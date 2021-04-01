« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 112734 times)

Online RedorRed

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 04:48:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:38:31 pm
"UEFA is preparing a counter-attack in the Super League. UEFA is working with english investment fund to come up with new LOC that would have a starting budget of 4.5 billion  but which could go up to 7 billion."

https://twitter.com/mohamedbouhafsi/status/1384520390584774661?s=20

Appears to be a bidding war now. When you take a step back it's quite hilarious how the old greedy bastards are mad at the new greedy bastards and are trying to claw back by being equally more greedy.
Weird how they've suddenly found 7 Billion Euro's down the back of the sofa?
Online Linudden

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 04:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:11:33 pm
A Court in in Madrid has banned UFEA and FIFA from trying to stop the ESL.

Is that Florentino's personally owned court? :lmao
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 04:50:19 pm »
When you take a step back really football really is ugly isnt it. Money, money and more fucking money. Like Bamford said, you dont see this reaction when players are racially abused. 2 humongous sets of c*nts on both sides of the fence going toe to toe to see who can be the most revolting.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:49:47 pm
Is that Florentino's personally owned court? :lmao

A Kangaroo court ???
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:38:31 pm
"UEFA is preparing a counter-attack in the Super League. UEFA is working with english investment fund to come up with new LOC that would have a starting budget of 4.5 billion  but which could go up to 7 billion."

https://twitter.com/mohamedbouhafsi/status/1384520390584774661?s=20

Appears to be a bidding war now. When you take a step back it's quite hilarious how the old greedy bastards are mad at the new greedy bastards and are trying to claw back by being equally more greedy.

Does give creedence to the idea of this being about who blinks first.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 04:39:41 pm
Brought in Klopp I'll give you. That's it. They picked up a billion dollar company lying in the bargain basemen and people still want to act like we should be grateful. Disgusting.

Who exactly are we replacing FSG with though that's not going to just become a sugar daddy? Or is that what FSG-Out types want? Surely that equally goes against the ethos of the club.

I'm neutral on FSG and on balance I think they've probably done 50:50 in terms of good versus bad for us. In the grand scheme of things they are not in the top 10 worst owners.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:50:19 pm
When you take a step back really football really is ugly isnt it. Money, money and more fucking money. Like Bamford said, you dont see this reaction when players are racially abused. 2 humongous sets of c*nts on both sides of the fence going toe to toe to see who can be the most revolting.

Darn tootin'!
Offline Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
Reuters Journo

https://twitter.com/sgevans/status/1384523277138337793

Quote
REUTERS-MADRID COURT MAKES PRELIMINARY RULING PROHIBITING UEFA AND FIFA FROM STOPPING LAUNCH OF SUPER LEAGUE -DOCUMENT
Online FlashGordon

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:13:24 pm
Real and Barca are in a billion debt each. Of course they want to maximise their earning potential to get themselves out of the quagmire theyre in. A quagmire created by attempts to keep pace in an inflated transfer and wage market, driven by Man City, PSG and Chelsea ploughing endless resources in as they wish.

City and Chelsea were financial behemoths when Perez started his Galactico spending spree. Or when the Italian clubs went fucking bonkers in the late 90's. They were all trying to keep up with City in the 2nd and 3rd divisions in England.
Online jambutty

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 04:55:14 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:18:45 pm
It's a sport.
To teams that require success, it's a business.

Promotion is wonderful but never killed Clubs and towns like relegation.

These athletes, these Clubs, are mercenaries.

Sport is for amateurs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:38:31 pm
"UEFA is preparing a counter-attack in the Super League. UEFA is working with english investment fund to come up with new LOC that would have a starting budget of 4.5 billion  but which could go up to 7 billion."

https://twitter.com/mohamedbouhafsi/status/1384520390584774661?s=20

Appears to be a bidding war now. When you take a step back it's quite hilarious how the old greedy bastards are mad at the new greedy bastards and are trying to claw back by being equally more greedy.
Why didnt UEFA do that in the first place?

Do that, make a European league, have 3 or 4 tiers of it so you can go up or down a league and teams can go in or out each season. Ensure Everton never qualify.

Give a sporting element with relegation in Europe, have knockouts fir the top however many teams so you get quarter and semi finals.

This would be different, but Im not sure it would necessarily be a bid thing. 

Some element of the money needs to go to lower division teams in your league and as a result, you get out of the league cup.

Theres a way this works, is sporting but isnt fixed forever.

Offline Qston

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:50:19 pm
When you take a step back really football really is ugly isnt it. Money, money and more fucking money. Like Bamford said, you dont see this reaction when players are racially abused. 2 humongous sets of c*nts on both sides of the fence going toe to toe to see who can be the most revolting.

It is mate. I really am not sure what to make of it all when you find yourself backing UEFA in this fight. I suppose that fundamentally to fans like you and I that this is really more about sporting integrity i.e. jeopardy being a fundamental of any competition and the way the club have treated the fans and staff, than it is about the money. Although I fully understand that to the likes of UEFA et al it is all about the money.

