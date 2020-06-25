I’m a bit mystified by the overreaction to this. Didn’t we know early on that fsg wanted the super league? I don’t remember the outrage then.



No doubt they have fucked it up in a way that they couldn’t have imagined but they never pretended they weren’t going to do it.



You're going to get absolutely eviscerated, but before you do..A Super League idea has been in existence since about forever, but it's been pie in the sky until more recently. The most recent example with saw of a power grab was the Big Picture Project last year, and I think that was the closest thing we've seen to an actual attempt at a breakaway from a subset of big clubs to protect their own interests.There's a big difference between something being kicked about as an idea and a very shitty, cynical version of that idea being launched overnight with no consultation or warning.And I think the latter point is key. There was a version of this where the backlash would not have been as fierce, if they had consulted the fans and come up with something that was marginally less heinous as a result. It still would have likely been amoral, but the sense of betrayal would not have been as extreme.That's one of the really interesting things about FSG which I find fascinating. In so many ways they've been a model for how to run club without unlimited funds. They've been commercially incredibly smart, and invested wisely on the sporting side to achieve success on the pitch. When we would the CL and certainly when we won the league, we were the toast of Europe because so many pieces of the puzzle were carefully and cleverly assembled.But now we've had this. An unmitigated PR cluster - Henry and Hogan would have had to take a dump on the Hillsborough Memorial for it to be much worse. If you had told anyone that 12 clubs would attempt an overnight coup of football, I think most would have told you that it would be met with about as much outrage as it's been met with. It's not rocket science. And yet FSG, some of the smartest operators in European football over the past 5 years, were a party to this? It's very, very strange.Edit: To the point about consultation, if indeed football does need saving in the way that they claim that it does (and let's face it, it has a few issues), why not lead with that and try to build consensus around what the problem is first? Few would disagree that there significant systemic inequities with how it's run. From there, you can start to push for some sort of a solution. I don't think anyone would accept the version of the solution they've put forward, which fundamentally destroys the sport in Europe, and perhaps globally. But at least it would have been a common understanding from which a conversation can begin.