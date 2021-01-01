« previous next »
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10680 on: Today at 07:31:44 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:00:54 pm
Read somewhere today that UEFAs new FFP includes a squad wide wage cap/limit. I dont condone anything UEFA are doing but thats not such a bad idea. Yes go sign Messi but you just used half your wage budget. Obvs gotta be monitored properly which UEFA wouldnt do.

Sounds like a decent idea yeah without knowing the specifics.

They've been inept,scared to or too corrupt to really enforce their own rules so far though and the oil clubs seem to be experts at hiding much of their actual wages from the official wage bill so remains to be seen how much real difference that would make.

Still,if true it sounds like a step in the right direction to leveling the playing field a little.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10681 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Expell the only clubs which bring money in to the league. Good idea.
It also backs clubs into a corner, so if they try it again they will make sure they get it right before they do.

If the same instant expulsion rule was in place yesterday, the ESL would be a reality today.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10682 on: Today at 07:33:48 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:35:29 pm
I see no reason why a closed league would be any less unfair or uneven than CL, rather the opposite.
But it can create a situation when one team is the bottom of the league, if it losses against a "friend of the club" to ensure that club wins the league rather than another and the bottom team don't get relegated then the league is a shit-show mate :)
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10683 on: Today at 07:37:29 pm
Momentum will start building behind scrapping the new CL format now. Look at Gundogan on Twitter, players are empowered to speak out now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10684 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:37:29 pm
Momentum will start building behind scrapping the new CL format now. Look at Gundogan on Twitter, players are empowered to speak out now.

Yes, it was interesting seeing that. You do wonder if players will become more involved now.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10685 on: Today at 07:39:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:20:02 pm
Sorry it's the Echo website, but in this piece  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-premier-league-rule-expel-20446573   it says this...

''One club insider said rule L9 was clearly broken as any Premier League member club needs prior written approval by the board to enter a new competition, and therefore the rebel clubs should face sanctions.''

The actual story is about the PL now changing the rules so that any club pulling this stunt again will face instant expulsion.
Thanks.


In spirit? Maybe broken.  But legally? The clubs never actually entered into any competition, so I doubt they make it stick.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10686 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus haven't officially left the European Super League yet.  ;D
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10687 on: Today at 07:45:54 pm
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
Because theres people in here happy to forget whats gone on because we have had a bit of success under them.
Let's ignore the fact that claiming we have had "a bit of success" over the past few years is taking the piss.

But could you maybe answer what you have repeatedly been asked by various posters over the last dozen pages or so: Who do you want to own the club in lieu of FSG? Who has the money and the integrity you seek? And please no Brexit unicorn answers, please name realistic and existing names (individuals, companies, whatever). Who could it be?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10688 on: Today at 07:46:54 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:55:54 pm
Ego.

If you can afford to buy a football club, almost any other thing you could spend that money on would be more profitable than football.

"The only way to make a small fortune from football is to start with a large one."


For someone like Henry/FSG, there's also the idea that football was essentially under-commercialised/under-valued; they only spent a few hundred million, and could now realise a multi-billion profit. But that's not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits.

I think it is a bit more nuanced than that though.

A good example is the FSG mantra that they have never taken a dividend from the Red Sox. What they do not tell you is that they own 80% of NESN the cable TV company that broadcasts the Red Sox games. They also own Fenway Sports management who acts for both the Red Sox and Liverpool. They also own FSG real estate that own a private real estate firm that oversees the assets, acquisitions, and development of properties owned by FSG.

Then we have Red Bird Capital an FSG partner who own a massive chunk of Wasserman Media Group one of the biggest sports agencies in the World.

Add in the cross marketing possibilities of the FSG stable, and you can't look at one individual component.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10689 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:07:32 pm
Even the players are starting to talk in public now...

Ilkay Gündogan
@IlkayGuendogan
·
2m
With all the Super League stuff going on... can we please also speak about the new Champions League format?  More and more and more games, is no one thinking about us players?
The new UCL format is just the lesser of the two evils in comparison to the Super League...

Good on him. Klopp said the same the other night. Said he saw the plans from UEFA and didn't agree with even more games. So I presume he was consulted, said he didn't like it and they are going ahead anyway.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10690 on: Today at 07:49:39 pm
Quote from: lamad on Today at 07:45:54 pm
Let's ignore the fact that claiming we have had "a bit of success" over the past few years is taking the piss.

