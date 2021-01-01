I just wanted to know if that was true.
This article is based on a series of interviews the Globe conducted with individuals familiar with the Sox operation at all levels. Most requested anonymity out of concern for their jobs or potential damage to their relationships in the organization. Others refused to comment or did not respond to interview requests.
The clubhouse activities of three pitchers were emblematic of the troubles.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
I just know that playing in Boston, youre required to play your tail off every day to try to win ballgames for this city, Pedroia said. Thats what hurt so much as a player, that we not only let each other down in the clubhouse but we let the city down.
By numerous accounts, manager Terry Francona lost his ability to prevent some of the lax behavior that characterized the collapse. Team sources said Francona, who has acknowledged losing influence with some former team leaders, appeared distracted during the season by issues related to his troubled marriage and to his health.
Francona spent the season living in a hotel after he moved out of the Brookline home he shared with Jacque, his wife of nearly 30 years. But he adamantly denied his marital problems affected his job performance.
It makes me angry that people say these things because Ive busted my [butt] to be the best manager I can be, Francona said. I wasnt terribly successful this year, but I worked harder and spent more time at the ballpark this year than I ever did.
Team sources also expressed concern that Franconas performance may have been affected by his use of pain medication, which he also vehemently denied. Francona said he has taken pain medicine for many years, particularly after multiple knee surgeries. He said he used painkillers after knee surgery last October and used them during the season to relieve the discomfort of doctors draining blood from his knee at least five times.