Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:54:21 pm
Our club is well run.  Its not been well run since the late 80s

There are smart people at the club running stuff, and they do it really well.

But ... why would you sign up to this and devalue all that youve achieved at the club?  It was so obviously going to be a disaster that I wonder what the hell they were thinking.  How could you get it that wrong?

Its difficult to explain

Maybe they wanted to test the water and see how far they can go. And some serious sources in Spain suggesting that the Premier League clubs agreed to withdraw from the Super League only after UEFA offered them a huge pay-off. We will probably find out one day what happened, but not right now ...
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:52:06 pm
Its the nature of the beast.

I worked for more than one American hedge fund manager/owner in an earlier incarnation.

I discovered they are much smarter than the average bear, extremely analytical, and have an ability to focus like chess players. But the one overriding characteristic they share is that they are insanely competitive.

When Henry took over Red Sox he said he would make them winners. When he took over LFC  same. He delivered on both counts.

But one thing I also discovered is that they many of them lack what is referred to as social intelligence or emotional intelligence. They dont know how they appear to others. They lack self-awareness.

I doubt Henry harbors an iota of ill will or contempt towards LFC fans. He would have been genuinely bewildered at the reaction to this breakaway plan.  Because people like Henry live to compete with others, not to commune with them, or understand them.

I dont know what type of owner fans are looking for. But if they are looking for someone who just gets us, the billionaire hedge fund manager set is probably not the dating pool you need  be fishing in. 

LFC is probably of the top four football clubs in the world. So we can find the money.

But the money cant buy us love.


nice post
A lot of people seem to want FSG out and to move to a fan ownership model? What happens when we need a player? Do we all start arguing about who to sign? The only way we improve on the pitch if FSG go is selling our soul to another, richer devil i.e. a nation state. I really cant see fan ownership working in this country.
Having heard Henrys apology and me trying to take a mature attitude towards it, I believe he is genuinely sorry about this sorry episode. He didnt hide behind a written statement with nobodys name against it, he fronted up, camera on him and apologised in person. Thats more than the owners of the other clubs did, and shows a bit of respect to us as fans and the staff who work for him.

The fact he took ownership of the situation and personal responsibility for this mess is another positive, and I believe will end up seeing him melt into the background now and we wont see him representing the club in the media, at meetings or even commenting on the club. I believe he will take on the roll of silent partner whilst another FSG member takes a more prominent role at the top.

Playing devils advocate, he wanted what is best for Liverpool in terms of having the finances to compete with oligarchs and sheikhs, and felt this was the best or only way we could. A classic cant see the wood for the trees moment where he only wanted to financially compete without taking into account what it would cost the club in non-monetary terms.

I still think FSG should remain as our owners, but Henry must step back and the group must learn from this mistake. Listening to the fans and the football people at the club has to be the way forward, and at some point they need to realise that football is not all about money, its a far richer game than that.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:53:44 pm
How can people honestly say that Henry wasn't expecting this to be unpopular. He got exactly the same reaction to Project Big Picture.

They knew it'd be a shitstorm initially but thought they could ride it out. The scale of it would have took them back and once City/Chelsea got cold feet it was fucked.

It still took an intervention from Kenny and the players before they did act and even then it was a half arsed statement last night.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:13:32 pm
A lot of people seem to want FSG out and to move to a fan ownership model? What happens when we need a player? Do we all start arguing about who to sign? The only way we improve on the pitch if FSG go is selling our soul to another, richer devil i.e. a nation state. I really cant see fan ownership working in this country.

No we employ someone like Michael Edwards and his committee. The exact same way it operates now.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:13:03 pm
And some serious sources in Spain suggesting that the Premier League clubs agreed to withdraw from the Super League only after UEFA offered them a huge pay-off.
Mundo Deportivo. I'm not sure that qualifies as a 'serious source' in the transfer forum.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:15:08 pm
Mundo Deportivo. I'm not sure that qualifies as a 'serious source' in the transfer forum.


Depends if Samie posts it or not  ;D
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:31:16 pm
I dont think anyone from USA really gets other cultures. Over there it would appear that the end justifies the means......and the end is to maximise financial return. The average person there tends to follow winners as if that somehow reflects well on them. For example, there was only one golfer for a long time and every other golfer was a loser.

Look at most of their movies. Its about the hero and winner. Then theres a very strange attitude to guns that somehow makes you more of a person.

