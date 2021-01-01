One of the big mistakes the founding clubs of this ESL have made is they had an opportunity to carefully and concisely explain how this benefits anyone. Aside from saying the CL reforms aren't enough (which many of us don't even understand what they wanted) they could of said how this benefits anybody and they haven't. If they'd of said well with greater TV revenue we can reduce ticket prices, we can cap spending...you know whatever the fuck ever even if it's complete bullshit...it's just the audacity of not even trying.



I do dislike Sky, Uefa and what the Premier League has become and they had an opportunity to say well this or that would be better...they could of said VAR for a start! You'd win a few over with just that and I'm not advocating that alone would be enough for this proposed closed system but I just can't get my head around the lack of...I don't know, I don't have the words..