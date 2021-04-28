Apparently, Henry looks at this seasons semi-final draw in the same competition and asks himself whether this is the future: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain  a winning relationship between the few untouchables and those with bottomless pits of money. Will the Champions League become a closed shop  the monopoly that the Super League threatened to be anyway? He also asks his critics to identify sporting integrity when Liverpool can rise to the top, winning each of the most lucrative prizes, but still cant afford to compete economically with City and Chelsea on a consistent basis. He feels totally let down by UEFA and their lack of steel in relation to financial fair play.Henry believes radical change is needed in football and eventually it will come, one way or another. Over the last few months, The Athletic understands that Henry has considered republishing Project Big Picture, even proposing that it might be a good thing if he gave up some of the controls he would have gained had the original plan been successful. Though chairman and owners from the EFL were prepared to discuss this with him, his attention soon lapsed.It is telling that Ed Woodward  until very recently leading United, of course  was able to work so closely with Henry over Project Big Picture. Woodward would sometimes send Henry WhatsApp messages in the morning sometimes with amendments to the plan. Henry would then regularly call him back almost straight away despite the unearthly hour in Boston. He did not use his secretary, writing the whole thing himself and Woodward formed the impression that because hed spent so much time on it, working on it non-stop, others would value his ideas as much as him.