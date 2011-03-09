« previous next »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:22:28 am
we have just got 500m investment from Redbird.


When you say 'we' you mean FSG?

That 500M is not necessarily going into the coffers of Liverpool Football Club. FSG will need to utilise their own funds and/or their access to loans to keep the club operating as per normal. With the loss of gate receipts, the TV rebate (estimated at 17M for us), the likely downturn in commercial activity, the lower TV payments/bonuses due to going from 1st to 5th-8th in the league, the lack of CL money in 2021/22 it's going to be a tough few years for the club financially.

When you consider the the contract situation for key players, the age profile of the squad, the potentially difficulty raising funds via sales and the fact our best manager in 30 years is likely to leave in 3 seasons then it's hard to not feel bleak about how we compete in the short term. We will save some money on wage bill this current season due to the abject nature of our performances. How much is difficult to say but it might cover some of the losses. Getting Europa League may also be beneficial from a financial perspective.

We aren't the only club in this situation though. I think the vast majority of clubs will be the same. I fully expect player wages to shrink as current contracts end as most clubs tighten their belts. The difficulty for ourselves is City, and potentially Chelsea. Both have owners who can absorb the current financial situation and still invest in their team. City are close to winning 8 out of the last 12 domestic trophies available (4 x League Cup, 1 x FA Cup and 3 x PL titles). That's only going to get more exaggerated in the next few seasons. They, along with PSG, will also have significant advantages in terms of resources in the CL. I really worry about our ability to compete going forward. If FSG utilise the RedBird capital to help us operate as normal then they'll need to add 150-200M to the coffers over the next few seasons. That's a significant amount of input.

Somehow we need to shift some of the squad. As an example of some squad player: AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, Matip -  how much have these offered over the last 2 seasons? They've contributed in part but it's to the tune of maybe 50M in wages over 2 seasons. Combined they've completed a full 90 minutes on about 30 occasions during the last 2 seasons (with Matip contributing ~50% of those games). If we look at the combined minutes those 5 squad players have played over the last few seasons it amounts to ~9500 minutes (AOC has surprisingly played the most). That's equivalent to about 105 x full 90 minutes. Based on my rough estimates we are paying those 5 players combined about £450,000-500,000 per 90 minutes completed.

I'm not blaming those players above since I think they've contributed in part. But it's more indicative of the situation we've found ourselves in. One were the outside factors have conspired to reduce not just our own financial capabilities but those of others, whilst we've landed with a squad where there is a significant number of players on the periphery who, for a variety of reason, offer limited impact but at a high cost.

Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:12:28 am
When you say 'we' you mean FSG?

That 500M is not necessarily going into the coffers of Liverpool Football Club. FSG will need to utilise their own funds and/or their access to loans to keep the club operating as per normal. With the loss of gate receipts, the TV rebate (estimated at 17M for us), the likely downturn in commercial activity, the lower TV payments/bonuses due to going from 1st to 5th-8th in the league, the lack of CL money in 2021/22 it's going to be a tough few years for the club financially.

When you consider the the contract situation for key players, the age profile of the squad, the potentially difficulty raising funds via sales and the fact our best manager in 30 years is likely to leave in 3 seasons then it's hard to not feel bleak about how we compete in the short term. We will save some money on wage bill this current season due to the abject nature of our performances. How much is difficult to say but it might cover some of the losses. Getting Europa League may also be beneficial from a financial perspective.

We aren't the only club in this situation though. I think the vast majority of clubs will be the same. I fully expect player wages to shrink as current contracts end as most clubs tighten their belts. The difficulty for ourselves is City, and potentially Chelsea. Both have owners who can absorb the current financial situation and still invest in their team. City are close to winning 8 out of the last 12 domestic trophies available (4 x League Cup, 1 x FA Cup and 3 x PL titles). That's only going to get more exaggerated in the next few seasons. They, along with PSG, will also have significant advantages in terms of resources in the CL. I really worry about our ability to compete going forward. If FSG utilise the RedBird capital to help us operate as normal then they'll need to add 150-200M to the coffers over the next few seasons. That's a significant amount of input.

