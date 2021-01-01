« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 179853 times)

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:04:47 pm
To be honest, that is not true. The Super League would have had 15 permanent clubs, and 5 clubs qualifying for it every season. Even in the group stages of Champions League you don't have 25% new clubs every season ...
You either really don't get it or you are in here for a wind up.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:45:57 pm
Unfortunately, no one will bother listening to them. The fans were "important" until UEFA, the PL and the oil clubs win the war against the traditional big clubs. Now that they control everything, the fans are no longer important ...

Where is this proof that they now control everything?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,893
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

Was the internet even invented then? :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,787
  • The first five yards........
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 10:18:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

Didn't Kenny have something to do with that?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm »
The Moores family changed the landscape in the 60's. The way the oligopolists have now changed it, isn't that different really.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:43:24 pm


Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)

You're not alone.

Hasn't bothered me in the slightest
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,685
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 10:37:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:57:00 pm
:lmao

I'm trying to form the Tooting National Anti-Referee 7th army


We were going to be an 8th Army, but Jim had to go home and have his tea
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:26:38 pm
You're not alone.

Hasn't bothered me in the slightest

Yeah same here. Been funny watching all these politicians, owners of the uninvited, celebs, ex players going purple in the face about how much they love soccer :-)
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 10:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:43:24 pm
I was wondering if I was about the only person not that arsed about most of this.

I know that the country have been in uproar, the fan groups have been in uproar, the papers have been in uproar, the tv stations have been in uproar, the Government have been in uproar, random celebraties have been in uproar, ex players have been in uproar, football shows have been in uproar and some of my friends have been in uproar.

And fair enough.

But there is plenty of other shit going on in the world at the moment and to be honest, I'm too busy to pay much attention to it all.

Maybe it's getting older or maybe all this stuff happening now puts everything into a little bit of perspective.

Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)
;D
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,685
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:28 pm
You are probably right, mate ...

Maybe it is time to step away a bit from the game where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, UEFA, the PL, Sky Sports, PSG, Man City and Chelsea are the good guys. Everything is so distorted. At the same time, people are still duying in large numbers, and the lucky ones are left without jobs and income.

I hope that you are all safe and in good health. Take care of yourselves, since this plague is far from over. Just the other day I have lost a close friend (and a LFC supporter), and he was only 48. See you in some match thread, and of course in the transfer thread. Have a good night  :wave

Sorry to hear that mate.

There are a lot of good people who are no longer with us.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:04:57 pm
There's a couple on Bundesliga clubs that totally ignore it too, Hoffenheim & Leipzig, who are widely despised in Germany & boycotted by away fans when they have home matches.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TSG_1899_Hoffenheim#Controversy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RB_Leipzig#Membership
Hoffenheim and Leipzig are two completely different cases, something that in their hotheadedness many in Germany unfortunately ignore. One has a selfmade billionaire guy (and at least we are talking software here instead of oil or dictatorship) pumping money into a club he himself has played for as a kid and which is located in his home town. The other has a ruthless global brand taking over a football club licence effectively creating a new club with the sole aim to earn money and push the brand.
You can criticise what Hopp has done with Hoffenheim and how he has done it, but please do not lump him in with Red Bull Leipzig.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:51 pm by lamad »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,893
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 10:24:43 pm
The Moores family changed the landscape in the 60's. The way the oligopolists have now changed it, isn't that different really.

That's a fact often forgotten that one of the richest families in the UK enabled Shankly to buy St John and Yeats.

I like your use of 'oligopolists' but I would prefer us to be owned by a plutocrat or have they gone out of fashion? :D
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,873
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:28 pm
You are probably right, mate ...

Maybe it is time to step away a bit from the game where Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, UEFA, the PL, Sky Sports, PSG, Man City and Chelsea are the good guys. Everything is so distorted. At the same time, people are still duying in large numbers, and the lucky ones are left without jobs and income.

I hope that you are all safe and in good health. Take care of yourselves, since this plague is far from over. Just the other day I have lost a close friend (and a LFC supporter), and he was only 48. See you in some match thread, and of course in the transfer thread. Have a good night  :wave

Sorry to hear that Peter.

