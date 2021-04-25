So that is 25 individuals plus Redbird Capital Partners who also have a whole host of different investors. So I think it is a bit bizarre to suggest that there couldn't be a consortium of like-minded rich Liverpool fans who could come together preferably with partial general fan ownership.
I didnt ask for a list of FSG board members, what youve posted there is pure padding to the above line, where you fail to answer the question I asked about a currently viable replacement to FSG.
When we were on our knees with the two cowboys, and were immeasurably a cheaper buy than now, where was this mythical consortium of Liverpool supporting millionaires then. Who must have seen us as good a deal as FSG did.
Unfortunately they dont exist. Didnt exist when we were a £300 million club. and certainly dont exist now we're a "3 billion" one.
Its pie in the sky. I applaud the optimism, but sigh at the reality of it.
Can give me a list of millionaire Liverpool supporters who you think would step in. Just a few would do, who have shown any inclination of buying us.