But could you maybe answer what you have repeatedly been asked by various posters over the last dozen pages or so: Who do you want to own the club in lieu of FSG? Who has the money and the integrity you seek? And please no Brexit unicorn answers, please name realistic and existing names (individuals, companies, whatever). Who could it be?
This is ridiculous. If I put my house up for sale the estate agents wouldn't demand I give them names of potential buyers.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10691 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm
Yeah Kloppo was consulted over the Champions League plans. Not much good it will do come next season mind you.  :-X
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10692 on: Today at 07:50:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:46:54 pm
I think it is a bit more nuanced than that though.

A good example is the FSG mantra that they have never taken a dividend from the Red Sox. What they do not tell you is that they own 80% of NESN the cable TV company that broadcasts the Red Sox games. They also own Fenway Sports management who acts for both the Red Sox and Liverpool. They also own FSG real estate that own a private real estate firm that oversees the assets, acquisitions, and development of properties owned by FSG.

Then we have Red Bird Capital an FSG partner who own a massive chunk of Wasserman Media Group one of the biggest sports agencies in the World.

Add in the cross marketing possibilities of the FSG stable, and you can't look at one individual component.

I agree with some of your points but you seem to think FSG should be an NPO.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10693 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:05 pm
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus haven't officially left the European Super League yet.  ;D

That is actually good for us.

Whilst there is still a possibility of the European Super League then the ESL clubs have more leverage with UEFA.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10694 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:47:52 pm
Good on him. Klopp said the same the other night. Said he saw the plans from UEFA and didn't agree with even more games. So I presume he was consulted, said he didn't like it and they are going ahead anyway.

He also called them out as money grabbers.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10695 on: Today at 07:57:03 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:51:12 pm
That is actually good for us.

Whilst there is still a possibility of the European Super League then the ESL clubs have more leverage with UEFA.
Hows that?  I dont see how
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10696 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm
In all the furoror of the past few days and no doubt days to come, something seems to be overlooked....that in financial terms football globally is experiencing its worse crisis it has ever known. Somehow, its managed to cobble through the past 12 months with its income streams devastated , apart from its main one TV.

There is everyone talking here and in the media and the laughable 'football family' how we move into next season, blithely ignoring the impacts of this and last season and the ...and lets hope not..the potential  impact of things taking a turn for the worse in the coming autumn/winter....

I think things may be worse at all clubs ( bar you know who) than they let on and I wonder if that generated panic in the owners of the big 6 , not so much the debt they have , but what may yet come, and took the view better huddle together to withstand the storm. Of course its been on the agenda for ages but its roll out seemed hasty and ill thought through....where was the due diligence and massaging the message, more starkly moving with such a small number clubs , and unbalanced to one country...strange no?


I know everyone sees it as a greedy land grab, and I dont disagree..but this has been poorly managed, by organisations well versed in priming the media. It may well be the actions of a few powerful men, without their usual aides to advise them , but it smacks of unseemly haste....

Regardless of the 14 prem clubs expressing their love of the game  ( West Hams read like a socialist charter) there must be real panic and anger in the boardroom.....knowing full well the risks financially to them with the ESL , yet living from the benefits generated by a league having the likes of us and United in....regardless of the romantic notions , it is the money from TV that drives clubs and that in turn is by the global popularity of the prem....and that in turn hinges not on just the big clubs but a substantial amount...throw them out, yeah, sure....I think the fear was a ESL taking money out the Prem TV deals...

I think the transfer system at the top end will not happen this summer, this is turn not enable money movement through the clubs it usually does , causing more financial anxiety

If covid is not controlled in a greater way in Europe by winter, then the Clubs will really begin to suffer and this week may seem irrelevant to what may come..






Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10697 on: Today at 08:03:26 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:49:39 pm
This is ridiculous. If I put my house up for sale the estate agents wouldn't demand I give them names of potential buyers.
That's a silly comparison. Houses are sold every day.

Put it this way: Which team has owners that you would prefer over ours?
And don't answer some fan-owned club, but proper owners.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10698 on: Today at 08:03:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:57 pm
Thanks.


In spirit? Maybe broken.  But legally? The clubs never actually entered into any competition, so I doubt they make it stick.
We touched on this yesterday. In spirit? Definitely broken. Legally? We 'had joined' (not intended to join) as founding members of a new organisation whose sole function was a new competition. Had it scheduled fixtures yet? No. I suppose that boils down to the legal definition of 'entering into a competition', if there is one.

