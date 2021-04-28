« previous next »
Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 06:08:11 am »
Apparently, Henry looks at this seasons semi-final draw in the same competition and asks himself whether this is the future: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain  a winning relationship between the few untouchables and those with bottomless pits of money. Will the Champions League become a closed shop  the monopoly that the Super League threatened to be anyway? He also asks his critics to identify sporting integrity when Liverpool can rise to the top, winning each of the most lucrative prizes, but still cant afford to compete economically with City and Chelsea on a consistent basis. He feels totally let down by UEFA and their lack of steel in relation to financial fair play.

Henry believes radical change is needed in football and eventually it will come, one way or another. Over the last few months, The Athletic understands that Henry has considered republishing Project Big Picture, even proposing that it might be a good thing if he gave up some of the controls he would have gained had the original plan been successful. Though chairman and owners from the EFL were prepared to discuss this with him, his attention soon lapsed.

It is telling that Ed Woodward  until very recently leading United, of course  was able to work so closely with Henry over Project Big Picture. Woodward would sometimes send Henry WhatsApp messages in the morning sometimes with amendments to the plan. Henry would then regularly call him back almost straight away despite the unearthly hour in Boston. He did not use his secretary, writing the whole thing himself and Woodward formed the impression that because hed spent so much time on it, working on it non-stop, others would value his ideas as much as him.

https://theathletic.com/2532026/2021/04/28/the-two-liverpool-football-clubs/
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 09:11:31 am »
Ok John....if you employ Ed Woodward then it'll definitely be civil war :D
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 09:59:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:08:11 am
Apparently, Henry looks at this seasons semi-final draw in the same competition and asks himself whether this is the future: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain  a winning relationship between the few untouchables and those with bottomless pits of money. Will the Champions League become a closed shop  the monopoly that the Super League threatened to be anyway? He also asks his critics to identify sporting integrity when Liverpool can rise to the top, winning each of the most lucrative prizes, but still cant afford to compete economically with City and Chelsea on a consistent basis. He feels totally let down by UEFA and their lack of steel in relation to financial fair play.

All well and good, but he's had the wrong solutions.

The Super League idea was an absolute embarrassment and the pathetic PR and actions mean he's no chance of framing the debate in future and he's left himself and the club in disgrace, conceding the highground to the likes of City and Chelsea who at least walked first from the SL disaster.

He's ruined our reputation out of sheer incompetence and his name too toxic to republish anything.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 10:20:42 am »
I bet henry and Woodward's WhatsApp exchange is nothing like some of the filth in my football WhatsApp group.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 10:25:09 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

As a Liverpool fan I agree. Part of the current attraction is that we play domestic football and you then get to sporadically play European giants in the CL. It makes it feel like more of an event when we play Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus etc.. How many times have we played those 3 teams in the last 20 years?

But I also agree about your other points. There would be a lot of neutral supporters that would enjoy seeing the the biggest clubs play each other. There have been surveys conducted which suggest the biggest driver for TV audiences in football is getting to watch the best players in the World. Competitiveness of a league has more limited impact. I would suggest the threat of relegation may also be a lesser concern to some viewers.

We have also moved towards a situation where a lot of younger, global football fans follow players as much as they do teams. Pitting Neymar vs Messi vs Salah vs Pogba etc. on a regular basis will generate continued interest from global audiences.

The dichotomy is how the club orientated (traditional) fan might want something different than the younger, global audience. How do you drive TV audiences, revenue and engagement in football now and in the future when there may be significant difference in what certain markets want out of the game?

I've no idea how you achieve the above but it's one for the footballing authorities to try and understand.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:29 am
All well and good, but he's had the wrong solutions.

The Super League idea was an absolute embarrassment and the pathetic PR and actions mean he's no chance of framing the debate in future and he's left himself and the club in disgrace, conceding the highground to the likes of City and Chelsea who at least walked first from the SL disaster.

He's ruined our reputation out of sheer incompetence and his name too toxic to republish anything.
Sometimes very intelligent people get frustrated and impatient with those who don't see the bigger picture in the same way, or with the same clarity, that they do; they skip the discussion and negotiation and go straight to the solution, expecting that everyone will awed by their genius, gushing with praise and thanks. But because they skipped the discussion (or were just bored by it going round and round in circles) they haven't listened to other points of view or considered the concerns and needs of others; clever people often don't listen well, because nothing anyone else says can be as interesting as their own ideas. So they may (or may not) end up with a very clever, coherent scheme - but one that's almost entirely focused on their priorities.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 10:41:28 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.

