Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 220798 times)

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11360 on: Today at 04:19:28 am
Also, why are they so hellbent on the no relegation thing? 


Yes right. It's such a huge sporting cultural difference between the U.S and elsewhere. The fact they (FSG / Henry) are innocently oblivious of it just speaks volumes of their ethnocentrism (if that's the correct behavioral terminology?). Proves they never speak to Kenny or Tony Barrett or Rushie or anyone this side of the Atlantic that could have put them straight.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11361 on: Today at 06:01:40 am
Yes right. It's such a huge sporting cultural difference between the U.S and elsewhere. The fact they (FSG / Henry) are innocently oblivious of it just speaks volumes of their ethnocentrism (if that's the correct behavioral terminology?). Proves they never speak to Kenny or Tony Barrett or Rushie or anyone this side of the Atlantic that could have put them straight.

It's not cultural per se but more that it affects the valuation of the asset.  The simple fact is that relegation for the "top 6" is almost impossible baring administration and therefore focus on it from a sporting aspect isn't really a concern.  But when it comes to getting financing or eventually selling the fact that it's possible for the asset to be devalued through relegation, even if it almost can't happen, is a hindrance in comparison to American sports teams.  One epically bad season in the NFL or NBA isn't going to cut your valuation in half as it would in going from the EPL to Championship.  That's what they're trying to avoid.  If relegation didn't tank the value then they could give two shits about it.
