you used the 'who needs enemies with friends like these'. didn't mean to upset you, but it's not an unfair summary of what you called me for stating a fact about FSG wanting to go into business with the guys raphael was railing against.as for comparison, i think you literally got so irate you didn't read my post. i wasn't making a point comparing fsg and oligarchs. I'll save you the scrolling up and copy it for you again (please note the bit where i say 'its good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state' before calling me an wolf in sheeps clothing or whatever"Yeah it's good we aren't run by an oligarch or a state, but please stop creating your false dichotomies - this doesn't mean our owners are saviours or even good guys in the context of the ills of modern football."fairly sure we're on the same side here