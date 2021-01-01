« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11280 on: Today at 11:12:28 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:22:28 am
we have just got 500m investment from Redbird.


When you say 'we' you mean FSG?

That 500M is not necessarily going into the coffers of Liverpool Football Club. FSG will need to utilise their own funds and/or their access to loans to keep the club operating as per normal. With the loss of gate receipts, the TV rebate (estimated at 17M for us), the likely downturn in commercial activity, the lower TV payments/bonuses due to going from 1st to 5th-8th in the league, the lack of CL money in 2021/22 it's going to be a tough few years for the club financially.

When you consider the the contract situation for key players, the age profile of the squad, the potentially difficulty raising funds via sales and the fact our best manager in 30 years is likely to leave in 3 seasons then it's hard to not feel bleak about how we compete in the short term. We will save some money on wage bill this current season due to the abject nature of our performances. How much is difficult to say but it might cover some of the losses. Getting Europa League may also be beneficial from a financial perspective.

We aren't the only club in this situation though. I think the vast majority of clubs will be the same. I fully expect player wages to shrink as current contracts end as most clubs tighten their belts. The difficulty for ourselves is City, and potentially Chelsea. Both have owners who can absorb the current financial situation and still invest in their team. City are close to winning 8 out of the last 12 domestic trophies available (4 x League Cup, 1 x FA Cup and 3 x PL titles). That's only going to get more exaggerated in the next few seasons. They, along with PSG, will also have significant advantages in terms of resources in the CL. I really worry about our ability to compete going forward. If FSG utilise the RedBird capital to help us operate as normal then they'll need to add 150-200M to the coffers over the next few seasons. That's a significant amount of input.

Somehow we need to shift some of the squad. As an example of some squad player: AOC, Origi, Shaqiri, Keita, Matip -  how much have these offered over the last 2 seasons? They've contributed in part but it's to the tune of maybe 50M in wages over 2 seasons. Combined they've completed a full 90 minutes on about 30 occasions during the last 2 seasons (with Matip contributing ~50% of those games). If we look at the combined minutes those 5 squad players have played over the last few seasons it amounts to ~9500 minutes (AOC has surprisingly played the most). That's equivalent to about 105 x full 90 minutes. Based on my rough estimates we are paying those 5 players combined about £450,000-500,000 per 90 minutes completed.

I'm not blaming those players above since I think they've contributed in part. But it's more indicative of the situation we've found ourselves in. One were the outside factors have conspired to reduce not just our own financial capabilities but those of others, whilst we've landed with a squad where there is a significant number of players on the periphery who, for a variety of reason, offer limited impact but at a high cost.

Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11281 on: Today at 11:52:09 am
Id be disappointed if it was that bleak. Also with the players and manager we have if it was completely bleak then questions would need to be asked about their performance.

We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11282 on: Today at 12:12:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:52:09 am
We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.

Wage investment has definitely driven our success. Our ability to keep a top squad together or 3-4 years without significant losses in personnel is hugely beneficial. And something we haven't been able to achieve since 2005-2009.

At the same time we have found ourselves in a situation where parts of the squad are under performing - both players in the 1st XI and those on the periphery, Under normal circumstances this mightn't be as big a problem as it is now. The ability to move on players Klopp wants to may be difficult given the current financial situation around football. In normal circumstances,

As an example I think we could shift Origi, Shaqiri and AOC plus some of the loan players quite easily in normal circumstances. In the process bringing in 60-100M and saving 20M in wages, that could be deployed in refreshing the squad. My pessimism to a degree comes from my projection that selling any unwanted player, whether that's Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Roberton Firmino or Mo Salah (as examples) will be incredibly difficult this summer if you want to recoup anything like what they'd normally be worth. That in turn will affect or ability to raise fund and freshen up the squad. The result may be that we need to go again with a squad that has significant individual and collective questions about his durability, current quality (in parts) and their ability to reach previous performance levels. These are questions that they might be able to answer and come back strong as a unit. There is significant doubt on my part though.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11283 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:38:04 am
When they do decide to get rid they won't get anywhere near that. Why buy us for £3bn when you can get Newcastle for £300m and spend a billion on players and make then the new man city for half the cost of buying LFC?
In theory (:)), Liverpool are a completely different investment prospect to Newcastle - or even Man City. The endgame is club owned/controlled direct broadcasting/streaming rights - the last untapped revenue stream in football. There's enormous theoretical value in our 100m+ worldwide fans - and both PBP and ESL plans included a first step towards that - just under half of home games (no doubt, the most attractive ones) being within the clubs' exclusive distribution rights. In terms of global reach, we're behind Madrid/Barca/United in the first tier, but have a much stronger base than City, let alone Newcastle.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11284 on: Today at 12:22:10 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:12:28 am
Will be really interesting to see how we manage our way through this situation both on and off the pitch. Do we continue to keep faith with this squad and invest in wages to keep it together? Or do we bite the bullet and look for an overhaul to bring the squad age down whilst reducing the wage bill somewhat?
Agree with the preceding analysis. On this last point, at risk of moving into a different sort of thread/discussion, I think it has to be closer to the latter - else we're just delaying the inevitable, with the impact of that being more serious the longer we delay. I think we would have started that process last summer (except for COVID) or even, with a player or two, the summer before (but 'one more heave' for the title). We surely can't delay it another year.

We already know, this is the oldest LFC squad in the PL era - so, at least, since the side Dalglish left to Souness (I've not compared player by player). That was of course a disastrously managed rebuild, but a rebuild was necessary. We can't risk a similar situation, let alone let it get worse.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11285 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:30:20 pm
I honestly arent that bothered if FSG sell up or not.

If they sell up to better owners then great. If FSG stay as owners then Im fine with that too. Theres also the scenario where they sell to worse owners. This is the scenario Im most concerned about.

As supporters we should all look to critique FSG and hold them to task. Thats our role. But that critique needs to be balanced and in line with both the beneficial and poor decisions theyve made. On both sides of the FSG divide I think there is a lack of balance. Some wont admit theyve made some pretty poor decisions over the last 10 years. Equally others wont acknowledge that FSG have got some things right. They may actually be the best owners weve had in 30 years despite their obvious errors of judgement.

I suppose what Im saying is that some people look to have draw a line in the sand when it comes to FSG. Their opinion wont shift and they wont acknowledge anything good or poor they have done. To me this doesnt help hold the owners to account or help affect any change at boardroom level ( e.g. fan representation). All it does is divide and create silos of opinion. Personally I dont think that helps anyone. On this board theres been an increase in inflammatory posts recently and think its a hinderance to having a reasonable debate or finding any middle ground between the more extreme viewpoints.


Just out of interest, given what you've seen, is there another 'owner' of a PL club you'd swap FSG for?  I know some don't have the resources for a club as big as us, but in general terms?  Impossible to say I guess if other PL owners would have signed up for the ESL if offered.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #11286 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:52:09 am
Id be disappointed if it was that bleak. Also with the players and manager we have if it was completely bleak then questions would need to be asked about their performance.

We were always told wage investment drove success. If we have a high wage bill but no success then we must be underperforming.
Only this season then, and the reasons behind it are pretty well documented.

That said, as Jookie alluded to, the work is not being shared equally so there should be scope for some savings which can hopefully be reinvested
