I wonder if they share a scriptwriter.



Glazer.



"We failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions," Glazer said in an open letter to fans.



The 50-year-old admitted efforts "in seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game" did not honour the conventions of promotion and relegation within the wider football pyramid.



"For that we are sorry," he said. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.



"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values."



Glazer said they will work to "rebuild relationships" across football "with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid".



"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club," he continued.



Henry.



I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.



It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.



And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.



I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And weve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isnt done. And I hope youll understand that even when we make mistakes, were trying to work in your clubs best interests. In this endeavour Ive let you down.



Again, Im sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. Its something I wont forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.



If theres one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, its how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. Its shown in every empty stadium. Its been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. Its important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what weve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.



Thanks for listening.



Apologies for picking out such a tiny fraction of your post, Al.It's just that this particular line has been said a few times by those who were looking to form this freakshow league, and it really bugs me.I know that pretty much every business on the planet bar funeral services has been hit by the pandemic, but pandemic aside, football is a business absolutely drowning in money. We have had recent talk of the first million quid a week footballer. The money raked in by the game is absolutely staggering. Average journeyman players are living in million quid mansions and driving Lamborghinis. Wage bills and agents fees are astronomical.We've heard it said that this ESL plan was about ''saving the game.'' But saving it from who and what? If the game is in trouble, it's an inside job. If the game needs saving, it needs saving from those currently running it. The wealth is there, but how it's used and distributed is all wrong. Those running the show need to start looking towards themselves if they want to ''save the game.'' Like I said, football is drowning in money. It has everything it needs to have stability and sustainability. It just chooses to carry on with this utterly insane race towards self-destruction.