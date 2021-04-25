« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 215715 times)

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:14:11 pm
People on this forum comment on rumours they have heard/seen. Sky tv (I use them as they are now the most prominent sports broadcaster) make the rumours up to create a transfer buzz so people will keep on tuning in.
Can you see the difference?

This doesnt explain why we have so many whiny self entitled cryarses about player x y or z, half of which would be useless in a Klopp team.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Isn't this what happened to cricket as well?

I was in that age bracket in the 90's and loved watching cricket on BBC (and then channel 4). In selling out to Sky they lost a generation.

However, at this point do teenagers even watch TV anymore? They're glued to their phones or laptops. This was what the parasite Perez was driving at. The way the younger generation consume is different.
Ashes 2005 was on C4 wasn't it before it moved to Sky, that summer was ridiculously cricket mad and the weather was fantastic for those last 2 nail biting tests.

Being a teenager in the 90's, Serie A on Sunday's on C4 which was stacked with practically every World Class footballer on the planet, and ITV CL and being in awe of that Ajax team that had players that were 3-4 years older than me, That Juve team with Zidane Davids and Del Piero, and seeing Real Madrid team win their first European Cup in donkey years against that Juve team in 1998.

We were spoiled in the 90's as we also had USA 94, Euro 96, France 98, such iconic tournaments.

Teenagers now would rather play Fortnite than watch Football or if they are watching anything sports its E-Sports free to watch on Youtube watching competitive gaming.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 25, 2021, 05:14:14 pm

There are very few entities that have the funds to buy us,FSG would've had no chance had we not been in the position we were in.

This stuff is not as straightforward as some people seem to think.

 City owners tried to buy LFC before they bought City.  They had tons of money. Yet they failed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm by FLRed67 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
This stuff is not as straightforward as some people seem to think.

 City owners tried to buy LFC before they bought City.  They had tons of money. Yet they failed.

Not sure what your point is or why you replied to me.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:24:17 am
Does this give FSG the right to do whatever they want?

Im not saying it does.  I'd certainly like some fan representation in some shape or form. But to be honest I cant see billionaires being too worried about things as they are at the moment. This is all a "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson" event and will be played off as fuck all over the next month or so.

The question I was asking was simple, for everyone shouting FSG out, has anyone put forward a credible replacement for them? I haven't seen one, not one, credible replacement. Surely all those wanting rid of FSG must have a viable alternative in mind.

Or are we just barking at the moon?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm
This Tweet so hits home.


I fucking loathe Sky but wasn't it BT that took the Champions League away from ITV?
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,087
  • YNWA
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
City owners tried to buy LFC before they bought City.  They had tons of money. Yet they failed.

Did they?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,891
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
Im not saying it does.  I'd certainly like some fan representation in some shape or form. But to be honest I cant see billionaires being too worried about things as they are at the moment. This is all a "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson" event and will be played off as fuck all over the next month or so.

The question I was asking was simple, for everyone shouting FSG out, has anyone put forward a credible replacement for them? I haven't seen one, not one, credible replacement. Surely all those wanting rid of FSG must have a viable alternative in mind.

Or are we just barking at the moon?

FSG or NESV at the time didn't even exist prior to the purchase of the Red Sox. They were individuals who came together to buy the Sox.

The full list of partners in FSG currently is.



Theodore Alfond
William Alfond
Maverick Carter
Thomas R. DiBenedetto
Michael Egan
Patrick Egan
David Ginsberg
Mike Gordon
John W. Henry
Linda Pizzuti Henry
Josh Jacobson
LeBron James
John A. Kaneb

Sam Kennedy
Seth Klarman
Larry Lucchino
Henry McCance
Phillip H. Morse
Michael Pucker
Bruce Rauner
RedBird Capital Partners
Frank Resnek
Laura Trust
Paul Wachter
Herb Wagner
Thomas C. Werner

So that is 25 individuals plus Redbird Capital Partners who also have a whole host of different investors. So I think it is a bit bizarre to suggest that there couldn't be a consortium of like-minded rich Liverpool fans who could come together preferably with partial general fan ownership. 

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,891
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
Did they?

Souness claimed he randomly met Staveley in Dubai and she said she was a Liverpool fan. He asked her why she didn't get Mansoor to buy Liverpool. She replied that she did but Hicks and Gillet were too difficult to work with so Mansoor bought City instead.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,612
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
I fucking loathe Sky but wasn't it BT that took the Champions League away from ITV?

No, Sky had it first (although for a while itv still had one game a week too). BT taking it from Sky came much further down the line.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,891
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
No, Sky had it first (although for a while itv still had one game a week too). BT taking it from Sky came much further down the line.

Yep back in the days when the Europa Cup teams negotiated their own TV deals and you could end up on any channel. The only club who had the same broadcaster was Everton all their European games were shown on the History channel.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm

So that is 25 individuals plus Redbird Capital Partners who also have a whole host of different investors. So I think it is a bit bizarre to suggest that there couldn't be a consortium of like-minded rich Liverpool fans who could come together preferably with partial general fan ownership. 


I didnt ask for a list of FSG board members,  what youve posted there is pure padding to the above line, where you fail to answer the question I asked about a currently viable replacement to FSG.

When we were on our knees with the two cowboys, and were immeasurably a cheaper buy than now, where was this mythical consortium of Liverpool supporting millionaires then. Who must have seen us as good a deal as FSG did.

