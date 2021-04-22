« previous next »
Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10800 on: Today at 01:55:57 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
That's all feasible - but a top-of-the-pyramid structure would be on the basis of negotiation and agreement, not a breakaway.
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10801 on: Today at 02:05:00 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Putting Conn's list aside mark, my list is relevant in terms of the many aspects that need addressing and everyone will have a different issue to add.
For example my UEFA list would be (at a minimum).
-tickets lower that £59;
-don't move ST holders from their seats for sponsors;
-let me have a pint on the concourse - wait, let me have a fucking pint at my seat;
-nominate the CL final venue after the semi-final so 2 teams from the same country (England) don't travel to Moscow;
-re-review the proposed league structure;
etc

Re the PL or the FA, I'd request them to ask the players an awful lot of questions from VAR/offside to having to be booked for taking a shirt off. And how they'll contribute to preventing diving / feigning so as we move forward they're not left behind in the expectations of improvements.

There are pertinent questions for all "stakeholders" :)

Just don't invite David fucking Mellor.
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Whilst there are some good things on there I didn't see anything about FFP. For me that is the first thing that they should be looking at. It's the likes of Chelsea and City that have inflated wages and transfer fees in the last few years. If they sorted that the league would be immediately more competitive.

Not point distributing the wealth fairly if two clubs are sitting on reserves of billions,
Those are details of policy - and some of them, amongst others, are mentioned or hinted at in Conn's piece. Specific policy (that isn't just going to be sidelined or ignored) comes after creating a framework focused on fans and communities with the power to discuss, implement and enforce them.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10802 on: Today at 02:09:02 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:55:57 am
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby
Don't know, it wasn't my suggestion - I was commenting on that not being the same as a breakaway 'full' league, which I'd said and as you describe might be the basis for any future breakaway attempt (if there was to be one).
Last Edit: Today at 02:24:45 am by redmark
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10803 on: Today at 02:12:20 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:55:52 am
And now Martin Samuel of the DM is saying that having Saudi owners at Newcastle is "not the worst thing that could happen". Even though they do represent a "rather unpleasant regime". Why? Because they're not there to "make a profit" like the FSG or the Glaziers, and more clubs with big money would mean more competition...
Having 15 clubs essentially getting big money to compete at an equal level with each other, including 6 English sides is apparently a lot worse than welcoming stone cold killers as owners in the PL???
A certain type of football journalist - probably a certain type of 'neutral' fan - would love the PL + EFL to have a pool of 25+ clubs led by ego/plaything/sportwashing owners, attracting ever bigger name players with ever bigger wages, and not give a fuck about where the cash comes from.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10804 on: Today at 03:45:40 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:55:57 am
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby

Since it was my suggestion I'll try to respond here best I can.  I think when you're doing something new you can be creative and also since the European TV contracts are for only 3 years you can "fail" to a certain extent knowing that it's not long before you can fix it as part of new TV contracts.

So lets say it's 18 teams and 4 are guaranteed to stay so you have a top 4 race at least in case there is a runaway winner.  You then have 14 spots to refill again.  Lets say you take the bottom two and put them right back into their domestic league.  You're then left with 12.  You can take them and match them up with 12 non-ESL teams.  You can give the top 5 winners guarented spots and tier the playoff for the remaining 7.  You can make all 14 have to go back down.  The possibilities are somewhat endless.

Regardless though I think what you're getting at is it may not always make 18 or 20 for the domestic league in question and yes that would be unavoidable I think.  With that said having 18 one year or 22 the next shouldn't be that big of a deal if the revenue sharing is done right and everybody feels they are getting the best deal they can get.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10805 on: Today at 04:56:17 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm
Whilst there are some good things on there I didn't see anything about FFP. For me that is the first thing that they should be looking at. It's the likes of Chelsea and City that have inflated wages and transfer fees in the last few years. If they sorted that the league would be immediately more competitive.

Not point distributing the wealth fairly if two clubs are sitting on reserves of billions,

Idea is to put that within the remit of the independent regulator. It ties up with the 'fit and proper person' test because owners will require a licence to own/run a football club. If the regulator sets a requirement for financial sustainability to maintain a licence then the regulator can effectively limit spending to what a club should be able to afford. Obviously there may be limits to how far down the rabbit hole of eg City's finances a regulator would be able to get to ensure they're not just pumping in money from another company but then really is a state a 'fit and proper person' in the first place?