Not that I'd expect it to go to court. Not sure what UEFA rule(s) we may or may not have broken, hadn't looked.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10699 on: Today at 08:06:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Hows that?  I dont see how

Basically if all 12 surrender and give up completely on the idea of an ESL then that hands all the power to UEFA. Whilst there is still the possibility of an ESL then UEFA needs to keep the big clubs on side.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10700 on: Today at 08:09:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:06:54 pm
Basically if all 12 surrender and give up completely on the idea of an ESL then that hands all the power to UEFA. Whilst there is still the possibility of an ESL then UEFA needs to keep the big clubs on side.
Ah, I see it now
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10701 on: Today at 08:12:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:31 pm
In terms of sanctions, what rules have the clubs actually broken?

Ive yet to see any definitive answer

Wanting more cash AND trying to cut out the middleman.

Capital Crimes.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10702 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:57:09 pm
In all the furoror of the past few days and no doubt days to come, something seems to be overlooked....that in financial terms football globally is experiencing its worse crisis it has ever known. Somehow, its managed to cobble through the past 12 months with its income streams devastated , apart from its main one TV.

There is everyone talking here and in the media and the laughable 'football family' how we move into next season, blithely ignoring the impacts of this and last season and the ...and lets hope not..the potential  impact of things taking a turn for the worse in the coming autumn/winter....

I think things may be worse at all clubs ( bar you know who) than they let on and I wonder if that generated panic in the owners of the big 6 , not so much the debt they have , but what may yet come, and took the view better huddle together to withstand the storm. Of course its been on the agenda for ages but its roll out seemed hasty and ill thought through....where was the due diligence and massaging the message, more starkly moving with such a small number clubs , and unbalanced to one country...strange no?


I know everyone sees it as a greedy land grab, and I dont disagree..but this has been poorly managed, by organisations well versed in priming the media. It may well be the actions of a few powerful men, without their usual aides to advise them , but it smacks of unseemly haste....

Regardless of the 14 prem clubs expressing their love of the game  ( West Hams read like a socialist charter) there must be real panic and anger in the boardroom.....knowing full well the risks financially to them with the ESL , yet living from the benefits generated by a league having the likes of us and United in....regardless of the romantic notions , it is the money from TV that drives clubs and that in turn is by the global popularity of the prem....and that in turn hinges not on just the big clubs but a substantial amount...throw them out, yeah, sure....I think the fear was a ESL taking money out the Prem TV deals...

I think the transfer system at the top end will not happen this summer, this is turn not enable money movement through the clubs it usually does , causing more financial anxiety

If covid is not controlled in a greater way in Europe by winter, then the Clubs will really begin to suffer and this week may seem irrelevant to what may come..

It will at 3 maybe 4 clubs.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10703 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:20:02 pm
Sorry it's the Echo website, but in this piece  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-premier-league-rule-expel-20446573   it says this...

''One club insider said rule L9 was clearly broken as any Premier League member club needs prior written approval by the board to enter a new competition, and therefore the rebel clubs should face sanctions.''

The actual story is about the PL now changing the rules so that any club pulling this stunt again will face instant expulsion.

Its from a Times article.

Made me laugh as theres a quote from a source who said that the top 6 have always threatened a super league and that this now removes that option from them. Except it doesnt, really, does it? Because if they did join a super league then theyd now definitely be leaving the PL which would reduce the PLs marketability and profitability by about 400% overnight.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10704 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:48:17 pm
Ego?
Aren't these owners just in it for the cold, hard cash?
Why enter a sector that they don't have previous experience and strength in? Also the high risk of the punters/fans turning on you (like what we've just experienced with the ESL).
I don't think John Henry and his lass will be able to set foot around Anfield ever again now. He's burnt his bridges by not understanding his 'customer'.

And if he and other owners didn't realise that football is "not a sustainable model, because the growth of football revenues has limits" then why enter it in the first place? Bad business thinking?

I don't know why a non-fan would want to buy a footy club. It's not a low risk/high profit investment.

I think they have 'sports' in their blood, have found a niche market and gained a fortune. Fair play. What they can't get right in football is that middle man, the go between fans and the suits. They need to get Barratt or the like, in the boardroom, pronto. None of the shit they've created would have occurred if they'd had that guy on board. They're not bad people. They're business saavy but not streetwise. Got to get that sorted quick if they want to steady the ship.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10705 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:06:54 pm
Basically if all 12 surrender and give up completely on the idea of an ESL then that hands all the power to UEFA. Whilst there is still the possibility of an ESL then UEFA needs to keep the big clubs on side.

