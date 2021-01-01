« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Not quite so 'Super' League  (Read 178540 times)

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:58:33 pm
Psst... do you wanna buy some magic beans?

Explain?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,783
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 09:05:29 pm »
You want some special mushrooms?
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:29 pm
You want some special mushrooms?

Yes please!  ;D
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:03:46 pm
Completely, it was very poor and possibly short sighted decision, but it was something they had to think about right, you can understand that they have to think about it? Can we spend £40 on player when we have taken a massive hit because of the pandemic?

You think City have to think much about things like that? With their supporters and inflated revenues they probably didnt even realise there was a damn pandemic going on and the stadium empty. Thats the difference between us and them.


No I do not understand because it was needed so they should've paid up from FSG funds,it's not like they didn't get us on the cheap and have seen that value rise upwards of 2b.

Short of hearing that FFP have been reintroduced I do not give a fuck about City & at no point have I ever expected or demanded that we spend like those c*nts,even when we spent next to fuck all for 2 windows on the bounce I calmed myself & gave FSG the benefit of the doubt that we were building up a war chest.

In short though Fuck City.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,160
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 09:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:53:00 pm
We only had 12 of 20 teams named, would be hard pushed to say it was formed  ;D
I'm merely quoting the clubs' statements. "We have joined".
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:36 pm
Now that is a defeatist attitude.

Yes. It's also sarcasm taking the piss out of the likes of yourself. Forgot sarcasm doesn't travel well on the internet.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 09:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:10 pm
I wonder if they share a scriptwriter.

Glazer.

"We failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions," Glazer said in an open letter to fans.

The 50-year-old admitted efforts "in seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game" did not honour the conventions of promotion and relegation within the wider football pyramid.

"For that we are sorry," he said. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

"Manchester United has a rich heritage and we recognise our responsibility to live up to its great traditions and values."

Glazer said they will work to "rebuild relationships" across football "with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid".

"We also realise that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club," he continued.

Henry.

I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours.

It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No-one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

And I want to apologise to Jürgen, to Billy, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And weve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isnt done. And I hope youll understand that even when we make mistakes, were trying to work in your clubs best interests. In this endeavour Ive let you down.

Again, Im sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. Its something I wont forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have.

If theres one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, its how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. Its shown in every empty stadium. Its been an incredibly tough year for all of us; virtually no-one unaffected. Its important that the Liverpool football family remains intact, vital and committed to what weve seen from you globally, with local gestures of kindness and support. I can promise you I will do whatever I can to further that.

Thanks for listening.

Well, apart from the fact that the Glazers have taken over £1 billion out of Man Utd, and FSG haven't taken a single penny out of LFC, I suppose they are the same ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,783
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm »
Quote
The Premier League has asked executives from the big six English clubs associated with the Super League to step down from committee positions. [@TheAthleticUK]
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 09:24:07 pm »
And those executives should tell them to fuck off
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: puroresu_kid on Today at 08:00:01 pm
Anyone against the ESL should also be against this but they wont be.

A ridiculous amount of games (when we are always told players play too much), a format produced simply to guarantee more games for clubs in the top 5 leagues.  225 games up from 125 is a joke and then you have two vip passes as well just to make sure that any big club that fails to qualify via there domestic league UEFA can still grant them entry to the CL.

I was no supporter of the ESL but fuck UEFA and this bullshit they are doing with the tournament simply to appease a small number of clubs.

At least the Super League would have had FFP rules. The Champions League no longer has it. But I doubt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will be bothered about that ...
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:22:32 pm


Theres only 20 of them, how many committees do they have?!?!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Yes. It's also sarcasm taking the piss out of the likes of yourself. Forgot sarcasm doesn't travel well on the internet.
I guess we will revisit this in the summer when Abu Dhabi spend like no one has ever seen before and it becomes impossible for us to compete.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,160
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: puroresu_kid on Today at 08:00:01 pm
Anyone against the ESL should also be against this but they wont be.

A ridiculous amount of games (when we are always told players play too much), a format produced simply to guarantee more games for clubs in the top 5 leagues.  225 games up from 125 is a joke and then you have two vip passes as well just to make sure that any big club that fails to qualify via there domestic league UEFA can still grant them entry to the CL.

