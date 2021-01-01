« previous next »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm
The league disagreed with point 1 not so long ago.

Get fans on the board and it might be a different story.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

All this week has done is show how fucked up modern elite football is. All flows from the rise of the Premier League and will be awfully difficult to unravel. Would love to see Gary Neville's dissertation on removing the "greedy bastards" from the game and that should include his paymasters at Sky. I, for one, remain sceptical that any meaningful change will come from this episode and we'll be back discussing some form of Super League in a year or two. I just don't see "fan power" pushing through the socialist revolution so eloquently described by many on this forum, but I'm an old cynic when it comes to human nature. Many modern fans, I would opine, are also "greedy bastards" to quote the hypocritical one, who just want to see their team buying top players and trophies. I mean, what the hell was that Chelsea protest all about?!. They have literally bought all recent success.

Anyway, still hope we win a football match tomorrow.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm
It is being addressed, as Zeb points out with attempts to enforce an independent regulator.

But the fan-involvement is another tool toward the same goal - it is absolutely 'changing the structure of how the game operates'. When the PL is coming up with plans regarding proposals for revenue sharing with lower leagues, the input of individual clubs into those discussions involves accredited fan groups - not you or me or any other random poster from RAWK who's more worried about Liverpool signing Mbappe.

Ultimately, there's a much better chance of the decisions taken by PL clubs - and thus the PL as a body - being in the interests of the whole of football if those decisions are influenced by co-operative fan groups (with broadly, though not precisely, common interests), than taken by a Boston hedge fund vs a sovereign state vs a Russian money launderer.

Yet the last time a revenue sharing with the lower leagues was proposed, those 'accredited' fan groups were up in arms against it. Then they didn't say a word when a shit deal was strong armed onto those lower league clubs. Have you seen the state of the lower leagues? the National League is an absolute shitshow, numerous EFL clubs have transfer embargoes. I guess not as you and the fan groups are just busy protecting a cabal of 14 clubs who literally do not give a shit about anyone but themselves. When it comes to the lower end of the pyramid, the fans are just as fucking hypocritical as the rest.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:34:09 am
This was my favourite:


On the right: Chelsea after being bought by an oligarch

On the left: Chelsea before being bought by an oligarch
It all links back to wages, which in turn links back to TV money, which links back to how much fans are prepared to pay to watch.

I've been all for a boycott of TV subscriptions, but given that the overseas rights have now (I think) overtaken the domestic rights, a UK boycott, whilst significant, would perhaps have a limited effect.

A question for overseas fans: Could a boycott on subscriptions gain any momentum globally?
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:00:18 am
Yet the last time a revenue sharing with the lower leagues was proposed, those 'accredited' fan groups were up in arms against it. Then they didn't say a word when a shit deal was strong armed onto those lower league clubs. Have you seen the state of the lower leagues? the National League is an absolute shitshow, numerous EFL clubs have transfer embargoes. I guess not as you and the fan groups are just busy protecting a cabal of 14 clubs who literally do not give a shit about anyone but themselves. When it comes to the lower end of the pyramid, the fans are just as fucking hypocritical as the rest.
https://thefsa.org.uk/news/project-big-picture-a-sugar-coated-cyanide-pill/

There's lots more on that article on the detail.

The basic underlying point stands: should proposals and decisions affecting the whole be discussed across the whole of football - all clubs, and their fans - or by six billionaires? Which do you think is going to lead to better outcomes?

___

Football is in crisis, many clubs desperately need financial support to help them survive, and the games wealth has to be shared more fairly  but the Project Big Picture plans are not the answer and they would be an absolute disaster for our game.

The insatiable greed of a small handful of billionaire owners cannot be allowed to determine the structure of football in this country.

Their desire to stitch things up behind closed doors, without even speaking to their fellow clubs, let alone fans, makes crystal clear the urgent need for the Governments promised fan-led review of football governance.

We are not defending the status quo but Project Big Picture is not the answer.

Supporters are open to new ideas to improve footballs governance but we dont remember any fans making the argument that what football really needs, is for more money and power to be handed to the billionaire owners of our biggest clubs. That trend is already built into the system, and we need to stop it, not accelerate it further.

Within the proposals there are individual ideas which many fans would back  but in this form it is impossible to disentangle them from outcomes which would be a disaster for the game.

---

And what about the EFL?

For EFL clubs the impact could be even more drastic. While Project Big Picture dangles an alleged £250m rescue fund in front of clubs to cover lost revenues during the 2019-20 season they might actually be a sugar coated cyanide pill.

Apparently money will be advanced to the EFL from increased future revenues. Is there a guarantee that the money will even materialise? The entire package is based on projected revenues which are, in turn, based on the current media deal. Where is the guarantee that will happen?

Under the proposals top-flight clubs retain eight games per season which they can sell directly via their own platforms, rather than broadcasting in the traditional manner. Would broadcasters pay more money for fewer games? It seems unlikely. Especially if the clubs chose to keep the rights for the games which are deemed most attractive to a global audience.