To a small extent. They've basically pissed away the leverage they had over UEFA (or the PL) this week.

The threat of pissing off to form a Super League was always their trump card and insurance for getting what they want. That's not something they can try again in a hurry. The English teams in particular wouldn't dare.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10706 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:21:06 pm
I think they have 'sports' in their blood, have found a niche market and gained a fortune. Fair play. What they can't get right in football is that middle man, the go between fans and the suits. They need to get Barratt or the like, in the boardroom, pronto. None of the shit they've created would have occurred if they'd had that guy on board. They're not bad people. They're business saavy but not streetwise. Got to get that sorted quick if they want to steady the ship.


I keep reading this but Barratt would've been out of the loop just as Kenny and Moore were.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10707 on: Today at 08:24:51 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:18:36 pm
Its from a Times article.

Made me laugh as theres a quote from a source who said that the top 6 have always threatened a super league and that this now removes that option from them. Except it doesnt, really, does it? Because if they did join a super league then theyd now definitely be leaving the PL which would reduce the PLs marketability and profitability by about 400% overnight.
It's not an empty threat, though - the revenue clubs were anticipating from the ESL were in addition to the revenue they receive from the PL - and also lower than PL revenue. (Some reports have also said had the ESL projections had no evidence behind them).

So the threat of expulsion does a good job of dissauding a breakaway - unless it is significantly (more than double) more lucrative than the ESL was projected to be. It's a bit of a 'Mutual Assured Destruction' approach, certainly.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10708 on: Today at 08:25:52 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:21:06 pm
I think they have 'sports' in their blood, have found a niche market and gained a fortune. Fair play. What they can't get right in football is that middle man, the go between fans and the suits. They need to get Barratt or the like, in the boardroom, pronto. None of the shit they've created would have occurred if they'd had that guy on board. They're not bad people. They're business saavy but not streetwise. Got to get that sorted quick if they want to steady the ship.

They need a clued up fan in there to advise them.

Peter Moore would have proved a better counsel at least. None of these 6 board of directors understand the sport at all. Henry, Buck, Kronke, Woodward, Glazer, Werner, Levy. These are cold hearted businessmen, they aren't football people at all.

One thing this sorry episode has shown is just how lacking in basic football smarts these fuckwits are. They treat it like any ruthless capitalist boardroom of a fortune 500 company.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10709 on: Today at 08:27:05 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:47:26 pm

Honestly, the stench of hypocricy on show the last few days is stronger than the stench of Sandon Dock sewage plant on a hot summer's day.

Totally agree.

The thing is when the ESL was first announced on Sunday I felt bad for the rest of the PL (never felt bad for UEFA) and could not believe that we as a club would go ahead with this plan in this format.

However now I am thinking I will give John henry a call, with a few minor adjustments to the format (like kick City out and put relegation and qualification in), and tell him to plough on. The more I hear and see on the usual media outlets the more I am thinking fuck the lot of them.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10710 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:23:03 pm

I keep reading this but Barratt would've been out of the loop just as Kenny and Moore were.

This a 1000 times over.

If you want an opinion on how football should be run then talk to your manager Klopp, Your Captain Henderson or your vice Captain Milner.

What some posters seem to be missing is that they think Football has been badly run, and they know better. They want to reinvent the wheel but quite simply don't understand the game. So instead of employing people who understand the game they just want to turn our game in to something they understand an American sport with franchises.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10711 on: Today at 08:32:21 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:12:45 pm
Wanting more cash AND trying to cut out the middleman.

Capital Crimes.

If that is criminal than most of the businesses around the world are breaking the law!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10712 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm
there is a lot more going on than meets the eye here.

wouldnt be surprised if City and Chelsea saw it as an opportunity to fuck over pretty much all over their competition at once. pretend to be for it and then leave the rest hanging at the end.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10713 on: Today at 08:38:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:31:29 pm
This a 1000 times over.

If you want an opinion on how football should be run then talk to your manager Klopp, Your Captain Henderson or your vice Captain Milner.

What some posters seem to be missing is that they think Football has been badly run, and they know better. They want to reinvent the wheel but quite simply don't understand the game. So instead of employing people who understand the game they just want to turn our game in to something they understand an American sport with franchises.

Yeah, you can't force them to listen to reason.

