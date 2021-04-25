I didnt ask for a list of FSG board members, what youve posted there is pure padding to the above line, where you fail to answer the question I asked about a currently viable replacement to FSG.



When we were on our knees with the two cowboys, and were immeasurably a cheaper buy than now, where was this mythical consortium of Liverpool supporting millionaires then. Who must have seen us as good a deal as FSG did.



Unfortunately they dont exist. Didnt exist when we were a £300 million club. and certainly dont exist now we're a "3 billion" one.



Its pie in the sky. I applaud the optimism, but sigh at the reality of it.



Can give me a list of millionaire Liverpool supporters who you think would step in. Just a few would do, who have shown any inclination of buying us.



The bit you are missing is that the situation to buy the Red Sox was extremely relevant to the situation we are in now. Henry couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox. Werner couldn't afford to buy the Red Sox neither could any of the other strangers who came together to buy the Red Sox.Originally the consortium that came together to buy the Red Sox was two different consortiums who came together. We are currently owned by at least 26 individuals and possibly multiples of that amount. Until Moores sold out to Hicks and Gillet we were owned by hundreds of individuals. Clubs that are listed can be owned by thousands of different entities.As for millionaires clubbing together and buying the club prior to FSG it simply wasn't possible because of the onerous terms of the BARCap process.