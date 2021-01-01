Good luck.



A cabal of billionaire capitalists, a Russian oligarch and a sheikh from Abu Dhabi arent going give up what they have, and it would take millions, at the least, to grab any sort of power and influence from them. And lets see if the government that some here want to intervene on their behalf can resist the temptation to smooth the way for the Saudis to belatedly join the club, no doubt in return for a generous backhander and a pat on the head from the Crown Prince.



Taking some degree of power back from the owners is a great idea, Id be all for it. But I dont think that there is any hope of it happening, regardless of how many, and how vociferously, supporters campaign.



You do not embark on this because of hope. Hope is a false Fowler. It relies upon the emotion of now and is quickly diminished when confronted by the work ahead.You embark on a journey to wrestle some power back from owners because it is the right thing to do -- ethically, developmentally, and structurally throughout the club. If not us, then who? Shankly spells it out quite well, and Kloppo embodies this ethic. We know the right answer here, but we need leaders, organization and a real purpose to accomplish (over the long term). As Redcap is saying quite eloquently, power never cedes it position. It has to be fought over and won --- applying pressure to the weaknesses of capital while not ruining the relationship it has with the larger ecosystems. This means we need tactical, temporal strength to be patient enough and prepared enough to act at the right moments.Hope is not a factor, it is a deterrent as it leads to false or unprepared optimism or a lack of hope can cause people to lose focus and attention on the real goal - with many crumbling to a new found sense of the practical.We should focus upon the desire to go through process regardless of outcome; this should be the deciding factor to any worthwhile endeavor.