I was no supporter of the ESL but fuck UEFA and this bullshit they are doing with the tournament simply to appease a small number of clubs.
SoS and other supporter groups (as well as most people in this thread) have stated clearly that they are against the new CL format.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 09:31:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:01:46 pm
So PSG's Nasser El-Khelaifi is now the president of the European Club Association. I'm so glad we could get rid of all those capitalist so we could put some real honest-to-goodness people in charge.

PSG at the head of the table, Man City welcomed back by Ceferin (who tried to ban them a year ago) like long lost brothers. ESL might've been awful, but this return to 'normality' is a steaming crock of shit.

Well, it was always the traditional big clubs against the oil clubs, and the oil clubs won the war ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:14:39 pm
Looks like UEFA may scrap the rule which gives teams entry based on past performance. So the likes of us, Utd, Chelsea in particular will have shot ourselves in the foot.

Of course they will. With the oil clubs now running the show, it is not in their interest to let clubs in the CL baded on past performance ...
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,683
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
I was wondering if I was about the only person not that arsed about most of this.

I know that the country have been in uproar, the fan groups have been in uproar, the papers have been in uproar, the tv stations have been in uproar, the Government have been in uproar, random celebraties have been in uproar, ex players have been in uproar, football shows have been in uproar and some of my friends have been in uproar.

And fair enough.

But there is plenty of other shit going on in the world at the moment and to be honest, I'm too busy to pay much attention to it all.

Maybe it's getting older or maybe all this stuff happening now puts everything into a little bit of perspective.

Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 09:44:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:31:54 pm
Well, it was always the traditional big clubs against the oil clubs, and the oil clubs won the war ...

The truth of it is if the traditional clubs could just sort themselves out they could deal with UEFA and FFP weakness quite easily. Just tell UEFA we wont be playing in any of your competitions or well field kids until you deal with the oil clubs and put in place propped FFP and watch how quickly UEFA move.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:31:21 pm
SoS and other supporter groups (as well as most people in this thread) have stated clearly that they are against the new CL format.

Unfortunately, no one will bother listening to them. The fans were "important" until UEFA, the PL and the oil clubs win the war against the traditional big clubs. Now that they control everything, the fans are no longer important ...
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,683
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:21 pm
The truth of it is if the traditional clubs could just sort themselves out they could deal with UEFA and FFP weakness quite easily. Just tell UEFA we wont be playing in any of your competitions or well field kids until you deal with the oil clubs and put in place propped FFP and watch how quickly UEFA move.

What traditiional clubs are those then?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,786
  • The first five yards........
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 08:05:02 pm
Take England; In the last 15 years TWO teams outside the six have qualified for the CL, Everton and Leicester......
The allegations that this is a closed shop are also disingenuous. Yes, there are strong elements of it in the proposal. But theres still room for 5 other clubs. That might seem like a small number, but how many teams outside the 15 have really been able to compete at this levels over the last 20 years?

On the whole this is a fairly reasonable post. But its central pillar - the one I've quoted - is very shaky indeed.

It is a 'closed shop', or as near as one can get to one. I also looked at the last 15 years of the Champions League. It may surprise you to know (it did me) that in those 15 years the excluded clubs (ie those excluded from the closed shop) reached the quarter finals of the competition 38 times. On 9 separate occasions these clubs reached the semi finals. 

So was this just a handful of clubs that achieved this feat multiple times? Not really. I counted 23 different clubs. Twenty-three! These 23 clubs are now being told to eff off.

Indeed, there has been a trend since 2015 for more 'unfashionable' clubs to reach the quarters and semis of the Champions League - and I don't mean Tottenham. I'm confining myself to those clubs excluded from the closed shop. Last year, for example, two of them reached the semis (Lyon and Leipzig) and a third (Atalanta) reached the quarters.

