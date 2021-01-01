« previous next »
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,868
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5920 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:07:02 pm
Salary caps/spending caps do make owners more money for sure. But they also help stop the insane transfer fee and player wage inflation and can help smaller teams compete with the richer clubs.

Surely salary/spending caps could be used to reduce admission charges?

Or am I being naive?
redmark

  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 20,034
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5921 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:13:44 pm
A question for some of the older people:

Did people protest over the '92 changes re. the Premier League and the Champions League?

That was such a watershed moment I think whether or not the ESL goes ahead, we're always going to head into cycles of conversation around 'super' leagues and ways to generate more TV revenue.

How do we stop this conversation not happening in 10 years? 20 years? The only answer is fan ownership, but seemingly the lack of discussion since 1992 seems to make that a distant possibility.

I just don't really accept that this is 'the moment' they've 'gone too far' when the game has always been full of greed as long as I've been alive.
People are used to the greed, admittedly, and there isn't as much ongoing resistance to it as there should be.

The outrage to this is generated by the 'closed shop' element. And however much Sino, borntobeBred and the rest jump in to say we already have a virtual closed shop, those are not the same things. Virtual is not written in stone, forever.
We Are Liverpool.

fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 41,161
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5922 on: Today at 03:17:41 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:16:23 pm
Yes, but I`m pretty certain they would prefer it like it is now.

I'm pretty sure they'll just go where the glamour is, as long as they can keep sportwashing.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

MrGrumpy

  Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,433
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5923 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm
Until earlier today, I thought the European Super League was a bad thing. Then I heard the straw haired, adulterous, liar that Britain is forced to call a Prime Minister open his puss filled mouth to denounce it.
Hearing this pompous, corpulent, phony mouth off against the European Super League is making me re-examine my opposition to such an idea.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.
Justice for the 96!

Justice for the 96!

Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 14,094
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5924 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:54:50 pm
That's not really true. Yes - Salford City do on average spend more than most if not all clubs in League 2. Yes - they have gone through the non-league pyramid quickly. However the they still have to abide by Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP) (In League 1 clubs can spend a maximum of 60% of their turnover on wages - in League 2, the limit is 55%) and probably why they'll hang around in League 2 and League 1 for a good while yet.

There's always been clubs who get an owner willing to bankroll them come up quickly through the non-league pyramid but they are very much the minority and almost always hit a ceiling pretty quickly.

And Neville has kicked off hard against FFP, and defended City over it, purely because it's slowed down their rate of promotions. If they didn't have to abide by FFP they'd have spent more millions and would have pissed the league last season. In non league they had a bigger budget than the rest of the league put together (no FFP).

We all hate the ESL idea but big business and billionaires haven't just spoiled the Premier League.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Raaphael

  Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,615
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5925 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:14:36 pm
You're not bothered about fair and honest. You just want us to be one of those benefiting.

What do you know about that? I`m just saying it`s not fair as it is. What`s your suggestion? What`s your alternative? How do you want it to be? Like it is now? If so, why?
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,308
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5926 on: Today at 03:19:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:17:41 pm
I'm pretty sure they'll just go where the glamour is, as long as they can keep sportwashing.

When you came up with your profile name, you knew, didn't you?
:)
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

jonnypb

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5927 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:09:44 pm
Amazon not liking the Super League either?

Amazon are just like Sky, they'll be taking the moral high ground at the minute, but as soon as it's time to negoiate the TV rights both Amazon and Sky will be all over it.
J_Kopite

  Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,899
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5928 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:18:23 pm
Until earlier today, I thought the European Super League was a bad thing. Then I heard the straw haired, adulterous, liar that Britain is forced to call a Prime Minister open his puss filled mouth to denounce it.
Hearing this pompous, corpulent, phony mouth off against the European Super League is making me re-examine my opposition to such an idea.

That doesn't seem a very logical way to decide how you feel about this, or anything else really.
kkjellquist

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,832
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5929 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:04:24 pm

I know that on here anything related to American sports is mocked but there are few things that football can borrow from them that help solve some of issues we face today.


VAR could use a challenge system similar to American football.  Managers get one challenge per game maybe and that initiates VAR review.  Maybe not perfect, but the current setup just sucks.
"Statistics are like bikinisthey show a lot but not everything." - Lou Piniella

ljycb

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,032
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5930 on: Today at 03:20:37 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:18:23 pm
Until earlier today, I thought the European Super League was a bad thing. Then I heard the straw haired, adulterous, liar that Britain is forced to call a Prime Minister open his puss filled mouth to denounce it.
Hearing this pompous, corpulent, phony mouth off against the European Super League is making me re-examine my opposition to such an idea.

What a way to make up your own mind.
leroy

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,939
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5931 on: Today at 03:20:48 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:11:18 pm
Finals with PSG, City every year. Chelsea spending two billions during a pandemic, having an endless stream of money.

