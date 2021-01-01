Seems to be a large crossover of the people saying oh great we're back to the status quo now and then in their next post saying we should just accept the status quo when it comes to FSG owning us. Weird take.



Lets look at the status quo of FSG? They have invested in the club which we wanted owners to do (Main stand / training facilities). They did make us successful again as well. They have also made a few mistakes. Truth is for me there are bigger fish to fry. I have never really trusted the owners or thought these guys are great. I have always been pretty cynical about them. I believe when the right offer comes along they will probably sell for a huge profit and then we might be left with something worse. Who knows. But whatever the case it's not going to be ideal.But we may never have got into this position, if Abramovich wasn't allowed to spend spend spend back in 2004/5. If City were also stopped from doing the same. If H&G were not allowed to purchase the club on a Bank of Scotland Mortgage etc. If the football authorities that we have saved today did their jobs properly it might never have had to come to this. So for me they are the bigger problem we find ourselves in.