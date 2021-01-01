In all the furoror of the past few days and no doubt days to come, something seems to be overlooked....that in financial terms football globally is experiencing its worse crisis it has ever known. Somehow, its managed to cobble through the past 12 months with its income streams devastated , apart from its main one TV.



There is everyone talking here and in the media and the laughable 'football family' how we move into next season, blithely ignoring the impacts of this and last season and the ...and lets hope not..the potential impact of things taking a turn for the worse in the coming autumn/winter....



I think things may be worse at all clubs ( bar you know who) than they let on and I wonder if that generated panic in the owners of the big 6 , not so much the debt they have , but what may yet come, and took the view better huddle together to withstand the storm. Of course its been on the agenda for ages but its roll out seemed hasty and ill thought through....where was the due diligence and massaging the message, more starkly moving with such a small number clubs , and unbalanced to one country...strange no?





I know everyone sees it as a greedy land grab, and I dont disagree..but this has been poorly managed, by organisations well versed in priming the media. It may well be the actions of a few powerful men, without their usual aides to advise them , but it smacks of unseemly haste....



Regardless of the 14 prem clubs expressing their love of the game ( West Hams read like a socialist charter) there must be real panic and anger in the boardroom.....knowing full well the risks financially to them with the ESL , yet living from the benefits generated by a league having the likes of us and United in....regardless of the romantic notions , it is the money from TV that drives clubs and that in turn is by the global popularity of the prem....and that in turn hinges not on just the big clubs but a substantial amount...throw them out, yeah, sure....I think the fear was a ESL taking money out the Prem TV deals...



I think the transfer system at the top end will not happen this summer, this is turn not enable money movement through the clubs it usually does , causing more financial anxiety



If covid is not controlled in a greater way in Europe by winter, then the Clubs will really begin to suffer and this week may seem irrelevant to what may come..