----

Andy Burnham on efforts to put something in place down the years: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/22/reclaiming-football-european-super-league-fiasco

Quote
I felt a weary sense of deja vu when I heard about the governments fan-led review in response to this weeks events. But I am prepared to give it the benefit of the doubt because I have a lot of time for Tracey Crouch, the former sports minister who will run the review. If I was her, I would go no further unless she gets a clear commitment from the prime minister that he will back her recommendations with urgent legislation in the forthcoming Queens speech.

And the review neednt take long. Because weve had so many of them before, there is already a strong consensus among the wider football family about the reforms needed to reclaim our game, as Steve Rotheram, the Liverpool city region mayor, and I set out on Wednesday.

First, we need to legislate to give supporters more than media power.

The football reform bill should be based on the German 50+1 principle. To provide immediate protection, it should require clubs to demonstrate approval by a 51% majority of registered season ticket holders before enacting any major change. More broadly, it should move all clubs towards the German model, where they have to be 51% owned by fans, by giving democratically controlled supporters trusts first refusal on the sale of any club shares.

The bill should also introduce a powerful, statutory regulator for football along the lines of the proposal put forward by the former FA chairman David Bernstein and his Our Beautiful Game group (I am a member of its steering group). It should be given wide-ranging powers of approval over proposed takeovers, and owners and directors under the fit-and-proper-person test. It should be required to introduce a rigorous system of club licensing  to prevent the demise of more clubs such as Bury or Macclesfield  and oversee a proper system of financial redistribution to secure the health of football at every level.

As this week has shown, there is near-unanimous public support for action to save English football. Is this government preparing its team to win this time? Experience tells me no  but I desperately hope that I am proved wrong.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.

And your money will have bought you nothing."
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10806 on: Today at 06:27:07 am
Quote
Inside the clubs, unease was mounting. The plan had been kept secret even from high-level executives  It was an ownership thing, said one executive at one of the teams involved  and there had been little warning of what was to come.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/22/sports/soccer/super-league-soccer.html
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10807 on: Today at 07:15:51 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
Putting Conn's list aside mark, my list is relevant in terms of the many aspects that need addressing and everyone will have a different issue to add.
For example my UEFA list would be (at a minimum).
-tickets lower that £59;
-don't move ST holders from their seats for sponsors;
-let me have a pint on the concourse - wait, let me have a fucking pint at my seat;
-nominate the CL final venue after the semi-final so 2 teams from the same country (England) don't travel to Moscow;
-re-review the proposed league structure;
etc

Re the PL or the FA, I'd request them to ask the players an awful lot of questions from VAR/offside to having to be booked for taking a shirt off. And how they'll contribute to preventing diving / feigning so as we move forward they're not left behind in the expectations of improvements.

There are pertinent questions for all "stakeholders" :)

Just don't invite David fucking Mellor.
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10808 on: Today at 07:18:32 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:15:51 am
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?

It was brought in after the Tayor Report. It would need goverment legislation to change it.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10809 on: Today at 07:22:26 am
That was for drinking in view of the pitch. On European nights you can't even get a beer in the concourse. The club always said that was UEFA rules.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10810 on: Today at 07:37:07 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:45:40 am
Since it was my suggestion I'll try to respond here best I can.  I think when you're doing something new you can be creative and also since the European TV contracts are for only 3 years you can "fail" to a certain extent knowing that it's not long before you can fix it as part of new TV contracts.

So lets say it's 18 teams and 4 are guaranteed to stay so you have a top 4 race at least in case there is a runaway winner.  You then have 14 spots to refill again.  Lets say you take the bottom two and put them right back into their domestic league.  You're then left with 12.  You can take them and match them up with 12 non-ESL teams.  You can give the top 5 winners guarented spots and tier the playoff for the remaining 7.  You can make all 14 have to go back down.  The possibilities are somewhat endless.

Regardless though I think what you're getting at is it may not always make 18 or 20 for the domestic league in question and yes that would be unavoidable I think.  With that said having 18 one year or 22 the next shouldn't be that big of a deal if the revenue sharing is done right and everybody feels they are getting the best deal they can get.

