Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11240 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
I am agreeing with you. Domestic abuse is abhorrent and much worse than what our owners have done. However, the mechanism is the same someone having the power and the control and the other party not being able to see a way out.

Again I will say I am not comparing the levels of abuse or hurt. What I am comparing is the abuse of power and mechanism.

I will leave it there and again I apologise if I offended you it was not my intention.

Once again, be sorry for what you actually said, not for upsetting me.  That is not an apology.  It's the worse kind of apology.  You clearly haven't got a clue about domestic abuse.

Why can't you just admit that you are wrong, instead of doubling down and making things worse?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 12:59:31 pm »
The futility of the last few pages is what I had in mind when I posted this:

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Without any dodgy analogies, too.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 01:01:02 pm »
Once again, be sorry for what you actually said, not for upsetting me.  That is not an apology.  It's the worse kind of apology.  You clearly haven't got a clue about domestic abuse.

Why can't you just admit that you are wrong, instead of doubling down and making things worse?

I did say I would leave but I think I need to reply.

Firstly I do have a clue about domestic abuse. Secondly my entire point is that someone abusing their power is morally wrong. It is a simple matter of right and wrong. There is no scale, there is no point at which it becomes unacceptable. It is unacceptable full stop.

My point is that abusing power is never right full stop. Surely you agree with that ?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
There has to be an intervention that stops things like the Qatar World Cup.

There has to be an intervention that stops Football Clubs being used as a commodity and not a part of the community. 

Clearly almost everyone would think the same about the above.

I just wasnt best pleased with your use of analogies to equate to the actions of FSG. They were clumsy at best.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11244 on: Today at 01:05:24 pm »
I did say I would leave but I think I need to reply.

Firstly I do have a clue about domestic abuse. Secondly my entire point is that someone abusing their power is morally wrong. It is a simple matter of right and wrong. There is no scale, there is no point at which it becomes unacceptable. It is unacceptable full stop.

My point is that abusing power is never right full stop. Surely you agree with that ?

Al - just stop please.  You haven't got a clue.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11245 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
It would be nice if Labours request for the minutes of Johnsons meeting with Ed Woodward a few days before the ESL was announced to be released is granted.

The government has promised that the ESL was never brought up, in which case theyve got nothing to hide.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11246 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Al - just stop please.  You haven't got a clue.

I apologise for using a clumsy analogy and any offence caused.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11247 on: Today at 01:08:59 pm »
I'm not sure comparing decisions FSG make that people don't agree with with being the victim of domestic abuse is a great idea.

To be fair to Al he's not the first person to us that analogy.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
I did say I would leave but I think I need to reply.

Firstly I do have a clue about domestic abuse. Secondly my entire point is that someone abusing their power is morally wrong. It is a simple matter of right and wrong. There is no scale, there is no point at which it becomes unacceptable. It is unacceptable full stop.

My point is that abusing power is never right full stop. Surely you agree with that ?

As someone who has made a few poor analogies myself, I think this might be the place to stop and to reflect.

First, any point Al was trying to make is now reached a place where it will not only not be received, but shouted down loudly.

Secondly, we all agree on the point that there is a big difference between intra-personal domestic abuse and the use of a variety of strategies used by capital that can be considered to be abusive.

Thirdly, we must be vigilant in listening to survivors of domestic abuse and their stories (accepting them where they are at) and allowing them the space to be silent if they so choose without characterizing their survived experience as one or a few types.

Lastly, we know Al and how he feels about the club and are quite able to put his comments into a context where we know where he is coming from --- without adding a pile on of insensitivity claims.   We do have that ability if we choose, and it would be more effective to use it.

Redmark has set the tone here.  Let's move on please.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:01 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
I don't have time to clean this up, so I'm locking it for a while. When it's re-opened, please stop with this awful analogy and discussion of.