Somehow we need to shift some of the squad. As an example of some squad player: AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, Matip -  how much have these offered over the last 2 seasons? They've contributed in part but it's to the tune of maybe 50M in wages over 2 seasons. Combined they've completed a full 90 minutes on about 30 occasions during the last 2 seasons (with Matip contributing ~50% of those games). If we look at the combined minutes those 5 squad players have played over the last few seasons it amounts to ~9500 minutes (AOC has surprisingly played the most). That's equivalent to about 105 x full 90 minutes. Based on my rough estimates we are paying those 5 players combined about £450,000-500,000 per 90 minutes completed.

I'm not blaming those players above since I think they've contributed in part. But it's more indicative of the situation we've found ourselves in. One were the outside factors have conspired to reduce not just our own financial capabilities but those of others, whilst we've landed with a squad where there is a significant number of players on the periphery who, for a variety of reason, offer limited impact but at a high cost.

Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?

Id be disappointed if it was that bleak. Also with the players and manager we have if it was completely bleak then questions would need to be asked about their performance.

We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.

Wage investment has definitely driven our success. Our ability to keep a top squad together or 3-4 years without significant losses in personnel is hugely beneficial. And something we haven't been able to achieve since 2005-2009.

At the same time we have found ourselves in a situation where parts of the squad are under performing - both players in the 1st XI and those on the periphery, Under normal circumstances this mightn't be as big a problem as it is now. The ability to move on players Klopp wants to may be difficult given the current financial situation around football. In normal circumstances,

As an example I think we could shift Origi, Shaqiri and AOC plus some of the loan players quite easily in normal circumstances. In the process bringing in 60-100M and saving 20M in wages, that could be deployed in refreshing the squad. My pessimism to a degree comes from my projection that selling any unwanted player, whether that's Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Roberton Firmino or Mo Salah (as examples) will be incredibly difficult this summer if you want to recoup anything like what they'd normally be worth. That in turn will affect or ability to raise fund and freshen up the squad. The result may be that we need to go again with a squad that has significant individual and collective questions about his durability, current quality (in parts) and their ability to reach previous performance levels. These are questions that they might be able to answer and come back strong as a unit. There is significant doubt on my part though.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:38:04 am
When they do decide to get rid they won't get anywhere near that. Why buy us for £3bn when you can get Newcastle for £300m and spend a billion on players and make then the new man city for half the cost of buying LFC?
In theory (:)), Liverpool are a completely different investment prospect to Newcastle - or even Man City. The endgame is club owned/controlled direct broadcasting/streaming rights - the last untapped revenue stream in football. There's enormous theoretical value in our 100m+ worldwide fans - and both PBP and ESL plans included a first step towards that - just under half of home games (no doubt, the most attractive ones) being within the clubs' exclusive distribution rights. In terms of global reach, we're behind Madrid/Barca/United in the first tier, but have a much stronger base than City, let alone Newcastle.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:12:28 am
Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?
Agree with the preceding analysis. On this last point, at risk of moving into a different sort of thread/discussion, I think it has to be closer to the latter - else we're just delaying the inevitable, with the impact of that being more serious the longer we delay. I think we would have started that process last summer (except for COVID) or even, with a player or two, the summer before (but 'one more heave' for the title). We surely can't delay it another year.

We already know, this is the oldest LFC squad in the PL era - so, at least, since the side Dalglish left to Souness (I've not compared player by player). That was of course a disastrously managed rebuild, but a rebuild was necessary. We can't risk a similar situation, let alone let it get worse.
Quote from: Jookie on April 26, 2021, 12:30:20 pm
I honestly arent that bothered if FSG sell up or not.

If they sell up to better owners then great. If FSG stay as owners then Im fine with that too. Theres also the scenario where they sell to worse owners. This is the scenario Im most concerned about.