In Europe we tend to like the underdog a bit more; not exclusively but a bit more. We tend to be more interested in the journey rather than the end.

So I guess FSG thought that wed all be delighted that they would turn our club into winners.........by using a shortcut. Im sure they are still scratching their heads wondering why we didnt buy into it. Surely we all want to be associated with winners?

Maybe for us, its about the journey. Its about taking on your rivals and beating them fairly and if we dont beat them now it will be all the sweeter when we do. We cannot magic the bad weather away, but we put our heads down and walk on through the wind and the rain.

Best example I've seen on this site yet of "Tell me you've never been to the United States of America without telling me you've never been to the United States of America."
Surprised Henry didn't use a fall guy.  Won't matter for most, and it shouldn't, but at least he said the buck stops with him.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:13:32 pm
A lot of people seem to want FSG out and to move to a fan ownership model? What happens when we need a player? Do we all start arguing about who to sign? The only way we improve on the pitch if FSG go is selling our soul to another, richer devil i.e. a nation state. I really cant see fan ownership working in this country.

Fan ownership works up until the point you can't compete with teams who have outside investment.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:13:32 pm
A lot of people seem to want FSG out and to move to a fan ownership model? What happens when we need a player? Do we all start arguing about who to sign?
Yes. Not just transfers, either - 60,000+ fans have to cram into the training ground twice a week just to pick the team!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:13:32 pm
A lot of people seem to want FSG out and to move to a fan ownership model? What happens when we need a player? Do we all start arguing about who to sign?

As long as nobody mentions Ollie Watkins then its fine.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:09:26 pm
Even after they have shafted Klopp and the players and let them take the flak at Leeds. What exactly is the line that FSG would have to cross ?

Al, you were right about this in retrospect.   I would have never considered FSG to do what they have done here.

The way they did it and with full knowledge, top down shove in our faces announcement - colluding with some of the teams I hate more than smelly cheese --

There is no going back - institutional memory will not allow me to welcome them back.   That's said, I am not in the FSG out camp either. 

I think we have to plan our reaction to this as a line that has been crossed by all billionaires and the game is under siege, and the only solution I see (long term) is supporter owned or supporter-decided management from the Tony Benn school of assessing power:

"I have five questions that I ask people who have power, and I recommend them to the House. If I see someone who is powerful, be it a traffic warden, Rupert Murdoch, the head of a trade union or a Member of Parliament, I ask myself these five questions: "What power have you got? Where did you get it? In whose interests do you exercise it? To whom are you accountable? How can we get rid of you?" That last question is crucial."  - Tony Benn 1990 21st of May (House of Commons)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:08:27 pm
Barnes is apsolutely spot on there. This was a war about who gets the money from the fans, not for the fans ...

We know Peter that is why we are asking you to join us and try and do something about it.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:08:06 pm
This is the issue. The bigger the money, the bigger the stakes.

Look at the Premier League money, that's why the PL clubs demand huge parachute payments which basically allows relegated teams to go back up again (i.e. Norwich yet again and Watford this season) or at least insulated from the loss of that TV deal.

This is the dichotomy of a pyramid league structure. It's great from a sporting perspective but leads to huge financial risk (and the CL money at the very top).

American sports aren't used to that culture of a pyramid league system

Ain't that true just seen the post on Tottenham.  :o

Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 02:52:06 pm
Its the nature of the beast.

I worked for more than one American hedge fund manager/owner in an earlier incarnation.

I discovered they are much smarter than the average bear, extremely analytical, and have an ability to focus like chess players. But the one overriding characteristic they share is that they are insanely competitive.

When Henry took over Red Sox he said he would make them winners. When he took over LFC  same. He delivered on both counts.

But one thing I also discovered is that they many of them lack what is referred to as social intelligence or emotional intelligence. They dont know how they appear to others. They lack self-awareness.

I doubt Henry harbors an iota of ill will or contempt towards LFC fans. He would have been genuinely bewildered at the reaction to this breakaway plan.  Because people like Henry live to compete with others, not to commune with them, or understand them.

I dont know what type of owner fans are looking for. But if they are looking for someone who just gets us, the billionaire hedge fund manager set is probably not the dating pool you need  be fishing in. 

LFC is probably of the top four football clubs in the world. So we can find the money.

But the money cant buy us love.

a sort of millionaire's autism?

thing is - shouldn't his advisers have tipped him the wink?
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:17:00 pm
Yes. Not just transfers, either - 60,000+ fans have to cram into the training ground twice a week just to pick the team!

