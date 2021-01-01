« previous next »
Breakaway Super League

jacobs chains

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8720 on: Today at 03:54:54 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
The good news now is the mask is off. Everyone knows their contempt. We don't have to dilly dally

No more of this fawning and deference over the likes of John Henry.

Exactly. They didn't misread the room, they just didn't give a fuck about what we thought.

I think we'll see a bit of a backlash over the coming months. The stadium development mothballed. A tightening of the transfer purse strings. Ticket prices going up. Maybe even a transfer of debt. They wont have to pretend anymore.

I remember when Ian Ayre said 'Be careful what you wish for..' and we all thought he was twat. Maybe he actually had a better understanding of the owners than the rest of us.
Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8721 on: Today at 03:57:47 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:12:36 am
I don't know about that. It depends whats involved in self-governance. If we're talking about the German 50+1 model, then not really.

I'm actually a member of a German club. The only difference is that you get an invite to the AGM every year, where the club leadership is elected. They then sit on a board with the club's commercial partners to actually run the club. Involvment as a member is minimal, and the chance to influence what is happening about as big as in general politics.

When German fans are unhappy with their club, they will still protest much in the way British fans do (ie with marches, letters, banners etc, not via the member's structure of their clubs.

Thanks mate for the clarification.   Maybe you could share more of your experience, I know I would find it valuable.

My comment stems from the perception that creating something new that did not exist before (Liverpool's version of the German Model) would look different and have different obstacles than those where the entire culture has agreed (which they have Germany) to allow for worker led union participation on boards, committees, and decision-making entities.

Thus, the conclusion is that it would involve more work (because of the factors governing England at moment as well as the competitors being led by oil magnates).
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8722 on: Today at 04:17:30 am
When I left yesterday as I was travelling home, this thread was on page 50. Now it's on page 219.

What did I miss.. ;D


I also missed the Special Once getting sacked again.. :lmao
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #8723 on: Today at 04:39:04 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:17:30 am
When I left yesterday as I was travelling home, this thread was on page 50. Now it's on page 219.

What did I miss.. ;D


I also missed the Special Once getting sacked again.. :lmao

That's some drive home.
