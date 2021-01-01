All this week has done is show how fucked up modern elite football is. All flows from the rise of the Premier League and will be awfully difficult to unravel. Would love to see Gary Neville's dissertation on removing the "greedy bastards" from the game and that should include his paymasters at Sky. I, for one, remain sceptical that any meaningful change will come from this episode and we'll be back discussing some form of Super League in a year or two. I just don't see "fan power" pushing through the socialist revolution so eloquently described by many on this forum, but I'm an old cynic when it comes to human nature. Many modern fans, I would opine, are also "greedy bastards" to quote the hypocritical one, who just want to see their team buying top players and trophies. I mean, what the hell was that Chelsea protest all about?!. They have literally bought all recent success.
Anyway, still hope we win a football match tomorrow.