RIP to your friend.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:04:55 pm
But the thing is they have done this, so is it that bad because we have and we do have a World Class LFC team, a new training ground, new stand and another on the way. Is it all bad compaired to what may come in to replace them?

And again i want more that a Video apology to get the sour taste of this out f my mouth but FSG are not going anywhere anytime soon i feel.

Of course it's not all bad. Far from it actually. I've also said a number of times in other posts that very few people/organisations in the world can afford us, and none of them will have accrued that financial clout by being nice and principled. Whoever eventually replaces FSG could well be far worse.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

They probably got a bit of a pass due to Kenny and it was a fan bankrolling his home club too, but any club that has bought trophies has been criticised, the reason that there is more for the likes of City and PSG nowadays is the sheer scale of their spending, the way they have got away with the blatant flouting of ffp and the dodginess of the owners.
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:27:14 pm
Yet German football has massive fan following both in stadiums (when allowed!), and on tv, its one of the most popular leagues around, has been for years, and likely still will be for years.  I honestly think too much is thought of the Bayern problem. Maybe its cos we are Liverpool fans and expect to be competing at the top. Most fans don't care anywhere near as much. From a German football perspective, I dont give a shit, I support a team (Mainz) who are never going to be challenging at the top. I barely watch Bayern, they dont interest me.
Not too far from Mainz where I am, they are a fun and cool club to support (complete with all the ups and downs a traditional football club has). And it is true, most Germans who follow Bundesliga football, from afar or close, at this point have resigned to the idea that Bayern most of the time will win the league. Is it ideal for the Bundesliga? No. Even my Bayern supporting dad thinks that someone else should win it now and again (or at least that it should be a super close race until the last day of the season and then Bayern wins it, lol). However, it doesn't kill it either: there are enough interesting teams and their fans to make it worthwhile, and the really exciting questions are who will get into CL and Euro League, who will be relegated and who will be promoted (the second Bundesliga actually is quite fun to watch too, the smallish local team I have ties to plays there). I also barely watch Bayern, but will happily check out Mainz vs Frankfurt or Darmstadt vs St. Pauli!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:08 pm by lamad »
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,288
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 11:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:39:14 pm
We've been through the hoop of fan ownership once before and it's just not going to happen.
Whilst people are discussing the German model on mainstream platforms like the BBC, I think we have the best chance of getting somewhere with this.

As you say, getting a fan ownership model going would be difficult from a financial and governance perspective, but this is where we should be more innovative and not be held be absolute aims.

For example, we know FSG are open to investment - they have sold 10% to Red Bird. Why couldn't they offer say 20% of Liverpool in shares which could be offered to fans? It could allow a nominated representative to sit on the board and help make decisions. If that person had power of veto over a limited set of decisions (e.g. plans to move the club, change its name, loading debt, etc) then it would still allow owners to run the club with their expertise just under tighter regulations where they need consensus before driving major change.

Of course, we use to have ordinary fans as shareholders under Moores and as far as I can remember they didn't have too much power but they could make their case heard at AGMs.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,537
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 11:03:09 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 10:56:19 pm
Not too far from Mainz where I am, they are a fun and cool club to support (complete with all the ups and downs a traditional football club has). And it is true, most Germans who follow Bundesliga football, from afar or close, at this point have resigned to the idea that Bayern most of the time will win the league. Is it ideal for the Bundesliga? No. Even my Bayern supporting dad thinks that someone else should win it now and again (or at least that it should be a super close race until the last day of the season and then Bayern wins it, lol). However, it doesn't kill it either: there are enough interesting teams and their fans to make it worthwhile, and the really exciting questions are who will get into CL and Euro League, who will be relegated and who will be promoted (the second Bundesliga actually is quite fun to watch too, the smallish local team I have ties to plays there). I also barely watch Bayern, but will happily check out Mainz vs Frankfurt or Darmstadt vs St. Pauli!

thats exactly how I see it too, there is always something going on! Right now there is the relegation battle for the ages going on which of course is holding most of my interest. Second Bundesliga is also fun too you are right, I catch a few games here and there. Its one of the least predicatble leagues around, impossible to figure it out most of the time!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:10 pm
I wonder if they share a scriptwriter.

