

I think that poster banging on about what kids watch these days isn't far off on that. There's definitely more people watching an Among Us stream with Disguised Toast and his friends combined then Burnley vs Fulham. But love of football isn't dying.



I really enjoy Toast and other streamers' content, and quite a few of them are very relatable. They get a ton of views during streams and videos afterwards. But you're also right that the love of football isn't dying. A lot of youth that are more into e-sports and streaming content may not have been football supporters anyway. Those that are interested in sport will still be interested in football regardless.There's truth in that young people are probably less interested in TV subscriptions so they can hear 50, 60, 70-year olds drone on about David Moyes' Preston days during a West Ham-Wolves match. But those interested in football will still find a way to be engaged (whether that's PL, CL, or other means; in America, for example, a lot of the excitement around the sport is actually in the lower leagues, in smaller cities where they don't have many choices in the way of professional sport).I think there's merit to thinking about the future of the game, but Perez's comments are mostly ridiculous, and this ESL doesn't make it accessible whatsoever. If they're truly fearful about young people disengaging, they'd invest massively in local football, so that young people can always have access to the game. A global "franchise" network that plays once a year in Miami is somehow going to not only interest local football fans but also people who aren't into sport? Even if that's true, Florentino Perez sure as hell won't have a clue how to engage.The points on youth engagement, grassroots football, corruption, etc raised by the ESL are fine, but the ESL itself is not.