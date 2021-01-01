« previous next »
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 11:01:59 pm
Liverpool statement follows

We're out dickheads

Statement ends

I would have paid money to see that :D
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 11:04:02 pm »
The statement had to be short..

Because how can you apologise for something that was so obviously completely and utterly wrong on every level?

There was no justification;
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 11:04:06 pm »
I think that statement was by the same tit who came up with This Means More...
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 11:04:12 pm »
That statement, jeez.

Looks like they were being charged per character and didn't want to pay more.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:01:32 pm
I thought yet another "we didn't want to be left behind" statement was a total cop out.


Oh yeah, but they used the word Apologise. And not Stakeholders
Shambles this.

Right. I'm backing Klopp and the boys. I'm not paying for anything. I'm nicking every game. I'm not renewing my STAKEHOLDER CARD. I already boycott all our sponsors basically!

Not happy. But we won. What a fucking mess

Least our players showed real spirit. Love our boys
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 11:04:17 pm »
Spurs , Madrid and Barca really needed that money . Say they are going mental .
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:46:12 pm
We need to coordinate with the fanbases of the other 19 clubs and some of the bigger ones outside the Premier League to lobby and get the 50+1 rule signed into law. The fans have the momentum now, if they all join together and forget their tribalistic differences it has a shot.

I'm not sure there's much momentum across the spectrum for ownership changes to be honest.  Defeating ESL?  Absolutely.  But 50+1?  Do any City fan or Chelsea fan want their owners gone?  What about Spurs?  Everton?  Villa?  Do Newcastle fans want 50+1 or the Saudis?

Are any of the TV networks and political figures who so vociferously eviscerated the ESL now demanding Sheikh Mansour and Roman Abramovich sell up shares back to the club?  No, they're back to praising City and Chelsea per usual.  They wanted to stop the Super League, not revamp football.  As soon as the Super League is dead, most of the rest of the clubs won't care about it.  Networks won't either.  They'll be banging on about how "football won" while City continue to do what they do.  Only some supporters (namely some of us, United, and Arsenal) may consider these changes, so as usual, we'll likely have to do it ourselves, and we can change LFC for the better (and maybe get 1 other big club's support onboard), but I don't expect other clubs, many of whom benefit from the current system and their owners, to join a 50+1 movement.  Not initially anyway.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 11:04:32 pm »
You can actually feel the resentment and disgust they have with us legacy fans in that 'statement'.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:32:01 pm
Yep FSG have been pretty spot on.

Running the club well, improved the ground, won the League, won the European Cup, supported the manager and built a great team.

If they get hounded out then I'd expect someone with blood on their hands and shady money to be in charge before long.

As people often say. Beware of what you wish for because you might get it.

This is the problem with wanting FSG out. Who/what replaces them?

It takes multi-billionaires to own a club our size, and no one who has managed to make that kind of money is clean. It takes almost psychopathic drive, ruthlessness and lack of empathy to get there. They will have stood on many people and other businesses to get there too. Sadly, once the game became all about the money, the current mess was inevitable.

If/when FSG go, I fully expect their replacements to be worse, and even further removed from the philosophy our club is built on. They are the only kinds of people who can now afford us.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:56:25 pm
I have no idea, but things won't have a chance of changing now. The next time someone moans about VAR or referees on here they need to be reminded of what could have been.


Ah yes, the closed shop for the rest of eternity with teams exponentially richer than us run by the President of the biggest club in the league, would have been a dream
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 11:04:39 pm »
That statement is pathetic, fucking hell, but says a lot about how they view us and probably the players too.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:04:06 pm
I think that statement was by the same tit who came up with This Means More...

We come not to apologise
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 11:05:07 pm »
I really fear what FSG will do next. They will be out of here now. But how they go about it. I'm actually really worried.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 11:05:09 pm »
That statement though, fuck me.

Rats.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 11:05:15 pm »
Utterly embarrassing statement.

The anger has only just begun.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 11:05:17 pm »
But think of the banks!
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 11:05:19 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 11:04:17 pm
Spurs , Madrid and Barca really needed that money . Say they are going mental .

Sadly we needed it too.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 11:05:29 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 11:03:04 pm
The statements are embarrassing from all the clubs - they have no shame.

Spurs at least hinted at an apology.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 11:05:33 pm »
Next comes Man United statement

Superleague. Were out.

 ;D ;D

Foookin yanks
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 11:05:34 pm »
Anyone looking for proper reform of football should direct their ire at these 12 groups of owners who have potentially ruined any chance of making any serious changes to the game by creating the most haphazard breakaway in the history of sports.

