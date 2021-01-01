Fascinating that American sports owners came up with a great theory about winning in modern sports based thru moneyball - wrote books about it, had films made about it - and in some aspects managed to ring true with some evidence filtering thru behind it... yet sat on a board that conspired to invent this. Makes you think.
This is the story of neoliberalism
1. Sell free markets (moneyball tactics) as narrative
2. Assess rules and resources in new market (Analytics/Edwards)
3. De-regulate (change the rules in your favor)
4. Privatize (turn public resources into private assets) - build up valuations
5. Cut social supports (disconnect the fan base and monetize product)
6. Protect profits (monopoly)
This is the American way ----> sell a story, develop a plan to plunder, change the rules, privatize gains, cut social supports, and protect profit.....
Pick an industry in the US since 1980 that has not gone this way (except maybe Oligopoly instead of Monopoly).... and you'll see the same processes