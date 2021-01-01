Interesting to see what happens now. When you strip back all the hysteria and triumphalism (mainly on the part of a particular broadcaster) there are still significant issues.



Everyone looks after their own fiefdom, Sky/BT didn't want to lose influence, exclusivity of their product (which is what they see football, their product lest not forget), UEFA/FIFA/Premier League didn't want a threat to their control of the game, Henry/Glazer/Kroenke wanted guaranteed revenues based on their reputation rather than achievement.



Would be great to see the fans go even further in "tackling the greed" and "making the game about supporters", by now turning their ire towards the likes of UEFA, FIFA and the broadcasters who talk out of both sides of their mouths.



Some of the issues that make me so cynical that "fans best interests" need to be protected:



1) UEFA don't give a damn about the domestic game. An expanded CL has seen the cup competitions in England lose all fanfare.



2) Overplaying of players in these new structures means there will be burnout. World club cups at stupid times, super cups, expanded european competitions, world cups, african nations, european championships, nations league, friendlies, confederations cups et al, don't kid yourself that the governing bodies give 2 damns about player welfare either. As many games as possible to cream as much sponsorship out of it.



3) The broadcasters are also the ones unhealthily expanding this ludicrous bubble, they have been fleecing fans for years. EPL make you pay for 4 or 5 subscriptions in order to watch your team (BT, Sky, Amazon) on top of paying for tickets to actually go and watch. No wonder they were worried about fans interests, when there was prospect of fans paying one source (probably their own club channel) to watch all their club games at a lower price. They couldn't have that.



4) Grass roots was mentioned by UEFA aswell, the same crowd who used fans money to purchase votes for international hosting - that is money taken directly out of the game. UEFA and FIFA have not been held accountable. Fans should be more up in arms about their teams continuing to support the likes of FIFA and UEFA even though they have been found guilty numerous times of bribery and other criminal activity.Not to mention, the human rights issues around some of the world cup bids is there for all to see.



5) Last but not least is this soft touch regulation. Gary Neville has called for a regulator in English football, but not for the reason its needed. He seems to have an issue with businesses running clubs, but turns a blind eye to the likes of City, Chelsea and PSG (ironically the 3 clubs this stupid SL was envisaged to hinder) blatantly financially doping the last 5-10 years. Rules FIFA/UEFA have in place but are never actually properly followed because no doubt these oligarch/state owned clubs seem to straighten things out with no more than a slap on the wrist for their indiscretions.



You have the likes of Erling Haaland touring Europe with his father and Mina Raiola (whilst his own team are struggling), trying to figure out which club will make him the first £1 million per week (after tax) footballer at 20 years of age. Where does this all end? But that kind of carry on is actually encouraged and chasing the clubs that can afford to squander that kind of money will result in this bubble bursting.



The remaining 14 clubs have been playing in a different league for last 10 years (i'd argue the remaining 18 clubs including Liverpool and Man utd) have been operating in a different league to City and Chelsea, this proposal would have actually just made it official.



Nobody supported the SL, and rightly so, the pyramid needs to be joined up and based on merit, but for real fairness in the game, clubs should be penalised for spending beyond what they earn. A salary cap is the way forward to protect the game, and no bogus sponsorship deals where your owners funnel their own money in to make it look like your turnover is double what it is.



If the message now is "its business as usual" then the game is trully f*cked.