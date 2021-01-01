Morning all,



I'm very much in the camp of going to war against the ESL, but not for the sake of keeping the status quo - because that has given us two corrupted World Cup bidding processes, a failed Financial Fair Play and a situation where sports-washing is fair game.



UEFA, FIFA and any potential ESL are three sides of the same shitty, corrupted, unfettered capitalistic coin.



Just what is it we want to come out of this?



Is it the 50 + 1 rule - ala the German model - because if that's the case, we really should have pushed for that at the birth of the Premier League. There needs to be an end goal.



This is it. The game is broken as it is, the ESL closed shop proposal is not the answer, the 'Big Picture' proposal from last year was not the answer, the current PL is not the answer.Everton complaining? Of course they have a right to because it means less income for them..However it is because of the popularity of clubs like us (and Utd) that they have even a cat in hells chance of starting work on a new stadium.Where would these small clubs (Good one Rafa!) be without the popularity of us (and Utd) across the world.But it looks like any proposal that comes forward to change anything is going to get a massive backlash - so when is change going to happen?As well as greater fan involvement in our clubs, I want more of the games income to trickle down to the lower leagues and grassroots.A good compromise would have been to allow the popular 'worldwide' clubs like us (and Utd) to keep the vast majority of their income derived from overseas rights where clubs like ours are more popular than the PL itself- with grassroots and the lower leagues getting a serious cut.I want any new formula of income distribution to enhance the game as a whole - I want no extra benefits for the jealous, null and void blackmailers (and who said no to Klopps plea for 5 subs during a pandemic). Perhaps we can all agree on this.