Man City winning a couple of throphies every year. No reinforcements of FFP. 

Yeah, that`s fair. That`s "competition".

As it`s now it`s either the traditional clubs or corrupt new rich clubs.

What do you think an ESL would be?  Seriously mate you're not making any sense. 

Yes the status quo is shit.  No the ESL wouldn't be better. It would further entrench the rich at the expense of the smaller clubs.
ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,048
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5932 on: Today at 03:21:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:09:44 pm
Amazon not liking the Super League either?

They have the rights for some premier league and champions league games. They're hardly gonna say anything against the people paying them money now
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

redmark

  RAWK Scribe
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 20,034
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5933 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:18:51 pm
What do you know about that? I`m just saying it`s not fair as it is. What`s your suggestion? What`s your alternative? How do you want it to be? Like it is now? If so, why?
It's not fair as it is. When something is not fair, the next step should be to look at options to make it fairer, not less fair.
We Are Liverpool.

Raaphael

  Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,615
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5934 on: Today at 03:21:50 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 03:20:48 pm
What do you think an ESL would be?  Seriously mate you're not making any sense. 

Yes the status quo is shit.  No the ESL wouldn't be better. It would further entrench the rich at the expense of the smaller clubs.

My point is that this is already happening.
ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 8,048
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5935 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm
Quote from: kkjellquist on Today at 03:20:34 pm
VAR could use a challenge system similar to American football.  Managers get one challenge per game maybe and that initiates VAR review.  Maybe not perfect, but the current setup just sucks.

How likely would they be to admit they fucked up the first time!
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,061
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5936 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Look, he's the worst prime minister in my lifetime.  I can't stand the man.  But he will act in his own interest, and killing the Super League is very much in his interest.

he isn't going to pass up the opportunity to stick the boot into liverpool either.
red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,453
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5937 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:14:03 pm
Liverpool fans agreeing with Boris now.

Why the fuck should he decide anything around this?

Lets look at this in isolation. If he sorts this out, then he sorts it out. Dont you want it stopping? Or legislation put in place to hold owners accountable to supporters?.. If not then fine. A lot do.
leroy

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,939
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5938 on: Today at 03:22:34 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:16:23 pm
Yes, but I`m pretty certain they would prefer it like it is now.

No they wouldn't. That's why they are joining the ESL.
Commie Bobbie

  Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 6,667
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5939 on: Today at 03:22:45 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:19:43 pm
I'm smelling a strike.

https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1384494671129301002?s=20

You know what, That leak coming from the DM regarding Hendo convening meetings of the PL's captains, Rashford dropping the truth bomb.

I think some form of action could be on.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Raaphael

  Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,615
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5940 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:21:47 pm
It's not fair as it is. When something is not fair, the next step should be to look at options to make it fairer, not less fair.

I agree with that, but do you feel the likes of UEFA/Fifa etc gives a shit about that?
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 13,162
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5941 on: Today at 03:23:36 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 02:56:52 pm
Interesting thread here on why the finances don't seem to stack up: https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1384436044683173889?s=20

For those who think boycotts or public pressure won't work, consider how valuable a "product" subject to widespread boycotts would be.

Cheers.  The articles on FT and their own charter document lay out the aims but for an undertaking this size,  the absence of detail on target markets and content providers is notable.  The prospectus for a product is going to usually be optimistic,  but here it's actually absent.


leroy

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,939
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5942 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:21:50 pm
My point is that this is already happening.

It's already happening so we should make it worse.
FLRed67

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5943 on: Today at 03:24:08 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:02:22 pm
What's the general view in Spain, anyone know? I saw a report on the news earlier from Italy being critical of it but I read somewhere that fans of the 3 Spanish clubs were generally in favour.

Also read before, not sure how true it is, that Spurs have slapped NDAs on all their ex-players that still work for the club from talking about the SL.

Spanish clubs think this is a jolly good idea. Of course the fact that they are on the verge of going under financially may have something to do with it.

How much did Real borrow last year for their stadium renovation? Was it 800 million?  Maybe the timing wasn't so good on that one  .   .    .
FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,784
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5944 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:30:30 pm
I think its a good amount considering revenue will likely double. Itll regulate the transfer market and wage expenditure too, meaning a more competitive transfer market.

Its a good question about dividends. I think there would be scope for investment in youth systems, infrastructure and other things as part of the other 45%. suspect there may well be dividends taken too but that happens in any healthy business.

To begin with: sharing revenues and stopping clubs from operating at a loss and spending outside their means? You do know how business operates right?


And what about all the other clubs up and down the leagues of other countries that will no doubt suffer when this goes through.

You're positioning yourself as some sort of pious deity here to save football, a lot like Perez incidentally, forgetting that football revolves around a lot more than the dirty dozen.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

MrGrumpy

  Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,433
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5945 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:19:20 pm
That doesn't seem a very logical way to decide how you feel about this, or anything else really.