Thank you FSG we'll be dealing with the fallout of this for decades.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 11:05:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:02 pm
The statement had to be short..

Because how can you apologise for something that was so obviously completely and utterly wrong on every level?

There was no justification;

Take some responsibility and you horribly misjudged it for a start. Not a hint of a sorry in there but then I guess its better to not say something you dont really mean.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 11:05:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:56:25 pm
I have no idea, but things won't have a chance of changing now. The next time someone moans about VAR or referees on here they need to be reminded of what could have been.
For what it's worth I don't think this will go away.

Yes, the ESL is dead in its current form, so was "Big Picture" before it.

I don't think this need for change (better or worse) or will end there though. The proposed CL changes are papering over cracks, and don't go far enough for anyone involved.

More than 1 person from more than 1 side has been saying the game has been going to shit (whether it's on or off the pitch), and so I don't believe things will remain as they are for very long.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 11:05:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:02 pm
The statement had to be short..

Because how can you apologise for something that was so obviously completely and utterly wrong on every level?

There was no justification;

Exactly.  I'm not surprised.  They can't explain this one away.

A period of uncertainty awaits as the discontent among us won't go away.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 11:05:56 pm »
Everybodys statement mentioned the fans but ours.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:04:39 pm
That statement is pathetic, fucking hell, but says a lot about how they view us and probably the players too.
Fuck them im going straight over to Instagram to tell Linda she is a gee bag
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 11:06:05 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:03:30 pm
We all know it's a complicated situation, but anyone still defending these bastards needs to take a long, long look in the mirror.

They have utter contempt for you.

If their evil actions didn't make that obvious enough to you then that statement should.

Evil actions.

Behave. Far worse going on in the world today than this bollocks that was never going to happen in a million years.

The withdrawal was as predictable as the fan frenzy.


Now what I think will be interesting is what the FA, Premier League, FIFA and UEFA do about the unrest and anger that stirred the whole thing up in the first place..
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:55:32 pm
The first thing that needs to be done is banning agents, end of story. The money they leech from the game is frankly disgusting.

Yep, and bring in universal wage caps - not a % of income which allows make-believe sponsorship deals, I'd even create a maximum transfer fee.

If the TV money has to keep going up (which it shouldn't) use it to reduce ticket prices, regenerate the community, give it to charity or set up funds to save grassroots football and prevent lower league teams going to the wall.

That will support fan ownership as clubs won't be reliant on billionaires. How we get there, I've got no idea
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 11:06:19 pm »
Fan-owned clubs is the only way from here.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 11:06:19 pm »
Would an apology have appeased the people shouting FSG out?
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 11:06:26 pm »
Fucking terrible statement from us. Embarrassing :wanker
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 11:06:33 pm »
Quotes from John Henry

He told Sky Sports News: "Im shocked, devastated, frustrated  Its hurt my family tremendously. This very valuable opportunity has been swindled away from me in an epic swindle. Im very angry about it."  Mr Henry claimed his efforts to gain from the opportunity had been hampered by the board and "militant terrorism campaigns by legacy fans."


 ;) ;D :-X
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 11:05:33 pm
Next comes Man United statement

Superleague. Were out.

 ;D ;D

Foookin yanks

Dude, Where's My League?...
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 11:06:36 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:02:53 pm
bornandbRED, jambuty, Mister men and smicer07, your boys have just taken one hell of a beating.

:lmao

Mac Red and Andy will be devastated you've left them out.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 11:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:36 pm
Is this the point where we take all the fatalists and defeatists out and shoot them?  ;D


I know, right? I was assured that the ESL was inevitable and that the Borg would assimilate me and I would appreciate it in the end.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 11:06:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:05:07 pm
I really fear what FSG will do next. They will be out of here now. But how they go about it. I'm actually really worried.

Fuck it. Burn it all down and start again imo.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 11:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:05:56 pm
Everybodys statement mentioned the fans but ours.

Because they don't give a shit about the fans, like every big club owner out there.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8276 on: Today at 11:06:57 pm »
What a terse and weird statement. ;D

Clearly they are very pissed off. Good.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8277 on: Today at 11:07:11 pm »
Tomorrow-
NEW KIT LAUNCH £75.99 EACH
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8278 on: Today at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:02 pm
The statement had to be short..

Because how can you apologise for something that was so obviously completely and utterly wrong on every level?

There was no justification;

Just say you didn't want to be left behind like every other club has of course! Even though it makes absolutely no sense, it's hard to be left behind when nearly all of the clubs claim to not want to do it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #8279 on: Today at 11:07:14 pm »