Sorry Jam, but when supporters start to sound like suits it's time to ring the alarm bell!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

For him, maybe. For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.

British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.

that sounds like you (or these neutrals) are more interested in the players than the team.  This seems to be a thing these days, maybe it was in the past too, I honestly dont know, but social media has made it apparent, that there is a section of football fans who follow players before teams.

And no offence, no league should be pandering to that. The fact you and these neutrals care more about the players than the clubs is something you should reconcile with, not something that clubs should be doing to appease fans.

The idea of being in a league with a few elite team is beyond tedious. Part of the joy of European football, be it in CL or Europa, is in seeing your team playing different teams. Sure, its nice to see good players, but that comes 2nd to supporting your team.

If football is indeed going to pander to fans of players before teams, then thats another kick in the guts to a whole host of other fans, the legacy ones I suppose, who put their team first.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
The Asset of Community Value thing is meaningless gesture politics. It was brought in to stop pubs and community halls being sold off to developers.

The purpose was to ensure a community asset continued to offer the same services - pubs serving food and drink, local shops selling goods and community halls being open to the community.

It only allows for the community time to raise funds to buy the asset if it is disposed of by the owner.

It doesn't come into effect if the asset is sold as a going concern.

In our case that would be the owners selling off the ground and moving elsewhere.

The local community would then have six months to raise the money to buy Anfield with no football team.

In the case of fan-ownership any hypothetical fan group would own the ground automatically when they buy the club.

Hicks and Gillet did intend to move from our current ground though. Would they have bought the Club if the community could have blocked the sale for 6 months and how would it have impacted on the planning process.


Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
I agree with you that there's no reason why the ownership needs to be a single person. But it probably needs at least one or two big players to drive it (Henry is worth around 2.2bn) and the fact that they might use finance to buy a club is interesting but only they can only borrow hundreds of millions or billions necessary because they have the wealth to back it up. I don;t know of any billionaire Liverpool fans, millionaires simply don't cut it.

Of course I love the idea that undesirables shouldnt be allowed to buy sporting institutions but I'm affraid that ship sailed decades ago. 

Look at what is happening at Arsenal though Al. A billionaire backed by Arsenal legends. It doesn't have to be one ownership model it can be a combination of differing individuals.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 11:12:04 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:40:48 pm
You'll have to explain this one to me Al. Not taking a 2.5bn profit is greedy?

Werner indicated that they would only consider selling if they received an insane offer. So if £2.5bn profit isn't insane then how much would they want ?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 11:48:21 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:08:11 am
Apparently, Henry looks at this seasons semi-final draw in the same competition and asks himself whether this is the future: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain  a winning relationship between the few untouchables and those with bottomless pits of money. Will the Champions League become a closed shop  the monopoly that the Super League threatened to be anyway? He also asks his critics to identify sporting integrity when Liverpool can rise to the top, winning each of the most lucrative prizes, but still cant afford to compete economically with City and Chelsea on a consistent basis. He feels totally let down by UEFA and their lack of steel in relation to financial fair play.

Henry believes radical change is needed in football and eventually it will come, one way or another. Over the last few months, The Athletic understands that Henry has considered republishing Project Big Picture, even proposing that it might be a good thing if he gave up some of the controls he would have gained had the original plan been successful. Though chairman and owners from the EFL were prepared to discuss this with him, his attention soon lapsed.

It is telling that Ed Woodward  until very recently leading United, of course  was able to work so closely with Henry over Project Big Picture. Woodward would sometimes send Henry WhatsApp messages in the morning sometimes with amendments to the plan. Henry would then regularly call him back almost straight away despite the unearthly hour in Boston. He did not use his secretary, writing the whole thing himself and Woodward formed the impression that because hed spent so much time on it, working on it non-stop, others would value his ideas as much as him.

https://theathletic.com/2532026/2021/04/28/the-two-liverpool-football-clubs/
I think this just a poor excuse. ESL was never about giving all teams equal chances, it was about making all the member teams more profitable. Liverpool would still be behind ManC and Real in ESL, but all their revenues would be higher and the risks much lower. ESL used this as a sales pitch, but it's ridiculously naive to think that the likes of Real would readily give up their massive advantage against teams like Atletico.