Assuming Johnson is wrong every time he opens his mouth is usually the right course of action.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.
Justice for the 96!

Justice for the 96!

Raaphael

  Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,615
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5946 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 03:22:34 pm
No they wouldn't. That's why they are joining the ESL.

I just think they want to be where the glamour is. From a point of being able to have success they have a stronger position as it is.
lolowalsh

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5947 on: Today at 03:25:19 pm
FSG won't sign anyone without the Super League. Best case scenario is Super League scrapped and the owners are forced to sell. I can't imagine the FSG investing in the club this summer because of the pandemic and we need several key players in your squad.
leroy

  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 1,939
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5948 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:21:50 pm


Anyway mate I think we're going in circles so we might as well pack in this line :)
FlashGordon

  RAWK Supporter
  Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,784
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #5949 on: Today at 03:26:17 pm
Quote from: Sinos on Today at 02:35:02 pm
It's a closed shop in all but name now. The big six face no jeopardy right now and it is choking the league to death, and it will eventually fade away like the FA Cup is now.

You say this when Leicester and West Ham are currently ahead of 4 of the big 6  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Sharado

  SAVAGE
  
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,790
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 03:26:32 pm »
I think what might help, a lot, is if all the parties interested in stopping a super league - not the fans, the corporations - actually said more than 'this would be awful'. If they acknowledged their own failings. If Uefa, Fifa, The PL, Sky ,BT, The government [yeah some chance I know] actually said 'we're against the super league but what it shows us is that unfettered greed in football has been it's ruination. Now is the time to put a stop to that.'. Then you'd have my attention. Because until it's that, or something like that, all you're left with is: Our brand of capitalism: good. Your brand of capitalism: bad. And I don't really like choosing, so I'd rather the whole thing just went tits up.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 03:23:49 pm
It's already happening so we should make it worse.

I`m not sure it IS worse, it`s not good, but worse? Worse than what UEFA is doing at the moment?   
Online naYoRHa2b

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
One of the big mistakes the founding clubs of this ESL have made is they had an opportunity to carefully and concisely explain how this benefits anyone. Aside from saying the CL reforms aren't enough (which many of us don't even understand what they wanted) they could of said how this benefits anybody and they haven't. If they'd of said well with greater TV revenue we can reduce ticket prices, we can cap spending...you know whatever the fuck ever even if it's complete bullshit...it's just the audacity of not even trying.

I do dislike Sky, Uefa and what the Premier League has become and they had an opportunity to say well this or that would be better...they could of said VAR for a start! You'd win a few over with just that and I'm not advocating that alone would be enough for this proposed closed system but I just can't get my head around the lack of...I don't know, I don't have the words..
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,161
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5953 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:19:04 pm
When you came up with your profile name, you knew, didn't you?
:)

I didnt even choose it, just got given it as a legacy member
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,706
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5954 on: Today at 03:30:02 pm »
Amazon's Statement

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5955 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:22:11 pm
he isn't going to pass up the opportunity to stick the boot into liverpool either.

There are no votes for rotten crooks like Johnson in Liverpool so its a free hit for the corpulent turd.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline ljycb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5956 on: Today at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:24:32 pm
Assuming Johnson is wrong every time he opens his mouth is usually the right course of action.

Johnson will back whatever is considered most popular. There is also the argument that the Premier League is one the countrys most important exports, so perhaps he doesnt want to see it dismantled for selfish reasons as well.
Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5957 on: Today at 03:31:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:24:14 pm

And what about all the other clubs up and down the leagues of other countries that will no doubt suffer when this goes through.

You're positioning yourself as some sort of pious deity here to save football, a lot like Perez incidentally, forgetting that football revolves around a lot more than the dirty dozen.

Why will they suffer? Their leagues will continue and the vast majority of their income is generated through gate receipts anyway, which will continue post pandemic. This is just a reform of the top echelon.

Im just providing my objective opinion - whereas youre emotionally ranting like a child and creating senseless straw men. A splash of water to the face might help.
Online RedGuy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5958 on: Today at 03:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:27:38 pm
I`m not sure it IS worse, it`s not good, but worse? Worse than what UEFA is doing at the moment?
How the hell is this not worse?
Offline The cock who signs his posts Mitch

  • What was your name again? It's on the tip of my tongue. Oh *there* it is, thanks.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #5959 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:24:32 pm
Assuming Johnson is wrong every time he opens his mouth is usually the right course of action.

I believe that Boris has spoken out against terrorism, rape and paedophilia, in the past. Changing your mind on those as well are you?
Mitch, who likes to sign his name because he has some manners, unlike the Mods who have so little an ant couldn't drown in it.
 They mistake their self righteousness and self pity for principles and they have so much of those that the Titanic could sink in it!


Mitch