As supporters we should all look to critique FSG and hold them to task. Thats our role. But that critique needs to be balanced and in line with both the beneficial and poor decisions theyve made. On both sides of the FSG divide I think there is a lack of balance. Some wont admit theyve made some pretty poor decisions over the last 10 years. Equally others wont acknowledge that FSG have got some things right. They may actually be the best owners weve had in 30 years despite their obvious errors of judgement.

I suppose what Im saying is that some people look to have draw a line in the sand when it comes to FSG. Their opinion wont shift and they wont acknowledge anything good or poor they have done. To me this doesnt help hold the owners to account or help affect any change at boardroom level ( e.g. fan representation). All it does is divide and create silos of opinion. Personally I dont think that helps anyone. On this board theres been an increase in inflammatory posts recently and think its a hinderance to having a reasonable debate or finding any middle ground between the more extreme viewpoints.


Just out of interest, given what you've seen, is there another 'owner' of a PL club you'd swap FSG for?  I know some don't have the resources for a club as big as us, but in general terms?  Impossible to say I guess if other PL owners would have signed up for the ESL if offered.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
Id be disappointed if it was that bleak. Also with the players and manager we have if it was completely bleak then questions would need to be asked about their performance.

We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.
Only this season then, and the reasons behind it are pretty well documented.

That said, as Jookie alluded to, the work is not being shared equally so there should be scope for some savings which can hopefully be reinvested
Awful to be slaughtering the manager and players for 'having a high wage bill but no success'
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:31:36 am
Don't want to derail - but I don't understand why Redbird did this. What do they get in return because surely they have zero influence in the club? Do they really think that the asset is going to appreciate greatly in coming years? Were they tipped off about the Superleague, and with that now dead in the water, if anything Liverpool were over valued? Do we think Redbird are seriously regretting this now (yes I would say)?

We have no Superleague, soon to be no CL, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the next PL/CL TV rights will go down due to the fiasco - why should Sky/BT pay even more money when they know the big 6 have these ideas in their heads to sabotage it all?

I reckon this mess will have cost FSG around £500m in the long run.

The only other thing I can think of is individual TV rights - but I don't know how that can ever go through as I don't think even all of the Big 6 have anything to gain from that (United, Liverpool for sure would gain even more than with a Superleague. Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea maybe. City most certainly not).

Redbird didn't invest in LFC.  They invested in FSG which includes the Red Sox, a racing team, NESN cable channel, FSM, etc. 
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 12:35:11 pm
Only this season then, and the reasons behind it are pretty well documented.

That said, as Jookie alluded to, the work is not being shared equally so there should be scope for some savings which can hopefully be reinvested

This season is fine but what I mean is that I don't prescribe to any really bleak opinion in terms of competing in subsequent seasons. I fully believe we can compete with the majority of this squad because we have an amazing manager and players.

If we don't compete or we don't do well then that is not in line with the talent we have but also the wages we pay. It would indicate that something is going wrong.
Those hoping that FSG will sell up probably shouldn't read this article.

https://theathletic.com/2543613/2021/04/27/why-american-owners-in-premier-league-will-not-sell-up/

Quote
Id argue there is always a price for the Glazers and Fenway but, with taxes rising in the US, that increases their ask, which leads to only sovereign wealth funds and the 50 richest people in the world being able to afford it, says Conway, whose Pacific Media Group also owns clubs in Belgium, Denmark, France and Switzerland.

Investing in American sports is all about asset appreciation, which can be in the billions. Owners take out a small amount in fees  single millions of dollars  to cover their personal overheads.

Capital gains tax has been 15 per cent in the US but will be rising. (President Joe) Biden is asking for it to be 43 per cent for the wealthiest, which will make it much tougher to sell these clubs. They may all say, Lets wait for five or 10 years, when the tax is lowered again.
So who wanted to buy us for 3 billion?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 01:16:08 pm
So who wanted to buy us for 3 billion?

No one.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:25:30 pm
Just out of interest, given what you've seen, is there another 'owner' of a PL club you'd swap FSG for?  I know some don't have the resources for a club as big as us, but in general terms?  Impossible to say I guess if other PL owners would have signed up for the ESL if offered.