Put it this way: How would you feel about Liverpool giving up 100 M a year in revenue to Arsenal and Spurs? Or Everton?
Because surely this strive for equality must apply also to teams with less money than us.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:48:21 am
I think this just a poor excuse. ESL was never about giving all teams equal chances, it was about making all the member teams more profitable. Liverpool would still be behind ManC and Real in ESL, but all their revenues would be higher and the risks much lower. ESL used this as a sales pitch, but it's ridiculously naive to think that the likes of Real would readily give up their massive advantage against teams like Atletico.

Put it this way: How would you feel about Liverpool giving up 100 M a year in revenue to Arsenal and Spurs? Or Everton?
Because surely this strive for equality must apply also to teams with less money than us.

Der Spiegel reporting that Barca & Real Madrid were supposed to be getting an extra 30m each for the first 2 years of the 23-year deal.



https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-leaked-european-super-league-documents-show-barcelona-and-real-madrid-20210423
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 12:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:29 am
All well and good, but he's had the wrong solutions.

What's the right solution though?  UEFA clearly can't, or won't, enforce FFP which may have been it so what's the solution?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 12:16:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:33:51 am
Sometimes very intelligent people get frustrated and impatient with those who don't see the bigger picture in the same way, or with the same clarity, that they do; they skip the discussion and negotiation and go straight to the solution, expecting that everyone will awed by their genius, gushing with praise and thanks. But because they skipped the discussion (or were just bored by it going round and round in circles) they haven't listened to other points of view or considered the concerns and needs of others; clever people often don't listen well, because nothing anyone else says can be as interesting as their own ideas. So they may (or may not) end up with a very clever, coherent scheme - but one that's almost entirely focused on their priorities.

There were some good ideas among the Big Picture thing originally and that was phrased as 'starting the debate', yet they completely ignored any pushback or criticisms from it (which were strong at the time from the media) and then doubled down on turbo with the SL.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 12:17:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:18 pm
Der Spiegel reporting that Barca & Real Madrid were supposed to be getting an extra 30m each for the first 2 years of the 23-year deal.



https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-leaked-european-super-league-documents-show-barcelona-and-real-madrid-20210423
You just know as Perez was the "Chairman"  of the ESL that he'd have fixed it so they keep getting that extra income after those 2 years.

On what basis do those 2 teams deserve extra money, what a stitch up.

The ESL died because the English clubs left, if anything the 6 PL clubs should be getting the extra income.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:48:21 am
I think this just a poor excuse. ESL was never about giving all teams equal chances, it was about making all the member teams more profitable. Liverpool would still be behind ManC and Real in ESL, but all their revenues would be higher and the risks much lower. ESL used this as a sales pitch, but it's ridiculously naive to think that the likes of Real would readily give up their massive advantage against teams like Atletico.

Put it this way: How would you feel about Liverpool giving up 100 M a year in revenue to Arsenal and Spurs? Or Everton?
Because surely this strive for equality must apply also to teams with less money than us.

There was a restriction that clubs could only spend 55% of turnover on wages.  That would have given us a chance to compete economically with City, Chelsea, PSG. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:18:12 pm
There was a restriction that clubs could only spend 55% of turnover on wages.  That would have given us a chance to compete economically with City, Chelsea, PSG.
City and PSG would have overinflated their commercial deals again so they could increase there 55% wages to turnover ratio and used there tax free vehicles in the Carribean for diverting wages and buying houses for "family" members.

Who was going to be the arbitrator in clubs commercial deals for the ESL anyway, would it have been more stringent than the pathetic attempts by UEFA.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:18:12 pm
There was a restriction that clubs could only spend 55% of turnover on wages.  That would have given us a chance to compete economically with City, Chelsea, PSG. 

Was that the City who were quite prepared to effectively bankrupt UEFA.

An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.

Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.



Good luck trying to stop City spending what they like.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 12:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:25:09 am
But I also agree about your other points. There would be a lot of neutral supporters that would enjoy seeing the the biggest clubs play each other. There have been surveys conducted which suggest the biggest driver for TV audiences in football is getting to watch the best players in the World. Competitiveness of a league has more limited impact. I would suggest the threat of relegation may also be a lesser concern to some viewers.

