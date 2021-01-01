« previous next »
It was a rum deal tbf.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/project-big-picture-a-sugar-coated-cyanide-pill/

https://spiritofshankly.com/statement-project-big-picture/

It was 90% good, 10% shit.  You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good.  Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.

This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.
It was 90% good, 10% shit.  You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good.  Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.

This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.

Yeah this is what I really didn't get with that. An idea has to be formed by someone, and it shouldn't matter who (be it the top 6, the bottom 4, the middle of the pack, whoever), and then the good and bad points of that can be debated until a middle ground is reached and change for the good happens.

Instead the world goes mad and the whole idea is thrown out without any debate and changes, and things just remain the same.
If the campaign to 'reclaim the game' is to be successful there is going to have to be a lot of strategic 'forgetting'. The problem with memory - and we all have it football - is that there isn't a solitary club or set of clubs who have a stainless record. Every club nurses a reasonable resentment against everyone else. And when we throw mud we know it will stick. West Ham FC, the null and voiders. Newcastle United, the Saudi fellators. Leeds United, owned by the Mafia for a while. The 'fourteen'? Happy to see the 70-odd clubs below them go to the wall. We all know the stories.

The problem with fixating on everyone's hypocrisy however is that this is what UEFA and the Premier League want us to do. They don't have to come up with a policy of divide-and-rule because it seems we're happy to accomplish that for them. To take the real monsters on we will, as I say, have to lose our memories for a while.

Personally I think there is a genuine will to do this. Football, after all, is bigger than any one of us. To save it in a form we love requires solidarity - and that includes solidarity with people we don't necessarily like or admire.

Great point. 

We need to forget certain parts of this narrative that inhibit thinking forward, but we need to use our institutional memory to uncover weaknesses and mistakes in UEFA/FIFA and our own club so that we can apply pressure at the places and times.    It is a purposeful forgetting and remembering imo, but it is still a fantastic point.

It was 90% good, 10% shit.  You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good.  Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.

This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.

How do you negotiate against an attempted coup though.

If you want to negotiate something then you have to speak with the people you are negotiating with. You don't just plot and then spring it on people out of the blue.
It was 90% good, 10% shit.  You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good.  Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.

This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.
I mean not forgetting the fact that the majority of clubs were for this decision, including some fan owned clubs. But of course those who shouted loudest got to shut it down and it only benefitted one group of clubs.
It was 90% good, 10% shit.  You negotiate the 10% shit part to where its just bad and take the good stuff because its good.  Instead its greed this and that and nothing happens.

This is also an issue for the supporters groups in that most everything becomes a purity test and not just finding ways to making things better even if its not perfect.
I wasn't paying attention at the time - I didn't log onto RAWK for the best part of two years, except briefly around the furlough crap. I watched our games, and that's it. As we all know, football is getting a bit... dull.

But it doesn't take long to realise the Big Picture wasn't quite all it was cracked up to be.

Is this bit good?

"League rules would be controlled by as few as six clubs who would gobble up a bigger share of the pie than they already do while abolishing the League Cup and Community Shield.

The ruling clubs would be Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham, as determined by their length of service in the Premier League. Media reports suggest the plans are being driven by the owners at Liverpool and Manchester United.

A vote by two-thirds of those clubs would dictate the rules for the rest, meaning half of the top-flights clubs would compete in a league which they had no say in running."


How about this?

The named clubs would also control the distribution rights of the sponsorship, commercial and broadcasting rights sold and would be allowed to alter in a material way the nature of the competition which opens the door again to Game 39 or even madder schemes.

As six clubs can set the rules, who could stop them ending relegation from the Premier League and creating a franchise system like they have in US sports? No one. Who could stop them from rewriting the rules in a few years so that the top six keep all the media money? No one. Who could stop them cutting funding entirely to the EFL or grassroots football? No one.


But that's just the PL being selfish. What about the EFL?

For EFL clubs the impact could be even more drastic. While Project Big Picture dangles an alleged £250m rescue fund in front of clubs to cover lost revenues during the 2019-20 season they might actually be a sugar coated cyanide pill.

Apparently money will be advanced to the EFL from increased future revenues. Is there a guarantee that the money will even materialise? The entire package is based on projected revenues which are, in turn, based on the current media deal. Where is the guarantee that will happen?