Find it hard to answer since I dont know the ins and outs of some clubs ownership. For example Villa and Brighton look like well run clubs from the outside but no real idea of their MO or owner philosophy.

Out of the Big 6 I wouldnt want City or Chelseas owners. Theyve obviously run the club well and invested but I personally wouldnt want to be funded in that manner.

Glazers are worse owners than FSG.

Kroenke and ENIC/Joe Lewis are probably the most attractive though I wouldnt swap FSG for either. Not sure I can think of much that Kroenke has done well on or off the pitch. ENIC have got some things correct and over seen Spurs progression to being included as a Big 6 club. They also been at the helm whilst Spurs have moved to a state of the art stadium (whether you view that as good or bad).

So in terms of comparable clubs in the PL, I dont necessarily see better owners than FSG. That doesnt mean we shouldnt critique FSG or apply pressure on them. But, like I said previously, my major concern is ending up with worse owners than FSG. I dont want the thirst for change in some quarters, I suspect in some cases fuelled by a perceived lack of spend, to derail the club or derail the tangible differences the recent momentum in supporter base across clubs could have. With regards to really poor owners, we've been there before and I dont want to go back to that. Equally I dont want to be funded by a state or oligarch. Others might do.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 01:16:08 pm
So who wanted to buy us for 3 billion?

We have had 2 suggestions in this thread. Elon Musk (mad/genius/weird) and Jim Ratcliffe (united supporter).
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:55:17 pm
Those hoping that FSG will sell up probably shouldn't read this article.

https://theathletic.com/2543613/2021/04/27/why-american-owners-in-premier-league-will-not-sell-up/

Even before the tax consequences and other transaction costs of selling, people like Henry ask the following fundamental question: what is it that I would rather own, instead of this asset?

If you don't have an answer to that question, you are looking at not only paying a huge tax bill for no reason, but also rolling over your sales proceeds in the money market, or in one year T-bills, currently yielding a whopping 0.07% -  or in other words, nothing.

So no - I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for FSG to sell the club to Elon Musk, the Sultan of Dubeedo, or Sheikh Yourmoney anytime  soon
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm
We have had 2 suggestions in this thread. Elon Musk (mad/genius/weird) and Jim Ratcliffe (united supporter).

Jeff Bezos's ex wife walked away with a nice wedge.

I propose the ex Mrs Bezos.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:55:17 pm
Those hoping that FSG will sell up probably shouldn't read this article.

https://theathletic.com/2543613/2021/04/27/why-american-owners-in-premier-league-will-not-sell-up/

What is their end game though? They bought the clubs to make money when they sell. They have to sell at some point. Is there suddenly going to be a load of new billionaires emerge who are happy to pay over the odds for a football club?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm
Jeff Bezos's ex wife walked away with a nice wedge.

I propose the ex Mrs Bezos.
She's currently in the process of giving away most of her fortune. What could waste money quicker than buying footballers?

Of course, she is only giving it to worthwhile causes, even the biggest red couldn't say we were one of those ;D
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:13:05 pm
What is their end game though? They bought the clubs to make money when they sell. They have to sell at some point. Is there suddenly going to be a load of new billionaires emerge who are happy to pay over the odds for a football club?

Besides making money, not sure what their end game is.  At least in the US, a lot of people who own sports franchises pass them on to their children when they pass on. 
Quote from: Raaphael on April 25, 2021, 07:21:57 pm
Are we sure this story is legit?

I'd guess that the Club Museum would have been approached and it didn't fit in their acquisitions budget. Has anyone contacted Stephen Done at the club museum for a comment?
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:13:05 pm
What is their end game though? They bought the clubs to make money when they sell. They have to sell at some point. Is there suddenly going to be a load of new billionaires emerge who are happy to pay over the odds for a football club?

I write the same thing every couple of months - FSG are in the sports asset business. They already had the money - buying and owning sports teams is what they do with it.

Their reward isn't necessarily financial - it's just as likely to be about owning something unique and special and winning trophies.



Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:46:56 am
The thing is though if the Redball SPAC had raised enough from investors then the Club would have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and any of us could have bought a share.

Even though Moshiri has bought a controlling interest in Everton there are still 1500 shareholders in Everton. They still have to have AGM's and they still have a legal responsibility to their shareholders.

You can buy a share of United, Roma, Juve, Dortmund, Celtic, Rangers or Arsenal so why not being able to buy a share of Liverpool and having a way to hold the owners to account.

In the same way that the small Liverpool shareholders held David Moores to account and prevented the sale of the club to a pair of conmen?...

Oh wait...

Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:00:23 am
The top 4 there have owners who invest their own money though. So loses are less important to them. Us and Arsenal have owners who won't invest a penny without wanting it back.
Translates as:
The top 4 are financially doping and against Financial Fair Play. Liverpool are trying to work to a sustainable model where success is paid for by the profits  the club generates.

"Invest their own money" = "Financial doping"

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:47:36 pm
In the same way that the small Liverpool shareholders held David Moores to account and prevented the sale of the club to a pair of conmen?...

Oh wait...



Firstly I was demonstrating that we don't need to have one entity buy us. FSG is 26 individuals plus however many individual investors there are in RedBird.

Secondly at the time of the sale to Hicks and Gillet the ground wasn't listed as an Asset of Community value.

Thirdly we need stronger regulation to prevent undesirables buying sporting institutions in this Country. Hopefully that means fan representation and supporters trusts being able to block certain decisions.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
I write the same thing every couple of months - FSG are in the sports asset business. They already had the money - buying and owning sports teams is what they do with it.

Their reward isn't necessarily financial - it's just as likely to be about owning something unique and special and winning trophies.





I am not sure that is true Al.

Henry indicated that they borrowed some of funds to buy the Red Sox and even when they bought Liverpool the third biggest shareholder in NESV was the New York Times group.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Translates as:
The top 4 are financially doping and against Financial Fair Play. Liverpool are trying to work to a sustainable model where success is paid for by the profits  the club generates.

"Invest their own money" = "Financial doping"



Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:00:31 pm
We have had 2 suggestions in this thread. Elon Musk (mad/genius/weird) and Jim Ratcliffe (united supporter).

Cheers
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:57:35 pm
Firstly I was demonstrating that we don't need to have one entity buy us. FSG is 26 individuals plus however many individual investors there are in RedBird.

Secondly at the time of the sale to Hicks and Gillet the ground wasn't listed as an Asset of Community value.

Thirdly we need stronger regulation to prevent undesirables buying sporting institutions in this Country. Hopefully that means fan representation and supporters trusts being able to block certain decisions.

The Asset of Community Value thing is meaningless gesture politics. It was brought in to stop pubs and community halls being sold off to developers.

The purpose was to ensure a community asset continued to offer the same services - pubs serving food and drink, local shops selling goods and community halls being open to the community.

It only allows for the community time to raise funds to buy the asset if it is disposed of by the owner.

It doesn't come into effect if the asset is sold as a going concern.

In our case that would be the owners selling off the ground and moving elsewhere.

The local community would then have six months to raise the money to buy Anfield with no football team.

In the case of fan-ownership any hypothetical fan group would own the ground automatically when they buy the club.

I agree with you that there's no reason why the ownership needs to be a single person. But it probably needs at least one or two big players to drive it (Henry is worth around 2.2bn) and the fact that they might use finance to buy a club is interesting but only they can only borrow hundreds of millions or billions necessary because they have the wealth to back it up. I don;t know of any billionaire Liverpool fans, millionaires simply don't cut it.

Of course I love the idea that undesirables shouldnt be allowed to buy sporting institutions but I'm affraid that ship sailed decades ago. 
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

For him, maybe.  For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.

British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

For him, maybe.  For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.

