How exactly do you punish the six? I mean they can't deduct points or huge fines, you'll just push them further away and towards it again done properly etc



Also, punishing the clubs is not the answer anyway.It wasn't the clubs who conspired behind the scenes to get the ESL off the ground. The clubs are the manager, the players and the supporters, not the opportunists who went behind the backs of those who are the fabric of the club. Those who need punishing are not the teams, the managers and the fans, it's the snakes who all conspired together who need looking at.Liverpool went to Leeds and the manager and players got a dog's abuse despite being as in the know as the Leeds fans where on the whole thing. The Liverpool coach should have been applauded rather than abused. Everyone knew even at that stage the manager, the team and the fans (so, the club) were totally against the ESL. The fella who should have been getting the abuse was probably sitting at home in Boston smoking a cigar.All this ''dock points or relegate them'' nonsense is so badly thought out. The other 14 clubs were whingeing because they know how much they need the really big clubs. The other day it was all ''we want them to remain, it's terrible that they are going.'' Now they are back it's, ''they should fuck right off, we don't need them. Dock them points or relegate them.'' Funny too, because some of the fans of the 14 are now indulging in the very same opportunism they accused the Big Two, Arsenal, Spurs, Abramovich and Abu Dhabi of, because they know if the big two and those others are relegated or have points docked, they have a better chance of unearned success by default.Honestly, the stench of hypocricy on show the last few days is stronger than the stench of Sandon Dock sewage plant on a hot summer's day.