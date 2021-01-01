It was 90% good, 10% shit. You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good. Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.



This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.



I wasn't paying attention at the time - I didn't log onto RAWK for the best part of two years, except briefly around the furlough crap. I watched our games, and that's it. As we all know, football is getting a bit... dull.But it doesn't take long to realise the Big Picture wasn't quite all it was cracked up to be.Is this bit good?"League rules would be controlled by as few as six clubs who would gobble up a bigger share of the pie than they already do while abolishing the League Cup and Community Shield.The ruling clubs would be Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham, as determined by their length of service in the Premier League. Media reports suggest the plans are being driven by the owners at Liverpool and Manchester United.A vote by two-thirds of those clubs would dictate the rules for the rest, meaning half of the top-flights clubs would compete in a league which they had no say in running."How about this?The named clubs would also control the distribution rights of the sponsorship, commercial and broadcasting rights sold and would be allowed to alter in a material way the nature of the competition which opens the door again to Game 39 or even madder schemes.As six clubs can set the rules, who could stop them ending relegation from the Premier League and creating a franchise system like they have in US sports? No one. Who could stop them from rewriting the rules in a few years so that the top six keep all the media money? No one. Who could stop them cutting funding entirely to the EFL or grassroots football? No one.But that's just the PL being selfish. What about the EFL?For EFL clubs the impact could be even more drastic. While Project Big Picture dangles an alleged £250m rescue fund in front of clubs to cover lost revenues during the 2019-20 season they might actually be a sugar coated cyanide pill.Apparently money will be advanced to the EFL from increased future revenues. Is there a guarantee that the money will even materialise? The entire package is based on projected revenues which are, in turn, based on the current media deal. Where is the guarantee that will happen?Under the proposals top-flight clubs retain eight games per season which they can sell directly via their own platforms, rather than broadcasting in the traditional manner. Would broadcasters pay more money for fewer games? It seems unlikely. Especially if the clubs chose to keep the rights for the games which are deemed most attractive to a global audience.EFL clubs would also lose all League Cup revenue as that competition will be nuked, which in turn will see their own media revenues collapse, as broadcasters will not pay nearly as much for EFL rights, if the League Cup is no longer part of the package. Although maybe that wouldnt matter as the EFL irrevocably grants its broadcast rights to the EPL!I'm sure that'll be fine.Since six billionaire club owners can change the rules of the game at any time they like, and would control almost all of the revenue, there is no guarantee that they wont pull up the drawbridge and cut funding entirely to the EFL, as it signed its own death warrant.The billionaire owners have created a set of rules they can change at any time. Its a one way street and there is no way back for domestic football once that power is handed over.What sort of selfish maniac would do that? Those six - funny that number rings a bell - wouldn't scheme secretly in their own interests, would they?The FSAWe wouldnt reject all the ideas  a £20 away cap on top-flight tickets and subsidised travel, guaranteed away allocations, and safe standing areas are all things we back  but the reality is that the overall package is not acceptable to supporters.A rescue package for EFL and National League clubs is needed alongside better distribution of footballs wealth across the game to close the gap between the Premier League and the rest of the pyramid.As an organisation were more than happy to consider changes to footballs structure but the place for that is the Governments proposed fan-led review and it has to include all interested parties  fans, clubs, leagues, players, match officials, the FA, and so on.It is not acceptable for billionaire club owners to hatch a plan in secret and then try and use the fallout from a global pandemic to buy compliance from financially crippled clubs.