Under the proposals top-flight clubs retain eight games per season which they can sell directly via their own platforms, rather than broadcasting in the traditional manner. Would broadcasters pay more money for fewer games? It seems unlikely. Especially if the clubs chose to keep the rights for the games which are deemed most attractive to a global audience.

EFL clubs would also lose all League Cup revenue as that competition will be nuked, which in turn will see their own media revenues collapse, as broadcasters will not pay nearly as much for EFL rights, if the League Cup is no longer part of the package. Although maybe that wouldnt matter as the EFL irrevocably grants its broadcast rights to the EPL!

I'm sure that'll be fine.


Since six billionaire club owners can change the rules of the game at any time they like, and would control almost all of the revenue, there is no guarantee that they wont pull up the drawbridge and cut funding entirely to the EFL, as it signed its own death warrant.

The billionaire owners have created a set of rules they can change at any time. Its a one way street and there is no way back for domestic football once that power is handed over.

What sort of selfish maniac would do that? Those six - funny that number rings a bell - wouldn't scheme secretly in their own interests, would they?



The FSA

We wouldnt reject all the ideas  a £20 away cap on top-flight tickets and subsidised travel, guaranteed away allocations, and safe standing areas are all things we back  but the reality is that the overall package is not acceptable to supporters.

A rescue package for EFL and National League clubs is needed alongside better distribution of footballs wealth across the game to close the gap between the Premier League and the rest of the pyramid.

As an organisation were more than happy to consider changes to footballs structure but the place for that is the Governments proposed fan-led review and it has to include all interested parties  fans, clubs, leagues, players, match officials, the FA, and so on.

It is not acceptable for billionaire club owners to hatch a plan in secret and then try and use the fallout from a global pandemic to buy compliance from financially crippled clubs.

Yeah this is what I really didn't get with that. An idea has to be formed by someone, and it shouldn't matter who (be it the top 6, the bottom 4, the middle of the pack, whoever), and then the good and bad points of that can be debated until a middle ground is reached and change for the good happens.

Instead the world goes mad and the whole idea is thrown out without any debate and changes, and things just remain the same.
If someone wants debate and change, they usually start with an open public debate - not hatching a plan in secret and presenting it as 'take it or leave it'.
Yeah this is what I really didn't get with that. An idea has to be formed by someone, and it shouldn't matter who (be it the top 6, the bottom 4, the middle of the pack, whoever), and then the good and bad points of that can be debated until a middle ground is reached and change for the good happens.

Instead the world goes mad and the whole idea is thrown out without any debate and changes, and things just remain the same.

Whilst the Big six were plotting to carve up the Premier League they were also plotting to breakaway from UEFA and form a closed shop competition. That simply cannot be the basis for negotiation.

The best bit is the supposed increased money for the lower leagues. That was to come from increased revenues. Well let's be clear here the big clubs showing their own games and also participating in the ESL would mean there would be no increase in revenues. Why would the TV companies pay more for fewer games, especially when there wouldn't be a fight for the top 4 places.

There is no way revenues would have increased especially with the League Cup being shelved. It was the rich basically robbing the poor.
If someone wants debate and change, they usually start with an open public debate - not hatching a plan in secret and presenting it as 'take it or leave it'.


Especially when they were secretly plotting to join an ESL at the same time.
People could have gone back and tried to negotiate with them though by saying these parts aren't acceptable but we like these. Instead everyone through their toys out of the pram.

It could have been used as a basis for negotiations. If they wouldn't negotiate then you can tell them to fuck off.
If someone wants debate and change, they usually start with an open public debate - not hatching a plan in secret and presenting it as 'take it or leave it'.

True but all I would add is that the really big clubs, like us, are getting increasingly frustrated with elements of the EPL and UEFA. Of course this is mainly about money and distribution to their benefit of the teams that mainly drive that revenue, but as the boss eluded to earlier, things like 5 subs is automatically assumed to be for the benefit of the 'elite' when in fact it is about the players - or at least as Klopp said. Even minor changes that are clearly for the benefit of all have faced opposition and as for the null and void, well that wasn`t exactly for the "greater good" was it when it was suggested by teams it didn`t affect but secured their position in the league. That said, I understand that if there is a complete lack of trust there, no suggestion will be received with anything other than scepticism and suspicion.

You can have all the contracts you want, but fundamental to all of that is trust to even be negotiating it, let alone the debate. It is going to take a long way back for any owner or organisation to trust the key players in this again.
