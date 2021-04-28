All well and good, but he's had the wrong solutions.



The Super League idea was an absolute embarrassment and the pathetic PR and actions mean he's no chance of framing the debate in future and he's left himself and the club in disgrace, conceding the highground to the likes of City and Chelsea who at least walked first from the SL disaster.



He's ruined our reputation out of sheer incompetence and his name too toxic to republish anything.



When you see City, PSG and Chelsea in the semis you can't help but wonder if the top spots in the CL will now be exclusively for the multibillionaire / bottomless-pits-of-cash clubs. Henry is right about UEFA's lack of cojones and I don't blame him for trying to fuck them off. The CL already looks like a super league and will certainly become one if we continue on the same course. This is all about who gets to exploit and rinse football fans for money, nothing more.Where the likes of Henry and Woodward got it wrong was in blindsiding everybody, including their own staff, not consulting with the fans, and thinking they could go it all on their own without the backing of at least one media giant. Also, why are they so hellbent on the no relegation thing? I hate UEFA and whatever the Premier League has now become and wouldn't mind a Super League where your place in it had to be earned. They could have divided it into 2 tiers with more money at stake in the higher tier. They could've liaised with the likes of Amazon and Netflix for broadcasting rights, offering cheaper viewing options for fans (Imagine if you got to watch 30 Super League matches a year with your 7.99/month Prime membership? I know I would happily tell Sky to fuck off in that scenario). They needed to get the broadcasting deal done beforehand. They failed because of the hubris of thinking they could just wave a magic wand and make a Super League and everybody would just get on with it. Typical entitled mentality of the Super Rich who don't see themselves as answerable to anyone.FIFA might have got on board with the SL with prior consultation and a quid pro quo deal endorsing their Club World Cup, for example. You can't tell me that Infantino and Ceferin are best buds. The two organisations have been at loggerheads for ages, and an opportunity was lost here to exploit that... And to do if effectively.