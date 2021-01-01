We've been through the hoop of fan ownership once before and it's just not going to happen.
Whilst people are discussing the German model on mainstream platforms like the BBC, I think we have the best chance of getting somewhere with this.
As you say, getting a fan ownership model going would be difficult from a financial and governance perspective, but this is where we should be more innovative and not be held be absolute aims.
For example, we know FSG are open to investment - they have sold 10% to Red Bird. Why couldn't they offer say 20% of Liverpool in shares which could be offered to fans? It could allow a nominated representative to sit on the board and help make decisions. If that person had power of veto over a limited set of decisions (e.g. plans to move the club, change its name, loading debt, etc) then it would still allow owners to run the club with their expertise just under tighter regulations where they need consensus before driving major change.
Of course, we use to have ordinary fans as shareholders under Moores and as far as I can remember they didn't have too much power but they could make their case heard at AGMs.