It doesn't take a cynic to imagine that one of the reasons that the ESL appealed to most of the invitees was to stop this kind of competition. It was becoming intolerable that clubs like Atalanta and Lyon were knocking them out of 'their' competition before the final, and even worse that they were occasionally preventing the power-houses from qualifying for the Champions League in the first place.  West Ham and Leicester (possibly both) may qualify for the CL this season. I agree with Jurgen Klopp when he says he's happy with the theory behind this. It makes us all better in the end, after all. The closed shop was designed to stop it.  That's the reason it stuck in the craw of almost every football supporter in Europe.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,306
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10220 on: Today at 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 08:50:00 pm
The problem is our fans want an owner of the morals of David Moores but the money of a billionaire. 

That person or group doesn't exist from what we can see. 

We're not the only ones who've been calling for their owners to leave after this decision. Spurs and Arsenal fans also have.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,786
  • The first five yards........
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10221 on: Today at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:43:24 pm
I was wondering if I was about the only person not that arsed about most of this.

I know that the country have been in uproar, the fan groups have been in uproar, the papers have been in uproar, the tv stations have been in uproar, the Government have been in uproar, random celebraties have been in uproar, ex players have been in uproar, football shows have been in uproar and some of my friends have been in uproar.

And fair enough.

But there is plenty of other shit going on in the world at the moment and to be honest, I'm too busy to pay much attention to it all.

Maybe it's getting older or maybe all this stuff happening now puts everything into a little bit of perspective.

Or am alone as being the single un-uproarus-ton on the whole board? :)

Quite right Andy.

Save your indignation for something really important. Something that affects billions of people all over the globe.

Liked Manchester United's control over all Premier League refs.  ;D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10222 on: Today at 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:21 pm
The truth of it is if the traditional clubs could just sort themselves out they could deal with UEFA and FFP weakness quite easily. Just tell UEFA we wont be playing in any of your competitions or well field kids until you deal with the oil clubs and put in place propped FFP and watch how quickly UEFA move.

It is too late for that now. The pandemic has ruined the traditional big clubs, and the Super League was the last card they had against UEFA and the oil clubs. From now on, the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Barcelona or Man Utd will play second fiddle to the likes of PSG, Man City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea ...
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,683
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10223 on: Today at 09:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:51:16 pm
Quite right Andy.

Save your indignation for something really important. Something that affects billions of people all over the globe.

Liked Manchester United's control over all Premier League refs.  ;D

You have to pick your annoyances very carefully I find :)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,870
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10224 on: Today at 09:55:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:40:22 pm
Of course they will. With the oil clubs now running the show, it is not in their interest to let clubs in the CL baded on past performance ...

And who's fault is it that PSG/Qatar come out of all this with more power to shape the game. I'll give you a clue it, wasn't the fans.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:49:58 pm
We're not the only ones who've been calling for their owners to leave after this decision. Spurs and Arsenal fans also have.


So that's an even smaller poll of potential owners,the new owners would also need to be fans because why the fuck would anybody buy us for £2b when they could buy Newcastle or any of the other for relatively little and then use that saved cash to splurge and buy their way to the top.

No FFP.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:51:16 pm
Quite right Andy.

Save your indignation for something really important. Something that affects billions of people all over the globe.

Liked Manchester United's control over all Premier League refs.  ;D

 :lmao
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 09:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:47:28 pm
What traditiional clubs are those then?


Real Madrid, LFC, Barcelona, Juventus, Man Utd. They have been hit by the pandemic, and they can no longer compete against the oil clubs + Bayern, thay have their own ties with Qatar, plus the support of the German industry ...
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,149
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:47:28 pm
What traditiional clubs are those then?


The ones who thought the ESL was a good idea (excluding the oil ones obviously)
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,535
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:51:43 pm
It is too late for that now. The pandemic has ruined the traditional big clubs, and the Super League was the last card they had against UEFA and the oil clubs. From now on, the likes of Real Madrid, LFC, Barcelona or Man Utd will play second fiddle to the likes of PSG, Man City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea ...

Are you being sponsored to say the words 'oil clubs'?
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Not quite so 'Super' League
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 10:00:26 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:55:15 pm
And who's fault is it that PSG/Qatar come out of all this with more power to shape the game. I'll give you a clue it, wasn't the fans.

Nah, the fans were just a tool in this power struggle. It was the media companies who did the dirty job for the oil clubs, helped by the corrupt UEFA and national football federations ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 