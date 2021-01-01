These two clubs are beyond corrupt. They will cheat in every way possible, on and off the field, to win and make money. They are basically mafia/gangsters with a public front as football clubs.



A Spanish doctor/blood doper, whose clients included cyclists and the odd tennis player, said a few years ago, shortly after his lab was shut down and the Spanish authorities destroyed all the evidence, that if people knew what the Spanish footballing establishment and footballers in Spain had been up to, "all their titles would be stripped from them". I am guessing he was referring to the Spanish national team, and these two clubs.



And by people I am guessing he meant regular Joes. For I am sure the insiders at FIFA and UEFA know all about it.



If British clubs have any sense, and wish to retain their sporting integrity, they will think very, very hard before jumping into bed with these two clubs - in any venture.



Oh I remember hearing about that in documentaries at the time and over the years (there are a couple of investigative journos from German tv who have been close to these doper stories for two decades or so). I was always fearful something would see the light of day and my clubs/players were involved. It was reported that Spanish doctor had lots of clients in football, many in but nowhere limited only to Spain. Some of it was around the time Torres played for us and his national team.That is one of the things that is beyond me: How can anyone even begin to think this proposed super league would be any better than UEFA when you would have people at the helm who are amongst the most corrupt, and I mean corrupt in any way morally and financially. These people would not hesitate to fuck over their mothers if it would mean more riches and trophies for them. Even if, if you were someone who looks favourably on the whole idea of an ESL, you would be okay with giving more power to scum like Pérez than they already have?