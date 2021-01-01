we have just got 500m investment from Redbird.





When you say 'we' you mean FSG?That 500M is not necessarily going into the coffers of Liverpool Football Club. FSG will need to utilise their own funds and/or their access to loans to keep the club operating as per normal. With the loss of gate receipts, the TV rebate (estimated at 17M for us), the likely downturn in commercial activity, the lower TV payments/bonuses due to going from 1st to 5th-8th in the league, the lack of CL money in 2021/22 it's going to be a tough few years for the club financially.When you consider the the contract situation for key players, the age profile of the squad, the potentially difficulty raising funds via sales and the fact our best manager in 30 years is likely to leave in 3 seasons then it's hard to not feel bleak about how we compete in the short term. We will save some money on wage bill this current season due to the abject nature of our performances. How much is difficult to say but it might cover some of the losses. Getting Europa League may also be beneficial from a financial perspective.We aren't the only club in this situation though. I think the vast majority of clubs will be the same. I fully expect player wages to shrink as current contracts end as most clubs tighten their belts. The difficulty for ourselves is City, and potentially Chelsea. Both have owners who can absorb the current financial situation and still invest in their team. City are close to winning 8 out of the last 12 domestic trophies available (4 x League Cup, 1 x FA Cup and 3 x PL titles). That's only going to get more exaggerated in the next few seasons. They, along with PSG, will also have significant advantages in terms of resources in the CL. I really worry about our ability to compete going forward. If FSG utilise the RedBird capital to help us operate as normal then they'll need to add 150-200M to the coffers over the next few seasons. That's a significant amount of input.Somehow we need to shift some of the squad. As an example of some squad player: AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, Matip - how much have these offered over the last 2 seasons? They've contributed in part but it's to the tune of maybe 50M in wages over 2 seasons. Combined they've completed a full 90 minutes on about 30 occasions during the last 2 seasons (with Matip contributing ~50% of those games). If we look at the combined minutes those 5 squad players have played over the last few seasons it amounts to ~9500 minutes (AOC has surprisingly played the most). That's equivalent to about 105 x full 90 minutes. Based on my rough estimates we are paying those 5 players combined about £450,000-500,000 per 90 minutes completed.I'm not blaming those players above since I think they've contributed in part. But it's more indicative of the situation we've found ourselves in. One were the outside factors have conspired to reduce not just our own financial capabilities but those of others, whilst we've landed with a squad where there is a significant number of players on the periphery who, for a variety of reason, offer limited impact but at a high cost.Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?