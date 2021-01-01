« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 08:31:08 pm
What does that mean?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
People may doubt Perez, but I would be surprised if we could just back out of this with no strings attached. Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

Well maybe FSG will actually get their chequebook out.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm
How about an alternative in which no clubs are owned but are part of the community.

they turned down 3 billion pound and sold 10% for 550 million instead.

none of the good hearted, spirit of the game, democratic, community based , fan ownership, veto wielding fan board members type stuff being mooted stands a snowballs chance in hell.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
Surely some very extensive contracts and legal frameworks were drafted before partaking in this multi-billion pound venture?

We only have Perez's words on that as things stand, and I'm not sure he's the most reliable source.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:09:23 pm
they turned down 3 billion pound and sold 10% for 550 million instead.

none of the good hearted, spirit of the game, democratic, community based , fan ownership, veto wielding fan board members type stuff being mooted stands a snowballs chance in hell.


That was for everything not just LFC and $$$$s not pounds.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
Well maybe FSG will actually get their chequebook out.


More chance of you getting Killer Heels back.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 09:25:50 am
These two clubs are beyond corrupt. They will cheat in every way possible, on and off the field, to win and make money. They are basically mafia/gangsters with a public front as football clubs.

A Spanish doctor/blood doper, whose clients included cyclists and the odd tennis player, said a few years ago, shortly after his lab was shut down and the Spanish authorities destroyed all the evidence, that if people knew what the Spanish footballing establishment and footballers in Spain had been up to, "all their titles would be stripped from them". I am guessing he was referring to the Spanish national team, and these two clubs.

And by people I am guessing he meant regular Joes. For I am sure the insiders at FIFA and UEFA know all about it.

If British clubs have any sense, and wish to retain their sporting integrity, they will think very, very hard before jumping into bed with these two clubs -  in any venture.
Oh I remember hearing about that in documentaries at the time and over the years (there are a couple of investigative journos from German tv who have been close to these doper stories for two decades or so). I was always fearful something would see the light of day and my clubs/players were involved. It was reported that Spanish doctor had lots of clients in football, many in but nowhere limited only to Spain. Some of it was around the time Torres played for us and his national team.

That is one of the things that is beyond me: How can anyone even begin to think this proposed super league would be any better than UEFA when you would have people at the helm who are amongst the most corrupt, and I mean corrupt in any way morally and financially. These people would not hesitate to fuck over their mothers if it would mean more riches and trophies for them. Even if, if you were someone who looks favourably on the whole idea of an ESL, you would be okay with giving more power to scum like Pérez than they already have?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Today at 12:35:49 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:05:09 am
Far less tainted by money and cheating, although Rugby League has an 11 team 'Super League' with play offs that decide who wins it. The regular season is largely pointless.

Yes but there is relegation and, despite the fact I do have some aqreement around the structure of the season the players are so motivated that the games are still worth watching, qualifying for the play offs (and final place matters) and avoiding relegation means most games have purpose.