Not 60,000+ just the season ticket holders...the elite fan if you will  :lickin
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:11:42 pm
How can you say someone is a good guy what has he done to show that. He has done many thing which prove hes an money obsessed arsehole though.

but that's your point of view. Playing devil's advocate you could argue that he did this to protect the club financially. Guaranteed European money every year. Being able to have a decent transfer budget every year and in truth after every game we lose that is what our fans are demanding.

I would like to think it wasn't purely only for his own pocket but to also keep the club successful.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:53:44 pm
How can people honestly say that Henry wasn't expecting this to be unpopular. He got exactly the same reaction to Project Big Picture.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346248.msg17400101#msg17400101
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:17:00 pm
Yes. Not just transfers, either - 60,000+ fans have to cram into the training ground twice a week just to pick the team!

I think its a fair point that a lot of people genuinely don't undertand what fan ownership would entail. Perhaps we need some more information and then people can look at it with a more open mind?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:16:53 pm
Surprised Henry didn't use a fall guy.  Won't matter for most, and it shouldn't, but at least he said the buck stops with him.

How was he going to get away with a fall guy when he was vice chairman of the ESL. What was he going to say I barely knew the others they brought me a coffee one time.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:23:41 pm
The idea of a closed league with no relegation and guaranteed millions every season is what appealed to JWH. To be able to run Liverpool like every American football, basketball and baseball team in America.

The idea of tied games, away goal rule, relegation and early elimination terrifies him financially. Moneyball and his sustainable model relies  on 2 things, FFP and consistent money coming in from European football every season. The current version of the Champions League gives him none of that. The Super League gave him all of that

The business side makes the Super League make perfect sense if you're in it. In the real world it's beyond shite and got the reaction it did.

JWH and FSG (possibly everyone above Billy Hogan) have got this ability of being so disconnected from the club and that's their biggest weakness. They have people say the right things but as soon as that boardroom door closes they don't have a clue

This idea was from Perez also, and i believe he had a strong reason for this. Let's be honest, Real Madrid are the biggest and the richest club in the world, and they aren't exactly throwing money left and right. They have been quite smart with the transfers and yet such big and rich club isn't generating enough money how it should, and they are in 900mil debt. How is that possible and why is that? Currently even they can't compete with the likes of Chelsea, PSG and City. For that there's only one to blame: the UEFA. People like to think he's a fool, but i believe him when he says football is in danger. Traditional clubs are in danger, and in the next 10-20 years, traditional clubs will suffer more and more.
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 05:19:58 pm
Not 60,000+ just the season ticket holders...the elite fan if you will  :lickin
Elitist!
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 05:08:09 pm
Nothing actually stopping that happening though is there? Nothing stopping it being 100% new clubs

In theory, yes. In reality, you have pretty much the same clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia and Holland almost every year. The Champions League is hardly an open club, and the accepted reforms will make it even more closed from 2024.

This war was not about who has a better concept. Both concepts are pretty much the same. It was about who gets the money, and UEFA, PL, SkySports and BeinSports have won, for now ...
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:19:58 pm
a sort of millionaire's autism?

thing is - shouldn't his advisers have tipped him the wink?

Oddly enough, that thought popped into my head also.

But yes, how after 10 years they didn't realise this would go down with fans like a lead balloon I don't know.  It's not like they haven't had to deal with backlash before - and it's always been about money.
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 05:18:34 pm
Al, you were right about this in retrospect.   I would have never considered FSG to do what they have done here.

The way they did it and with full knowledge, top down shove in our faces announcement - colluding with some of the teams I hate more than smelly cheese --

There is no going back - institutional memory will not allow me to welcome them back.   That's said, I am not in the FSG out camp either. 

I think we have to plan our reaction to this as a line that has been crossed by all billionaires and the game is under siege, and the only solution I see (long term) is supporter owned or supporter-decided management from the Tony Benn school of assessing power:

"I have five questions that I ask people who have power, and I recommend them to the House. If I see someone who is powerful, be it a traffic warden, Rupert Murdoch, the head of a trade union or a Member of Parliament, I ask myself these five questions: "What power have you got? Where did you get it? In whose interests do you exercise it? To whom are you accountable? How can we get rid of you?" That last question is crucial."  - Tony Benn 1990 21st of May (House of Commons)

The way forward for me has to be fan representation at board level.