Glazer.

"We failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions," Glazer said in an open letter to fans.

The 50-year-old admitted efforts "in seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game" did not honour the conventions of promotion and relegation within the wider football pyramid.

"For that we are sorry," he said. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values."

Glazer said they will work to "rebuild relationships" across football "with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid".

"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club," he continued.

Henry.

I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And weve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isnt done. And I hope youll understand that even when we make mistakes, were trying to work in your clubs best interests. In this endeavour Ive let you down.

Again, Im sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. Its something I wont forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

If theres one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, its how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. Its shown in every empty stadium. Its been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. Its important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what weve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.

Thanks for listening.

Apologies for picking out such a tiny fraction of your post, Al.

It's just that this particular line has been said a few times by those who were looking to form this freakshow league, and it really bugs me.

I know that pretty much every business on the planet bar funeral services has been hit by the pandemic, but pandemic aside, football is a business absolutely drowning in money. We have had recent talk of the first million quid a week footballer. The money raked in by the game is absolutely staggering. Average journeyman players are living in million quid mansions and driving Lamborghinis. Wage bills and agents fees are astronomical.

We've heard it said that this ESL plan was about ''saving the game.'' But saving it from who and what? If the game is in trouble, it's an inside job. If the game needs saving, it needs saving from those currently running it. The wealth is there, but how it's used and distributed is all wrong. Those running the show need to start looking towards themselves if they want to ''save the game.'' Like I said, football is drowning in money. It has everything it needs to have stability and sustainability. It just chooses to carry on with this utterly insane race towards self-destruction.

Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 816
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:54:41 pm
As I said in my other post, we just went 30 long years without winning the league but we at least had a chance on a few occasions so that keeps people (well me anyway) hooked. When it becomes an virtual impossibility then I am not sure that interest would remain.
But you support your club regardless? I mean there are teams who never have and never will compete for a big title, or any title really, and everyone knows it, but they still have supporters who are ecstatic about a derby win after six losses or a win against a way better opposition team?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:01:13 pm
Whilst people are discussing the German model on mainstream platforms like the BBC, I think we have the best chance of getting somewhere with this.

As you say, getting a fan ownership model going would be difficult from a financial and governance perspective, but this is where we should be more innovative and not be held be absolute aims.

For example, we know FSG are open to investment - they have sold 10% to Red Bird. Why couldn't they offer say 20% of Liverpool in shares which could be offered to fans? It could allow a nominated representative to sit on the board and help make decisions. If that person had power of veto over a limited set of decisions (e.g. plans to move the club, change its name, loading debt, etc) then it would still allow owners to run the club with their expertise just under tighter regulations where they need consensus before driving major change.

Of course, we use to have ordinary fans as shareholders under Moores and as far as I can remember they didn't have too much power but they could make their case heard at AGMs.

They could and probably would but that would be close to £400m and if we couldn't raise enough to buy us before FSG there's not much chance of us raising even more now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:10:03 pm
I don't remember all this anger for Jack Walker when Blackburn (fucking BLACKBURN!) bought the league.

The overriding feeling I get from so many of these posts is that people are jealous of their bottomless pit of money and they wish it was us.

Maybe the difference was that he was a lifelong Blackburn fan who made good and put his money into his club?
Not saying that's a good or bad thing but it's a million miles from the varying motives that the owners of the "elite" clubs have now.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:45:37 pm
That's a fact often forgotten that one of the richest families in the UK enabled Shankly to buy St John and Yeats.

I like your use of 'oligopolists' but I would prefer us to be owned by a plutocrat or have they gone out of fashion? :D

And High Horse FC became the first millionaire club, off the back of the plutocrat's gambling empire.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 11:14:22 pm
Maybe the difference was that he was a lifelong Blackburn fan who made good and put his money into his club?
Not saying that's a good or bad thing but it's a million miles from the varying motives that the owners of the "elite" clubs have now.

Plus they did not break any FFP rules and spent less than the Mancs over the same period.

Cant be compared to the farce with Abu Dhabi PR FC and PSG.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 