I don't know about that. It depends whats involved in self-governance. If we're talking about the German 50+1 model, then not really.



I'm actually a member of a German club. The only difference is that you get an invite to the AGM every year, where the club leadership is elected. They then sit on a board with the club's commercial partners to actually run the club. Involvment as a member is minimal, and the chance to influence what is happening about as big as in general politics.



When German fans are unhappy with their club, they will still protest much in the way British fans do (ie with marches, letters, banners etc, not via the member's structure of their clubs.



Thanks mate for the clarification. Maybe you could share more of your experience, I know I would find it valuable.My comment stems from the perception that creating something new that did not exist before (Liverpool's version of the German Model) would look different and have different obstacles than those where the entire culture has agreed (which they have Germany) to allow for worker led union participation on boards, committees, and decision-making entities.Thus, the conclusion is that it would involve more work (because of the factors governing England at moment as well as the competitors being led by oil magnates).