We have also moved towards a situation where a lot of younger, global football fans follow players as much as they do teams. Pitting Neymar vs Messi vs Salah vs Pogba etc. on a regular basis will generate continued interest from global audiences.

Top players or not, the competitiveness and having something to play for would affect performances. A Super League of 20 teams fighting for nothing more than the league table would leave all but two or three teams with nothing to play for with ten games to go (many others mid-season or earlier). You'd effectively be selling eight friendlies a week featuring half-arsed top players. Essentially pre-season friendlies all season long. We may sell out a friendly in Australia or Malaysia once every five years, but I doubt we'd sell out once a week. A domestic league involves not only battles for the title and survival, but also for European places, giving almost everyone something to play for deep into the season. People want to watch games where something's at stake.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 12:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:14:48 pm
What's the right solution though?  UEFA clearly can't, or won't, enforce FFP which may have been it so what's the solution?

The right solution? Give the game back to the people. Ultimately you're not going to get a workable solution in a game dominated by billionaire capitalist owners (of which he is one).

As I noted above he was more along the right lines in the Big Project Restart thing but there was good ideas there mixed with bad ones and it just smacked more of throwing a bone to the EFL to get what he wanted and then ignored the bad feedback.

And it's no good crying about Man City and then inviting them into the Super League.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 12:34:08 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:30:25 pm
Top players or not, the competitiveness and having something to play for would affect performances. A Super League of 20 teams fighting for nothing more than the league table would leave all but two or three teams with nothing to play for with ten games to go (many others mid-season or earlier). You'd effectively be selling eight friendlies a week featuring half-arsed top players. Essentially pre-season friendlies all season long. We may sell out a friendly in Australia or Malaysia once every five years, but I doubt we'd sell out once a week. A domestic league involves not only battles for the title and survival, but also for European places, giving almost everyone something to play for deep into the season. People want to watch games where something's at stake.

I likened it  to a CL group. Barca, Bayern, Genk and Malmo (as an example). The games between Bayern and Barca are meaningless, as they'll both go through anyway (and by the 2nd game between them already will be), therefore nobody really cares.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:34:08 pm
I likened it  to a CL group. Barca, Bayern, Genk and Malmo (as an example). The games between Bayern and Barca are meaningless, as they'll both go through anyway (and by the 2nd game between them already will be), therefore nobody really cares.

Yeah, and the new CL format will only make it worse. You probably need to win three of the ten group games to make it through to the next round.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11342 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Yeah, and the new CL format will only make it worse. You probably need to win three of the ten group games to make it through to the next round.

It got lost with the shitstorm over the SL, as that's just a SL by stealth. And again the City's will benefit as they can just have a team for the league and a team for the 10 CL games.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11343 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:54 pm
Was that the City who were quite prepared to effectively bankrupt UEFA.

An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.

Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.



Good luck trying to stop City spending what they like.

So what would your solution be Al?
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11344 on: Today at 12:42:04 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Yeah, and the new CL format will only make it worse. You probably need to win three of the ten group games to make it through to the next round.

It was the ESL clubs led by Agnelli who pushed for those changes and UEFA only agreed in an attempt to stave of a breakaway. The ESL did that knowing they were going to leave anyway. So they are to blame for both the ESL and the new format for the Champions League.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11345 on: Today at 12:44:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:39:19 pm
So what would your solution be Al?

I think the only solution is an intervention from the UK government and the EU. What we need is proper regulation of the game. The PL, UEFA and FIFA simply aren't fit for purpose.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11346 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:18:12 pm
There was a restriction that clubs could only spend 55% of turnover on wages.  That would have given us a chance to compete economically with City, Chelsea, PSG.
No. First of all, they would have bigger turnovers than us, as big as their owners would like them to have.
Second, wages is just a part of the package. I haven't seen any restrictions on pension schemes for instance, so the sheikhs could just put money into massive pensions instead. These owners manage to evade all taxation and Uefa, so I'm pretty sure they can evade rules in an organization that they have control over.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11347 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:23:31 pm
City and PSG would have overinflated their commercial deals again so they could increase there 55% wages to turnover ratio and used there tax free vehicles in the Carribean for diverting wages and buying houses for "family" members.