Unfortunately they dont exist. Didnt exist when we were a £300 million club. and certainly dont exist now we're a "3 billion" one.

Its pie in the sky. I applaud the optimism, but sigh at the reality of it.

Can give me a list of millionaire Liverpool supporters who you think would step in. Just a few would do, who have shown any inclination of buying us.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,891
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 12:22:11 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
I didnt ask for a list of FSG board members,  what youve posted there is pure padding to the above line, where you fail to answer the question I asked about a currently viable replacement to FSG.

When we were on our knees with the two cowboys, and were immeasurably a cheaper buy than now, where was this mythical consortium of Liverpool supporting millionaires then. Who must have seen us as good a deal as FSG did.

Unfortunately they dont exist. Didnt exist when we were a £300 million club. and certainly dont exist now we're a "3 billion" one.

Its pie in the sky. I applaud the optimism, but sigh at the reality of it.

Can give me a list of millionaire Liverpool supporters who you think would step in. Just a few would do, who have shown any inclination of buying us.

The bit you are missing is that the situation to buy the Red Sox was extremely relevant to the situation we are in now. Henry couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox. Werner couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox neither could any of the other strangers who came together to buy the Red Sox.

Originally the consortium that came together to buy the Red Sox was two different consortiums who came together. We are currently owned by at least 26 individuals and possibly multiples of that amount. Until Moores sold out to Hicks and Gillet we were owned by hundreds of individuals. Clubs that are listed can be owned by thousands of different entities.

As for millionaires clubbing together and buying the club prior to FSG it simply wasn't possible because of the onerous terms of the BARCap process.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:22:11 am
The bit you are missing is that the situation to buy the Red Sox was extremely relevant to the situation we are in now. Henry couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox. Werner couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox neither could any of the other strangers who came together to buy the Red Sox.

Originally the consortium that came together to buy the Red Sox was two different consortiums who came together. We are currently owned by at least 26 individuals and possibly multiples of that amount. Until Moores sold out to Hicks and Gillet we were owned by hundreds of individuals. Clubs that are listed can be owned by thousands of different entities.

As for millionaires clubbing together and buying the club prior to FSG it simply wasn't possible because of the onerous terms of the BARCap process.

They do not hold equal shares as well you know.

It's a nice dream & one I would love to put money into but a dream is all it ever will be,we're worth far too much,like a few thousand million too much.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,891
  • JFT 96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 12:46:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:32:24 am
They do not hold equal shares as well you know.

It's a nice dream & one I would love to put money into but a dream is all it ever will be,we're worth far too much,like a few thousand million too much.

The thing is though if the Redball SPAC had raised enough from investors then the Club would have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and any of us could have bought a share.

Even though Moshiri has bought a controlling interest in Everton there are still 1500 shareholders in Everton. They still have to have AGM's and they still have a legal responsibility to their shareholders.

You can buy a share of United, Roma, Juve, Dortmund, Celtic, Rangers or Arsenal so why not being able to buy a share of Liverpool and having a way to hold the owners to account.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 03:49:32 am »
i do how to see the Club listed too...
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,089
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 06:50:14 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
Im not saying it does.  I'd certainly like some fan representation in some shape or form. But to be honest I cant see billionaires being too worried about things as they are at the moment. This is all a "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson" event and will be played off as fuck all over the next month or so.

The question I was asking was simple, for everyone shouting FSG out, has anyone put forward a credible replacement for them? I haven't seen one, not one, credible replacement. Surely all those wanting rid of FSG must have a viable alternative in mind.

Or are we just barking at the moon?

How are we supposed to suggest alternative owners? Were we putting up a short list of people who should buy us under Hicks or did we just learn about bids and interest as it arrived? Its not really like interest in players where you have preferred options.

Its not quite barking at the moon is it? If it was not for fan and media reaction which then spread to government, all this would have carried on.

Im sure once they had destroyed European football some people would be worried about the next owners being terrible.

Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 07:11:29 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
I fucking loathe Sky but wasn't it BT that took the Champions League away from ITV?
I don't really understand the hate for Sky / BT who are only buying something that is for sale. Blame the seller.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,128
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11258 on: Today at 07:23:04 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:11:29 am
I don't really understand the hate for Sky / BT who are only buying something that is for sale. Blame the seller.

All the seller is doing is responding to demand.

If no one is buying cigarettes, the tobacco companies have no one to sell to.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
  • Believer
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11259 on: Today at 07:51:09 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
I fucking loathe Sky but wasn't it BT that took the Champions League away from ITV?

It was both I think, but it misses a fundamental point. Yes, ire should be directed at the likes of Sky and BT but it is the rights owners that auction off the rights so that is UEFA in this instance and EPL for domestic rights. That means only the likes of Sky, BT and Amazon can afford them.  I think I am right in saying that football as a "protected sport" ended decades ago - even for the FA Cup. I think it is probably too late to put the genie back in the bottle but surely the pay off against this is lowered ticket prices because the clubs make far more out of the broadcasting rights ?

I am sure someone will correct me if any of the above is wrong.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
  • Believer
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11260 on: Today at 07:52:21 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:11:29 am
I don't really understand the hate for Sky / BT who are only buying something that is for sale. Blame the seller.

I should have scrolled down the page a little further because you have made the same point as me.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Up
« previous next »
 