Ashes 2005 was on C4 wasn't it before it moved to Sky, that summer was ridiculously cricket mad and the weather was fantastic for those last 2 nail biting tests.



Being a teenager in the 90's, Serie A on Sunday's on C4 which was stacked with practically every World Class footballer on the planet, and ITV CL and being in awe of that Ajax team that had players that were 3-4 years older than me, That Juve team with Zidane Davids and Del Piero, and seeing Real Madrid team win their first European Cup in donkey years against that Juve team in 1998.



We were spoiled in the 90's as we also had USA 94, Euro 96, France 98, such iconic tournaments.



Teenagers now would rather play Fortnite than watch Football or if they are watching anything sports its E-Sports free to watch on Youtube watching competitive gaming.



Terrestrial sport was still strong in the 90's. You had the cricket and F1, Grandstand was a good watch on the weekend.Football wise you had the iconic Serie A on a Sunday afternoon and highlights and round up on the Saturday morning. You had the UEFA Cup, European Cup and Cup Winners Cup midweek. FA Cup, League Cup, sportsnight. Even in 00/01 most of our UEFA Cup and FA Cup games were on BBC that season. And that was when the UEFA Cup was still a big deal (we beat Barcelona in the semi) and the FA Cup still meant something.Match of the Day was exciting because out of 10 games that weekend 8 or 9 would usually have been played at 3pm and you hadn't seen any of the goals unless you'd watched the early kick off if there was one.The writing was on the wall in the 90's (Sky were starting off, CL was expanding) but the 2000's accelerated English football into the Sky led shithole it became. More and more televised games and kick off changes. More and more gravy train pundits etc. Higher and higher wages in line with the increase in Sky TV money. Then Roman Abramavich in 2003.