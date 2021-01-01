Take England; In the last 15 years TWO teams outside the six have qualified for the CL, Everton and Leicester......

The allegations that this is a closed shop are also disingenuous. Yes, there are strong elements of it in the proposal. But theres still room for 5 other clubs. That might seem like a small number, but how many teams outside the 15 have really been able to compete at this levels over the last 20 years?



On the whole this is a fairly reasonable post. But its central pillar - the one I've quoted - is very shaky indeed.It is a 'closed shop', or as near as one can get to one. I also looked at the last 15 years of the Champions League. It may surprise you to know (it did me) that in those 15 years the excluded clubs (ie those excluded from the closed shop) reached the quarter finals of the competition. On 9 separate occasions these clubs reached the semi finals.So was this just a handful of clubs that achieved this feat multiple times? Not really. I counted 23 different clubs. Twenty-three! These 23 clubs are now being told to eff off.Indeed, there has been a trend since 2015 for more 'unfashionable' clubs to reach the quarters and semis of the Champions League - and I don't mean Tottenham. I'm confining myself to those clubs excluded from the closed shop. Last year, for example, two of them reached the semis (Lyon and Leipzig) and a third (Atalanta) reached the quarters.It doesn't take a cynic to imagine that one of the reasons that the ESL appealed to most of the invitees was to stop this kind of competition. It was becoming intolerable that clubs like Atalanta and Lyon were knocking them out of 'their' competition before the final, and even worse that they were occasionally preventing the power-houses from qualifying for the Champions League in the first place. West Ham and Leicester (possibly both) may qualify for the CL this season. I agree with Jurgen Klopp when he says he's happy with the theory behind this. It makes us all better in the end, after all. The closed shop was designed to stop it. That's the reason it stuck in the craw of almost every football supporter in Europe.