Who was going to be the arbitrator in clubs commercial deals for the ESL anyway, would it have been more stringent than the pathetic attempts by UEFA.

More then they already do you mean?  I haven't read everything there is about the ESL but I'm guessing that Perez, et all would have put something into the league bylaws which would have given them the ability to sanction clubs who cheat like that. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:54 pm
Was that the City who were quite prepared to effectively bankrupt UEFA.

An internal email sent by City lawyer Simon Cliff recalled an exchange between Al Mubarak and Infantino, the documents showed.

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years, Cliff wrote, adding that this was a chance to avoid the destruction of their rules and organization.

Among other internal correspondence from City published by Spiegel, Cliff said UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.



Good luck trying to stop City spending what they like.

And this is exactly what brought on the ESL.  UEFA being unable, or unwilling, to enforce FFP. 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 12:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:31:11 pm
The right solution? Give the game back to the people. Ultimately you're not going to get a workable solution in a game dominated by billionaire capitalist owners (of which he is one).

As I noted above he was more along the right lines in the Big Project Restart thing but there was good ideas there mixed with bad ones and it just smacked more of throwing a bone to the EFL to get what he wanted and then ignored the bad feedback.

And it's no good crying about Man City and then inviting them into the Super League.

So there's no solution and we just stick with the status quo then? 
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 01:19:43 pm »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:14 pm
I think the only solution is an intervention from the UK government and the EU. What we need is proper regulation of the game. The PL, UEFA and FIFA simply aren't fit for purpose.

There are 55 national association countries within UEFA. Many outside EU jurisdiction, and UK do not have a seat at that table anymore. I have no idea how it would work.

My only hope is that we can get some cross party consensus, and implement reform with the backing of the UK state. Sort out our neck of the woods, but i feel there is too much self interest from all parties. What's the purpose of professional football, seeking laisse faire regulation, let the market decide and carry on this financial arms race or creating a equitable footballing system, with fair competition and fans and communities at the heart of the game? There needs to be common goals, before we get down to the nitty and gritty details. Is there geniune appetite for reform, or was the ESL saga just two minutes of hate?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:51:51 pm
More then they already do you mean?  I haven't read everything there is about the ESL but I'm guessing that Perez, et all would have put something into the league bylaws which would have given them the ability to sanction clubs who cheat like that.
But they cheat themselves all the time, and they have worked very hard to stay ahead of smaller teams.
Again, the same question that nobody answers: Why would Perez voluntarily give up Real's advantage vs smaller clubs?
How likely is it that Real would suddenly stop doing everything they can to win titles?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:53:59 pm
And this is exactly what brought on the ESL.  UEFA being unable, or unwilling, to enforce FFP.
No, that is not what ESL is about at all. That is just the sales pitch.

ESL is about reducing risk and increasing profits for the owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 02:03:28 pm »
I seem to be in a minority but I'm interested in seeing the new CL group format for a few years. It might crash and burn, but IMO it will be better than the old 2-group system from about 15 years ago (I think?), which was horrible. And the current format has lost it's lustre too. The Swiss style table *should* mean there are far less meaningless matches towards the end of the group phase.

More games are/were inevitable. I'd rather they were in Europe or the PL than in the League Cup. The NFL has just expanded its season for example.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11355 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:14 pm
I think the only solution is an intervention from the UK government and the EU. What we need is proper regulation of the game. The PL, UEFA and FIFA simply aren't fit for purpose.

And governments are???

Is it conceivable that a consortium of quadrillionaire successful business owners cobbling together a viable win/win, albeit virtually closed, solution could be a good step toward what we all want?

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11356 on: Today at 11:43:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:39:19 pm
So what would your solution be Al?


Doesn't have one but he sure as shit knows that had the ESL gone forward then City would have been bound by the rules laid out prior to signing up,same as UEFA could have done with FFP but shit out of doing.

Al knows but it won't stop him ignoring it.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11357 on: Today at 11:55:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:43:07 pm

Doesn't have one but he sure as shit knows that had the ESL gone forward then City would have been bound by the rules laid out prior to signing up,same as UEFA could have done with FFP but shit out of doing.

Al knows but it won't stop him ignoring it.

What were the rules that would ensure they would be bound to them?
