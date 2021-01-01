Yet the last time a revenue sharing with the lower leagues was proposed, those 'accredited' fan groups were up in arms against it. Then they didn't say a word when a shit deal was strong armed onto those lower league clubs. Have you seen the state of the lower leagues? the National League is an absolute shitshow, numerous EFL clubs have transfer embargoes. I guess not as you and the fan groups are just busy protecting a cabal of 14 clubs who literally do not give a shit about anyone but themselves. When it comes to the lower end of the pyramid, the fans are just as fucking hypocritical as the rest.



There's lots more on that article on the detail.The basic underlying point stands: should proposals and decisions affecting the whole be discussed across the whole of football - all clubs, and their fans - or by six billionaires? Which do you think is going to lead to better outcomes?___Football is in crisis, many clubs desperately need financial support to help them survive, and the games wealth has to be shared more fairly  but the Project Big Picture plans are not the answer and they would be an absolute disaster for our game.The insatiable greed of a small handful of billionaire owners cannot be allowed to determine the structure of football in this country.Their desire to stitch things up behind closed doors, without even speaking to their fellow clubs, let alone fans, makes crystal clear the urgent need for the Governments promised fan-led review of football governance.We are not defending the status quo but Project Big Picture is not the answer.Supporters are open to new ideas to improve footballs governance but we dont remember any fans making the argument that what football really needs, is for more money and power to be handed to the billionaire owners of our biggest clubs. That trend is already built into the system, and we need to stop it, not accelerate it further.Within the proposals there are individual ideas which many fans would back  but in this form it is impossible to disentangle them from outcomes which would be a disaster for the game.---And what about the EFL?For EFL clubs the impact could be even more drastic. While Project Big Picture dangles an alleged £250m rescue fund in front of clubs to cover lost revenues during the 2019-20 season they might actually be a sugar coated cyanide pill.Apparently money will be advanced to the EFL from increased future revenues. Is there a guarantee that the money will even materialise? The entire package is based on projected revenues which are, in turn, based on the current media deal. Where is the guarantee that will happen?Under the proposals top-flight clubs retain eight games per season which they can sell directly via their own platforms, rather than broadcasting in the traditional manner. Would broadcasters pay more money for fewer games? It seems unlikely. Especially if the clubs chose to keep the rights for the games which are deemed most attractive to a global audience.EFL clubs would also lose all League Cup revenue as that competition will be nuked, which in turn will see their own media revenues collapse, as broadcasters will not pay nearly as much for EFL rights, if the League Cup is no longer part of the package. Although maybe that wouldnt matter as the EFL irrevocably grants its broadcast rights to the EPL!Since six billionaire club owners can change the rules of the game at any time they like, and would control almost all of the revenue, there is no guarantee that they wont pull up the drawbridge and cut funding entirely to the EFL, as it signed its own death warrant.The billionaire owners have created a set of rules they can change at any time. Its a one way street and there is no way back for domestic football once that power is handed over.