These are very ruthless global venture capitalists. What did the PL/English football expect would happen, when they allowed every major club to be taken over by these types? The likes of The Glazers and Gillett and Hicks should never have been allowed to acquire those clubs. We can rightly blame those responsible at United for allowing that sale or David Moores for being a blithering idiot, but it should never have been allowed. The PL and the FA didn't care and they welcomed Russian and Arab states to take over clubs. And in 2010 would have happily allowed in Peter Lim. This is the result.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10714 on: Today at 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:45:05 pm
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus haven't officially left the European Super League yet.  ;D

Barcelona PLC sound the opposite of apologetic tonight. It would have been an "historic mistake" not to be a founder-member of the ESL etc.

A couple of questions. I know fan culture in Spain and Italy is different to England, and I suspect there are all sorts of interesting differences about the meaning of football in the social fabric of all three countries. But...why are there no significant supporters' rebellions in Spain and Italy over the ESL? Is it because their domestic leagues are already fucked? Is it because Real, Barcelona and Juventus are financially crippled and want a bit of 'Premier League' action? Anyone know?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10715 on: Today at 08:51:23 pm
The super league concept is not finished. It is just postponed. It has been around since the 1980's and is revived every decade or so. What the owners of the clubs involved have learnt is that they need to improve on their PR and improve the structure and format of the league (e.g. with relegation). This concept will come back again and next time it may go through!

 I have read a lot of the 50+1 model and the Dutch association model. Although it is true to say that there are clubs in England that are owned by fans / supporters (e.g. AFC Wimbledon; Exeter), on the whole they are few and far between. Clubs like Portsmouth, Wrexham and Brentford had fan / supporter ownership and then sold out to achieve greater success through a new rich owner pumping money into the club. That is what is going to happen - once fans / supporters see their club is not being successful and having to compete on an equal footing as other teams, they will sell out to a rich owner! 

FIFA, UEFA, EFA and premiership cannot force any owner to give up 50% of their business! Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his Tory cronies will lose interest after the local elections and go running after some other 'new interest'. So no real joy there (just look at their inaction on the social media platforms!).

Posters keep telling me that I "don't get it", what the fans / supporters are saying and wanting - but I am just being realistic and that is something that has been missed a lot during this uproar.

Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10716 on: Today at 08:53:45 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:21:43 pm
Most of that is bang on the money. I do miss his posts on here. Shame he doesn't post anymore along with quite a few others. What we do all need is sabu's take on all this.

He's great, and yeah, it's a shame he doesn't post anymore.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10717 on: Today at 08:54:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Barcelona PLC sound the opposite of apologetic tonight. It would have been an "historic mistake" not to be a founder-member of the ESL etc.

A couple of questions. I know fan culture in Spain and Italy is different to England, and I suspect there are all sorts of interesting differences about the meaning of football in the social fabric of all three countries. But...why are there no significant supporters' rebellions in Spain and Italy over the ESL? Is it because their domestic leagues are already fucked? Is it because Real, Barcelona and Juventus are financially crippled and want a bit of 'Premier League' action? Anyone know?

When you need to refinance 1bn soonish with ~350m of that due now then your priorities are pretty straightforward.

The Athletic La Liga writers are saying that Tebas and the Spanish league have already been trying to sell themselves with proposed games in the US and already done games in Saudi Arabia that Perez and Laporta are still trusted more.  No idea if that's actually true or not.
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
Reply #10718 on: Today at 08:54:53 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:31:44 pm
Sounds like a decent idea yeah without knowing the specifics.

They've been inept,scared to or too corrupt to really enforce their own rules so far though and the oil clubs seem to be experts at hiding much of their actual wages from the official wage bill so remains to be seen how much real difference that would make.

Still,if true it sounds like a step in the right direction to leveling the playing field a little.

Annual wage Messi: approx 70 million
Annual wage President of America: 400,000

These snip bits need putting in the papers as an in your face what the fuck its mind boggling, Messi at 20 was probably on a fraction of that and it wouldnt have affected his motivation to play well if he only got a small pay rise over the course of his career. And you get clubs folding, football clubs with their own history who have been in the game from the start.
John Barnes piece on it was an eye opener. Power struggle for power and a control of the wealth. We could do with fans on the boards to limit decisions but the money needs to be cut right right back and given back to football. For example if we have big investment at grass roots and in the hearts of communities Messi can still feed his kids and maybe it gets our kids off tik tok without lining Florentino Perezs pockets and covering the debts of his club.
