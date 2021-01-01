I think they will sell within 5 years.



And the next TV deal is going to be disappointing, which in a sense was the entire context of the Super League.





FSG have made some big mistakes, huge ones. This latest one does have reputational damage to the club--HOWEVER, as the dust settles, most people will accept that Liverpool's fans, players and manager were not responsible for this farrago.



I'd be in favour of FSG healing the rift for the next few years and investing in the team while we still have Klopp in the seat and then handing over to 'right and proper' owners; who they would be and if they would make us truly happy is the 2 Billion Dollar question.



I agree. At first I was livid, still am, and I wanted FSG out. My stance hasn't really changed that much, but after listening to the TAW podcast and reading other articles, some valid points were made. FSG made a huge error and lets hope that they can learn from this mistake. It's the same old saying, you can learn more from mistakes you make. Let's hope they start the healing process and try to build bridges with the fans and people who they employ.What happens if they do sell, who comes in? I think we're all living in a dream world if we think that someone who has the financial capacity to buy and invest in LFC will be a dream owner. Do we want the club to be owned and run by an Arab country? We'd turn into the next PSG and City, FFP would go out the window. What about a Russian oil tycoon, or some Far Eastern firm where human rights is non existent. We could end up with the next GlaziersFSG seem to be far from ideal at the minute, but the grass isn't always greener. Let's see what the squad investment looks like in the summer and how they go about building bridges with the fans, Klopp, players and staff at LFC.