British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.
That dystopian future wouldn't be 'our' game, at all. No idea what role you think Uk 'strong labor laws' play. Lesser teams don't have star players because big clubs buy them (ask a Southampton fan). But viewing figures are primarily driven by teams not players, anyway.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:19:36 pm


Exactly. Poor little Everton, Villa, Brighton, Fulham, Wolves, Leicester... billionaire owners spending hundreds of millions to try and break into the big time.

You can see why they were upset - spending that much money and seeing the goal posts being moved. Sorry, I forgot, seeing the inherent fairness of British sport being undermined by bilionaire owners.


Quote from: Al 666 on April 25, 2021, 05:21:20 pm
I am not sure, it is good PR though. They are basically refusing to take a £2.5bn profit. To me, it promotes the line that they are greedy bastards.
You'll have to explain this one to me Al. Not taking a 2.5bn profit is greedy?
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.

For him, maybe.  For neutrals in every other continent but Europe that love to stream great players like Messi and crew playing against 4 other great squads every other Wednesday, and have the ability to watch each of the 10 matches would draw millions of fans to our game, make billions in tv money exclusive of (admittedly less) PL revenue and cause mass divorces.

British teams have the most stars because of the strong labor laws and the Big 6 outbidding each other.

The lesser teams don't have the star players that drive viewership.

It's not that it's boring per se but it loses it's luster which has always made the CL or the European Cup special. It was bad enough when we kept drawing bloody Chelsea in the CL under Rafa.

And ultimately it's boring if there's nothing riding on the match. All there would be to play for is who wins the league. How many times do you get, say, two big teams in a CL group and they go through the motions when they play each in the penultimate round or the last round because they're both already through?
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:22:11 am
The bit you are missing is that the situation to buy the Red Sox was extremely relevant to the situation we are in now. Henry couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox. Werner couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox neither could any of the other strangers who came together to buy the Red Sox.

Originally the consortium that came together to buy the Red Sox was two different consortiums who came together. We are currently owned by at least 26 individuals and possibly multiples of that amount. Until Moores sold out to Hicks and Gillet we were owned by hundreds of individuals. Clubs that are listed can be owned by thousands of different entities.

As for millionaires clubbing together and buying the club prior to FSG it simply wasn't possible because of the onerous terms of the BARCap process.



So you're saying a single new owner is off the cards. I agree.  BUT if some Sheik rocked up that would probably be a downgrade on what we have now anyway from an ethical viewpoint.  So thats pretty much a no fucking chance of happening.

Which leaves your consortium. Without all the spiel, just give me a couple of examples of these millionaire/Billionaire LFC fans that might wanna get together to buy the club. Short of plucking random names out of the sky, I cant think of anyone. No one. But if FSG are to go as people seem to want then WHAT IS THE REALISTIC, REAL WORLD, NOT HYPOTHETICAL alternative to them.

Short of that what do you think are the real chances of some sort of "consortiums getting together to create a big boy consortium" seeing us as an attractive buy at a rough valuation of 3 billion.

I'm not a massive fan of FSG. I'm not a massive FSG out preacher either. But as far as owners go I think we could do a lot worse and struggle to think of someone better for us. Maybe you can come up with a money throwing Moshi type of guy.

I'd really miss Linda though. Can we keep her?

 
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
Carra saying watching Barca and RM play PSG, Bayern and Liverpool every week would be boring.
Hes right. Same teams every year? No thanks. The whole reason its so exciting when we draw a Milan or a Juve or a Bayern Munich is because it doesnt happen very often and when it does both teams have earned the right to play each other via a full season of battling to finish high enough up their domestic leagues.

It matters so much because of what its taken to get to the Camp Nou or the San Siro and all the history of those places. Most supporters would happily sell a kidney to be on the flight to get there to experience it. If theres millions of new supporters out there waiting for this new fake tournament, where are they now? Theyd soon get as bored as the rest of us with the same European fixtures year in year out.
If they don't back Klopp this summer then Linda can fuck off as well.  :wave
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:20:27 pm
If they don't back Klopp this summer then Linda can fuck off as well.  :wave

Come on you FSG fuckers... stump up the money!!!!!

Or sell us to... erm