EFL clubs would also lose all League Cup revenue as that competition will be nuked, which in turn will see their own media revenues collapse, as broadcasters will not pay nearly as much for EFL rights, if the League Cup is no longer part of the package. Although maybe that wouldnt matter as the EFL irrevocably grants its broadcast rights to the EPL!

Since six billionaire club owners can change the rules of the game at any time they like, and would control almost all of the revenue, there is no guarantee that they wont pull up the drawbridge and cut funding entirely to the EFL, as it signed its own death warrant.

The billionaire owners have created a set of rules they can change at any time. Its a one way street and there is no way back for domestic football once that power is handed over.

How we going to afford paying 300 mill in legal fees without selling our best players ?

Even if we manage to pay the break up fees, that means we won't be signing anyone this summer.

The owners have to go, there is no IF or what, they put us in a shitty situation and jeopardised the future of this club. 
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:11:48 am
How we going to afford paying 300 mill in legal fees without selling our best players ?

Even if we manage to pay the break up fees, that means we won't be signing anyone this summer.

The owners have to go, there is no IF or what, they put us in a shitty situation and jeopardised the future of this club.

Where the fuck has £300m legal fees come from?  ???
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:13:21 am
Where the fuck has £300m legal fees come from?  ???

Spanish media reporting, so I don't know if its fearmongering or not.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:11:48 am
How we going to afford paying 300 mill in legal fees without selling our best players ?

Even if we manage to pay the break up fees, that means we won't be signing anyone this summer.

The owners have to go, there is no IF or what, they put us in a shitty situation and jeopardised the future of this club.
I think it's pretty unhelpful to be coming into a thread and chucking around numbers like that with no sources, explanation or context.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:15:23 am
Spanish media reporting, so I don't know if its fearmongering or not.
Probably just coincidence that 6 x £300m would just about pay off Madrid/Barca's debts.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:11:48 am
How we going to afford paying 300 mill in legal fees without selling our best players ?

Even if we manage to pay the break up fees, that means we won't be signing anyone this summer.

The owners have to go, there is no IF or what, they put us in a shitty situation and jeopardised the future of this club.

And if the owners go who will the new owners be?

Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:15:23 am
Spanish media reporting, so I don't know if its fearmongering or not.

Of course it's fearmongering.
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 11:21:25 am
And if the owners go who will the new owners be?

Mike Ashley?
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 11:21:25 am
And if the owners go who will the new owners be?
We surely don't have to get dragged into this again.
There's been enough posts urging people who are demanding the owners to go to think about the alternatives first.

Not you by the way Sinyoro
Glazers, FSG, Korenke won't be going anywhere. Because no one will pay anywhere near what they'd want. FSG only bought us because we were cheap. I can't see anyone buying us.  Look at the Saudi's who are one of the richest groups in the world. They wanted Newcastle because they were cheap and probably buying at a good price.

Why buy a Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal for billions when you can buy cheap and make another Man City?

We're stuck with them and they are stuck with us.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
What does everyone here think of Perez's comments that youngsters aren't watching as much football as before? I think it's true, but not for the reasons he gives. It's true because youngsters are priced out massively - both in getting tickets but also paying for Sky Sports etc. And I don't think those latter reasons are changing any time soon at all.
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Today at 11:41:59 am
What does everyone here think of Perez's comments that youngsters aren't watching as much football as before? I think it's true, but not for the reasons he gives. It's true because youngsters are priced out massively - both in getting tickets but also paying for Sky Sports etc. And I don't think those latter reasons are changing any time soon at all.

What i can see is the youngsters don't even watch football. Too busy on twitter saying a player at a rival is much worse than a player in their team just for bites.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:15:23 am
Spanish media reporting, so I don't know if its fearmongering or not.

Spanish print media is generally of a much higher standard then that in the UK. But when it comes to football reports I wouldn´t pay them so much attention.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:15:23 am
Spanish media reporting, so I don't know if its fearmongering or not.

We'll have no money for Simao this summer  :no
Do people actually believe the 50+1 rule will happen in this country?
The billionaires who own our clubs are going to be ok with a group of fans telling them what they can and cant do? Really?
Theyve backed down in super league for now but theyll come up with another cunning plan.
The new champions league isnt really that much better than super league but why no protests?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:20 am
Do people actually believe the 50+1 rule will happen in this country?
The billionaires who own our clubs are going to be ok with a group of fans telling them what they can and cant do? Really?
Theyve backed down in super league for now but theyll come up with another cunning plan.
The new champions league isnt really that much better than super league but why no protests?

It might not happen, sure, but what's the harm in actually trying to do something instead of just complaining about the status quo.
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Today at 11:41:59 am
What does everyone here think of Perez's comments that youngsters aren't watching as much football as before? I think it's true, but not for the reasons he gives. It's true because youngsters are priced out massively - both in getting tickets but also paying for Sky Sports etc. And I don't think those latter reasons are changing any time soon at all.