One fight at a time. First, is to stop this happening and then second, we move on to the real flaws this exposes in the financial side of it all.

The one good thing, if you can call it that, is that this has caused the mother of all debates and something good may well come from it in the end. We can but hope and in the interim do what we can to protect what we cherish.
Online west_london_red

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Correct.  The key bit in the FT article is:

"However, clubs will be also allowed to retain all revenues from gate receipts and club sponsorship deals."

https://www.ft.com/content/e80299a4-8012-447a-8512-c24e149304b1

If that plays out in practice as framed,  City,  Chelsea and PSG(if they join)  will still outstrip the rest through inflated sponsorship. 




Up to a point, but lets say the ESL happens and we do very well financially from our larger supporter base and were hitting a £1 billion a year in revenue. There comes a point where even Citys owners will start to flinch, they might be happy chucking in £150 million a year to keep City competitive, but even they may well struggle to justify spending £500 million to keep up with the other genuinely big clubs.
Online jambutty

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:51:56 pm
Who exactly are we replacing FSG with though

Imagine if RAWK owned the Club?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
Offline Qston

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Imagine if RAWK owned the Club?

Well that really is a mother of god moment !  I can imagine the makeup of the board now and what the discussions will revolve around  ;D
Online Fruity

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 04:58:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:41:53 pm
Elon Musk is a big red.

Not ready for our name to be changed to L^V¶¶ººL
Offline Samie

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Imagine if RAWK owned the Club?

I bagsie the job of Virgil's "friend of operations".
Online skipper757

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:37:51 pm

I think that poster banging on about what kids watch these days isn't far off on that. There's definitely more people watching an Among Us stream with Disguised Toast and his friends combined then Burnley vs Fulham. But love of football isn't dying.

I really enjoy Toast and other streamers' content, and quite a few of them are very relatable.  They get a ton of views during streams and videos afterwards.  But you're also right that the love of football isn't dying.  A lot of youth that are more into e-sports and streaming content may not have been football supporters anyway.  Those that are interested in sport will still be interested in football regardless.

There's truth in that young people are probably less interested in TV subscriptions so they can hear 50, 60, 70-year olds drone on about David Moyes' Preston days during a West Ham-Wolves match.  But those interested in football will still find a way to be engaged (whether that's PL, CL, or other means; in America, for example, a lot of the excitement around the sport is actually in the lower leagues, in smaller cities where they don't have many choices in the way of professional sport).

I think there's merit to thinking about the future of the game, but Perez's comments are mostly ridiculous, and this ESL doesn't make it accessible whatsoever.  If they're truly fearful about young people disengaging, they'd invest massively in local football, so that young people can always have access to the game.  A global "franchise" network that plays once a year in Miami is somehow going to not only interest local football fans but also people who aren't into sport?  Even if that's true, Florentino Perez sure as hell won't have a clue how to engage.

The points on youth engagement, grassroots football, corruption, etc raised by the ESL are fine, but the ESL itself is not.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:50:19 pm
When you take a step back really football really is ugly isnt it. Money, money and more fucking money. Like Bamford said, you dont see this reaction when players are racially abused. 2 humongous sets of c*nts on both sides of the fence going toe to toe to see who can be the most revolting.

And we'll go right back to cheering it on as soon as we are assured the veneer of "merit".  A year of death, sickness, huge losses and probably half the posts on this site are about net spend and the owners being skint.   How long do you think it will be before there are diatribes that the owners didn't spend X after a bad loss or falling out of the title race again?  Hah.

I don't recall any protests or talk of boycotts when we rip off lower pyramid teams Acadamy players for nothing.  I don't recall any outrage when we blow off League Cup games because we have things that will make us "more".  I don't see anyone burning their LFC jerseys when we paid the most agent fees in the league, so much that it would have basically funding League 2 for a year based on what they needed for loans.

Online Red_Mist

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Imagine if RAWK owned the Club?
Im not buying a shirt with BONJELA across it, I dont care how cheap it is.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6142 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:57:40 pm
Well that really is a mother of god moment !  I can imagine the makeup of the board now and what the discussions will revolve around  ;D

I'll take the job of James Milner's social secretary.
Online swoopy

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:59:39 pm
Im not buying a shirt with BONJELA across it, I dont care how cheap it is.

At least we'd be able to have a nice round the table discussion on which men cream themselves though.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 05:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:23:24 pm
'Legacy fan'  :wellin :lmao  Just noticed that.

Good spot!
Online redmark

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:10:08 pm
Every Club in the world is bankrupt due to Covid.

This represents the only bailout.

What choice do they have?
If every club in the world is bankrupt (not true) why is the only bailout one which only applies to 15 clubs?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 05:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:16 pm
Reuters Journo

https://twitter.com/sgevans/status/1384523277138337793


Ha, of all the legal challenges.

Good job we left the ECJ as well.
Offline Qston

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 04:59:42 pm
I'll take the job of James Milner's social secretary.

I will willingly put my wife forward as Ali's chief masseur.
