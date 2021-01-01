I thought this was a nicely written mail on football365.
In support of FSG
Jamie Carragher is fuelling the rage about our owners but I think its better left in the past personally.
He might not like what they tried to do but essentially they are trying to fill the £130m operating loss that Covid has caused the club. It was obviously a bit sketchy and very poorly thought out but thats the billion pound industry of football that has also brought you multiple handball laws within a single weekend of games and a lack of consistency from VARs that would make Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson blush.
If Im being perfectly honest I still love our owners. Theyre not as rich as Man Citys but dont come with a shady human rights record either. Theyre possibly less commercial than the Glazers but at least theyve invested into the stadium and the area around Anfield. Theyve also brought us success and created a buzz around Liverpool again. Before they took over and even in the early years of their ownership we were basically the same as Arsenal now but were lucky that the league was less competitive. Broadly we were a joke and looked like we would never compete at the top of world football again.
Should they have learnt their lessons after the ticket price scandals or the trademark debacle of last year
probably. Why did they hire Tony Barrett to be a fan liaison if they werent going to talk to fans about stuff that matters
no idea. But ultimately I dont think there are many owners in world football who Id prefer over FSG. Definitely no thanks to the sportswashing countries which leaves us with devils that we really dont know. Based on the Glazers, Kroenke and Abramovich I think Im pretty happy with the devil Ive got. There arent any white knights out there who just want to pour millions into a football club for no reason other than passion so theres no point pretending there are better options frankly.
Minty, LFC
There's a lot of truth in this, and bits in the posts on here defending FSG or at least in pointing out that the next owners could be worse.
But it's still quite a meek response, like putting up with a terrible boss because he's not as bad as your mate's boss. The solution isn't to hope and trust in the benevolence of the boss, but to establish workers' rights.
What matters is not who the boss is, but formal restrictions on what any boss can and can't do. If this saga - and the causes of this saga - have taught us anything, it's that we can't rely on top-down reform, from the clubs, the competition structures or the association authorities. So let's try bottom-up reform.