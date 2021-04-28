Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.
For him, maybe. For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.
British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.
The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.
that sounds like you (or these neutrals) are more interested in the players than the team. This seems to be a thing these days, maybe it was in the past too, I honestly dont know, but social media has made it apparent, that there is a section of football fans who follow players before teams.
And no offence, no league should be pandering to that. The fact you and these neutrals care more about the players than the clubs is something you should reconcile with, not something that clubs should be doing to appease fans.
The idea of being in a league with a few elite team is beyond tedious. Part of the joy of European football, be it in CL or Europa, is in seeing your team playing different teams. Sure, its nice to see good players, but that comes 2nd to supporting your team.
If football is indeed going to pander to fans of players before teams, then thats another kick in the guts to a whole host of other fans, the legacy ones I suppose, who put their team first.