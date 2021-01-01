« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 133768 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7680 on: Today at 09:29:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:28:30 pm
They saw the threat of being kicked out of their CL semi final

Yep
Online smicer07

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7681 on: Today at 09:29:23 pm »
"More good news for the football family in this country". Vomit.
Online Elzar

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7682 on: Today at 09:29:35 pm »
Anyone know what time it is?
Online TALBERT

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Our official Watch partner are pulling out.



about TIME



Online kennedy81

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 09:27:39 pm
Again, I am so baffled by the incompetence. It fail in like 2 days, and it seema they were not able to answer basic questions: can we play for the national team? I would assume they would have explored everything in detail
I still wonder if it was all a bluff. Still an utter shitshow, but a bluff at heart.
Online Coolie High

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:26:17 pm

The saviour of mankind.

Hes done a lot more than many others to be honest, I respect him but people will always have something to say I guess.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 09:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:29:35 pm
Anyone know what time it is?

Time to fuck off back to Boston
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm »
I see that fraud Pirlo is supporting the greedy league.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 09:30:57 pm »
I had never heard of Tribus but I like them now.
Online skipper757

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
Our club's owners are so incompetent that they've been outwitted by City and Chelsea (letting them claim moral high ground), given free PR to the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, dragged the club's name through the mud, ruined the relationship with supporters, put the key reason for their success (Klopp) in an impossible situation, and are even getting dunked on by our corporate sponsors.

Don't worry though, Florentino Perez stands by us.  ::)
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 09:31:16 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:28:24 pm
Is that for real? I'm sure it's a massive loss.
It's shameful that it's come to this, that's what it is. Well in Tribus.
Offline RafaKlopp

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 09:31:20 pm »
So how long now before FSG out hots up? Weve come out of this the worst in England. They still havent said anything. A complete sham.

I dream of a Liverpool owned by Liverpool fans. Not clueless folk who dont understand the off-side rule and dont understand the concept of relegation.
Online CHOPPER

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:30:57 pm
I had never heard of Tribus but I like them now.

Its all second hand gear.
Online smicer07

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:30:48 pm
I see that fraud Pirlo is supporting the greedy league.

Fraud? Brilliant player.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 09:31:33 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:26:17 pm

The saviour of mankind.
Nothing wrong with the person.
Online Phil M

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 09:32:01 pm »
Online fenre

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7696 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:29:45 pm
I still wonder if it was all a bluff. Still an utter shitshow, but a bluff at heart.

The split, with the players, with a CEO resigning, does point towards it being serious. Unbelievable as it is
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7697 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
Derek Chauvin verdict on Sky News on second now for thosr who are interested.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:32:01 pm
Won't open.
Site has crashed I think.
Online Fromola

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:03 pm
Ive been totally unexcited about the whole thing.

Never thought for one moment it would happen

It was just all so un-necessary

3 days of eating shit just so everything can stay just as shit as it already was, while the likes of PSG, Man City, Chelsea fans, Christian Purslow, Gary Neville and Sky Sports have enjoyed a great bit of PR. Oh well at the least the ghost of Prince Phillip will be as impressed with them as he's disgusted with us © Ian Holloway on Talk Sport tomorrow.

Oh and Woodward's fucked off so a great week for United.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 09:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Our official Watch partner are pulling out.



Do they do cuckoo clocks? Moshi was asking.
Online skipper757

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm »
Quote from: RafaKlopp on Today at 09:31:20 pm
So how long now before FSG out hots up? Weve come out of this the worst in England. They still havent said anything. A complete sham.

I dream of a Liverpool owned by Liverpool fans. Not clueless folk who dont understand the off-side rule and dont understand the concept of relegation.

To be fair, we'd have no owners as no one understands the offside rules these days, not even the officials.  ;D
Online Gegenpresser101

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Our official Watch partner are pulling out.


Super league not gonna happen on their watch then.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 09:33:24 pm »
What the fuck are the club waiting for? It's over, ye lost. Release a statement backtracking and then start looking for offers to buy the club.
Online Elzar

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 09:33:43 pm »
Add Shaqiri in to the players list
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 09:33:48 pm »
Aint nobody got time for that.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 09:33:55 pm »
BArry Glendenning on Footwall Weekly was insisting today that there was nothing the fans could do about this, it would go ahead regardless. Citing Newcastle's attempts to organise to get rid of Ashley as evidence. I was almost screaming at my phone, the perfect example of how fan power can work is staring at you right in the face FFS.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:33:08 pm
Super league not gonna happen on their watch then.
;D
Online Its not bloody Diego

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:32:34 pm
Derek Chauvin verdict on Sky News on second now for thosr who are interested.

Really? They fucking slipping that one in while no one is paying attention? He better get fucking life
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7709 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:11:06 pm
"I'm not in the mood to elaborate at the moment"  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Is Peter the 'Esk' by any chance? :D
Online Medellin

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7710 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:28 pm
Our official Watch partner are pulling out.



If that doesn't prompt a swift reaction from FSG nothing will.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7711 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7712 on: Today at 09:34:55 pm »
Hogan's next to go, it's what they do.

Have a puppet (Ayre, Moore, Hogan), make a u-turn, replace puppet.
Online Sarge

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7713 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Its not bloody Diego on Today at 09:34:13 pm
Really? They fucking slipping that one in while no one is paying attention? He better get fucking life


Just letting you know mate, calm down.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7714 on: Today at 09:35:00 pm »
Salah must be off. No comment from him yet.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7715 on: Today at 09:35:04 pm »
This parody sums up how the games going quite well

https://youtu.be/bEl8nZREi4M
Online FLRed67

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7716 on: Today at 09:35:06 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:04:51 pm
it really is not true especially in  regards to NBA. Last 2 years were crazy due to pandemic but other than that the league is doing just fine and as international as it could be.

???
NBA viewership is down almost 50% from 10 years ago. And in a pandemic, viewership should be up, as people are sitting at home. 

The All-Star Game this year had 6 million viewers. This is down 80% (yes eighty percent) from its peak in the 1990's, when Jordan was playing.

Do you work for the NBA?
Online meady1981

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7717 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
"I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family. City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game." - Aleksandar Ceferin

Well that sums that up.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7718 on: Today at 09:35:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:26:16 pm
Official from city now

https://twitter.com/mancity/status/1384603706113540096?s=21

I think the threat of them and Chelsea getting booted from this years comp was the driver for this.
Online jillc

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #7719 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:33:24 pm
What the fuck are the club waiting for? It's over, ye lost. Release a statement backtracking and then start looking for offers to buy the club.

It's already been said by some journalist that there not expecting them to say anything tonight.
