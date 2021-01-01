Wasn't it more of a ceremonial role? Could be wrong though
Non executive seat on the board.
I want to know - not opinions, but from the man himself - if he was told. Because while a bit ceremonial what he said when he joined made it sound like he would actually be consulted and involved..
"I am looking forward to working with the board of directors and contributing to the strategic issues that affect Liverpool Football Club."
Want to know what he thinks. If he was told. I EXPECT he wasn't..
But we need leadership right now, and Klopp and Kenny are the two Liverpool men I most trust