Im surprised they didnt follow the American model for this; have regional small divisions (all the English teams for instance or East/West), they all play each other twice & a number of games from outside their divisions, with the schedule based on previous seasons performance & playoffs on the best records. If you were then to introduce meritocracy via promotion & relegation it could then be done by relegating the team with the worst record in that division & promote the team with the best record from domestic leagues in that region. Im sure they could come up with a formula or criteria to fix it to their liking.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10811 on: Today at 07:44:30 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:55:57 am
how would clubs get relegated from a full blown European League? Say there are 18 clubs in the league, for arguments sake let's say 6 English, 6 Spanish and 6 Italians.

The top team in the existing Serie A, La Liga and PL would all expect to get promoted but how would that work? If the top 6 in the League are all English and the bottom 6 were all Italian, who would go down? Even if it were a play off you could technically have the 6th placed team playing off for a place in a league where the team placed 19th survives.

I know it's an unlikely scenario but no more unlikely than the bottom three being made up of one from each country, bring French clubs and German clubs into it and you extend the problem. Make it two divisions but the same principle would apply or would the bottom division lose the bottom three teams, if yes what three teams from around Europe would get promoted?

If it were to happen it would have to be a closed shop of sorts a bit like the Pro 14 in rugby or Super Rugby
Another problem is that if one makes it difficult to get relegated, it automatically makes it harder to get promoted. So, the consequences of having a bad season could be felt for many years.If a club would get relegated from the top flight, it would lead to significantly lower revenues of course, so it could be basically permanent. From the owners' perspective, that means that their investment's value would be cut in half or so, just from one poor season.

With the current CL system, a club can basically go from midtable in PL to CL final in a couple of years (and back again).
As Liverpool fans, I think we should be extra humble regarding the cycles of success and failure that clubs go through.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10812 on: Today at 08:17:01 am
All eyes on Jurgen today and the tone of his press conference.

I imagine he'll at least try and defend the owners while elating in the ESL falling through. I think it's easier for him to find the right tone when he's not shoved in front of a camera 5 minutes after a frustrating result answering stupid questions.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10813 on: Today at 08:29:33 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:15:51 am
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?

It was non-alcoholic beer if you bought it in a stadium in the CL.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10814 on: Today at 08:35:50 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:15:51 am
What's mad about the beer rule is that in Madrid at the final you could buy beers and have them in your seats.

Also think I have bought beers in Porto too.

Is it just British teams that follow this rule?

There clearly is a difference though between the way British people drink and our friends on the Med.  You only have to see the difference when England fans gather abroad. I think that's a cultural thing and not sure that would be a good thing overall.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10815 on: Today at 08:41:58 am
Well done Gundogan, I hope more players will speak out about this new CL format.

I wonder what the other 14 league clubs think about this? Surely they can't support a format where the players form top6 have to play as many games until they collapse on the pitch?!
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am

I'm a knob
I'm a knob

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10816 on: Today at 08:53:50 am
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/22/after-the-super-league-fiasco-five-reforms-that-could-save-the-game

David Conn: After the Super League fiasco: five reforms that could save the game

1 Fairer distribution of money
2 Golden share in clubs for supporters
3 Supporter representatives on club boards
4 Strengthened and continual fit and proper persons test
5 An independent regulator

(Discussion of each in the article)

And in an ironic twist I reckon FSG will agree with some of those proposals. As I posted over the last few days, the ESL were a set of very strange bedfellows who were involved for a wide variety of reasons.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10817 on: Today at 08:54:43 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:41:58 am
Well done Gundogan, I hope more players will speak out about this new CL format.

I wonder what the other 14 league clubs think about this? Surely they can't support a format where the players form top6 have to play as many games until they collapse on the pitch?!
Maybe not - but the wellbeing of the big six might not be top of their list of priorities at the moment.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10818 on: Today at 08:58:50 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:22:26 am
That was for drinking in view of the pitch. On European nights you can't even get a beer in the concourse. The club always said that was UEFA rules.

You can do that now (get a beer in the concourse), think it changed before 17/18 or 18/19
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10819 on: Today at 09:00:22 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:54:43 am
Maybe not - but the wellbeing of the big six might not be top of their list of priorities at the moment.

They have been quite loud in the last few days about saving the beautiful game. I thought they will react once again.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am

I'm a knob
I'm a knob