I think you make a very good point here, absolutely. It is also because of all the other distractions out there now. My 7-year-old son watches Liverpool with me sometimes but he is otherwise distracted by Roblox and playing Among us with his buddies - however, I wouldn't change football for this reason.

I'd change football to make it accessible to wider groups of fans.
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Today at 11:41:59 am
What does everyone here think of Perez's comments that youngsters aren't watching as much football as before? I think it's true, but not for the reasons he gives. It's true because youngsters are priced out massively - both in getting tickets but also paying for Sky Sports etc. And I don't think those latter reasons are changing any time soon at all.

I think the point is they consume differently. They'll watch the highlight reels/goals/vines on their phones and have a whats app banter group with their mates without actually sitting down to watch the matches.

The younger generation live on their smart phones and are a lot less TV oriented. 

Even if you go to a match and there's a kid sat in front of you with his parent, chances are he'll spend half the game on his phone. 25 years ago we weren't taking our gameboys to the match. The attention spans aren't there anymore.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:06:53 am
I've been all for a boycott of TV subscriptions, but given that the overseas rights have now (I think) overtaken the domestic rights, a UK boycott, whilst significant, would perhaps have a limited effect.

A question for overseas fans: Could a boycott on subscriptions gain any momentum globally?
Keep mind that Im not a spokesperson for international fans AND that Ive already spouted shite in this very thread during the week. I dont think a global boycott would amount to anything. Global audience is too big and diverse. Add to that, some local streaming services provide other sports/leagues in addition to the Premier League. A guy might be sympathetic towards our cause, but if he wants to watch Serie A, golf or Nascar he cannot cancel his subscription.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:20 am
Do people actually believe the 50+1 rule will happen in this country?
The billionaires who own our clubs are going to be ok with a group of fans telling them what they can and cant do? Really?
Big businesses (much, much bigger than football clubs or their owners) weren't exactly in favour of environmental protections, minimum wage, the right to join a union, health and safety or any number of other regulations either.

Do you think tobacco companies volunteered to put pictures of diseased lungs on their packaging? (Even today, the tobacco industry in the UK is ~ double the size of football; and that doesn't include the stuff brought in from Europe, legitimately or not).

Businesses don't self-regulate.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:00:55 pm
Big businesses (much, much bigger than football clubs or their owners) weren't exactly in favour of environmental protections, minimum wage, the right to join a union, health and safety or any number of other regulations either.

Do you think tobacco companies volunteered to put pictures of diseased lungs on their packaging? (Even today, the tobacco industry in the UK is ~ double the size of football; and that doesn't include the stuff brought in from Europe, legitimately or not).

Businesses don't self-regulate.

I mean there is a little bit of a difference between a cancer causing product being put under tighter regulations and the Govt. having the motivation to do this (although it took them plenty of time to do so still), and football.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:04:20 pm
I mean there is a little bit of a difference between a cancer causing product being put under tighter regulations and the Govt. having the motivation to do this (although it took them plenty of time to do so still), and football.
Of course. We have regulations from what you're allowed to do with community assets (listed buildings), to how you're allowed to treat customers, to unfair business practices/cartels restricting (business) competitiveness, etc. (each of those is quite comparable to football). The tobacco example was just an illustrative one about much bigger businesses than football having regulation imposed, not offering it from the goodness of their hearts.

I don't have a problem with the argument that reform will be difficult, and that government isn't really on our side, and that there will be resistance. I do have a problem with the simplistic objection that owners aren't going to 'allow' regulation. That's not how regulation works.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:51:21 am
I think you make a very good point here, absolutely. It is also because of all the other distractions out there now. My 7-year-old son watches Liverpool with me sometimes but he is otherwise distracted by Roblox and playing Among us with his buddies - however, I wouldn't change football for this reason.

I'd change football to make it accessible to wider groups of fans.
Football is very popular still but gaming is on the rise and will probably overtake it soon (if it hasn't) amongst youth. The future is gaming and streaming, for kids now gaming isn't just restricted to having an expensive PC or console, they can use their mobile phones that are getting more powerful and being able to handle better quality games. On top of that, gaming content creation is of a high quality and just gaining more and more traction, especially so through covid.

And all this talk of fans owning clubs and making the decisions seems to imply fans are infallible and won't do the wrong thing. Florentino Perez has been voted in as Real Madrid President 3 times by their fans. Uli Hoeness ran Bayern as his personal fiefdom (and is back on the board). Rossell and Bartolemeu destroyed Barcelona's finances. Dortmund had to be bailed out by Bayern. Panathanikos fans were gifted the club by the previous owner in 2012 and had a 20 man board of fans, you can read up on that yourself.  Motherwell seem to be a well run club in contract. Lower league fan owned clubs have done well in some instances, in others they've ended up destroying what they created.

So who are gonna be the fans that control the 51%? Are they going to infallible? Are they going to ruin the club? If Al was one of those fan board members, Michael Edwards would have been fired 4 years ago, how would that have impacted transfers and finances and the analytics department?
