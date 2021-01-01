« previous next »
Author Topic: Breakaway Super League  (Read 91203 times)

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 07:10:53 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:36:42 am
That closed format is a brainchild of the american owners for sure.

Prove it.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 07:18:39 am »
Tories all over this.  Wilkinson, our excellent Education Secretary on now spouting money men must be stopped.

Cynic in me sees Tories not getting a slice of the pie, hence their rage.  Wilkinson talking about legislation or sanctions.
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 07:20:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:39 am
Tories all over this.  Wilkinson, our excellent Education Secretary on now spouting money men must be stopped.

Cynic in me sees Tories not getting a slice of the pie, hence their rage.  Wilkinson talking about legislation or sanctions.

100%.


If we dont get out cut, therell be hell to pay, which is us.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 07:21:06 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:18:39 am
Tories all over this.  Wilkinson, our excellent Education Secretary on now spouting money men must be stopped.

Cynic in me sees Tories not getting a slice of the pie, hence their rage.  Wilkinson talking about legislation or sanctions.

I think anyone should take it if a broken clock is right twice a day, mind.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 07:22:44 am »
Surely saturday is time for a big protest
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 07:24:20 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 03:47:57 am
"Americans this, Americans that"

"Red Sox this, Red Sox that".  "NFL this, NFL that"

"American owners don't understand this, don't understand that "

Blah blah blah

This is the brainchild of Florentino Perez of Real Madrid, and Agnelli of Juventus. Perez is the one briefing the press about it.

They, more than anyone else, have wanted a European league, for a long time. It's a way to respond to the rise to dominance of the EPL. And they are the clubs currently losing the most money.

Last time I checked, they were not "Americans" .    .    .

Perez is a businessman, he probably thinks "wait, we're the biggest and the richest club in the world and still somehow financially we're in deep shit...how is that possible? It's time to change something"

Barca are even in worse position financially.

This could be the end of UEFA and potentially FIFA, not the end of football.

Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 07:28:41 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:24:20 am
Perez is a businessman, he probably thinks "wait, we're the biggest and the richest club in the world and still somehow financially we're in deep shit...how is that possible? It's time to change something"

Barca are even in worse position financially.

This could be the end of UEFA and potentially FIFA, not the end of football.



It probably was a Perez idea because the european sides need and want a slice of the pie that Premier League sides get. But no doubt the American owners of the PL teams would have jumped on the idea.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 07:30:56 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 03:46:12 am
They can't move "Liverpool FC" to another city. Its one thing moving Raiders from Oakland to Vegas. They are culturally similar cities in same country and all they had to do in terms of branding was to change the city name. They even use the same logo.

Its different in European football. Clubs are tied to the city in terms of everything and that is one of the main driver for the global appeal. If they were to move LFC to New York and call it New York Reds, it would make no sense and would be a flop.

There are lot of things wrong with this version of ESL, mostly the closed league, but the above should be the last concern.
I wouldn't be so sure about that. ESL is all about the "new fans"

The American leagues started with a strategic geographical distribution of clubs. In ESL, half the teams come from a single country. Three from one city and the other three are also close to each other. There's nothing like that in American leagues. It's a huge problem for ESL that clubs from only 3 countries are involved. Strategically, it would make a lot of sense to move some of the clubs.

The biggest risk is of course for ManC. They already have a bigger ESL club in the same city, the have a quite weak local base, and their owners are incredibly rich and ruthless. Atletico, Spurs and Arsenal have similar issues.

For FSG, moving Liverpool FC could be immensly profitable. They could probably earn a couple of billion and still keep the club.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 07:31:47 am »
So JP Morgan are putting up the 3.25bn Euros 'welcome' package for the clubs who join this. Which is presumably the post-covid lifeline some of them are looking for. Gets paid back at 264m Euros a year for 23 years from the TV rights they'll be selling. Effectively locks clubs in for that period unless they buy themselves out for their share of it. (FT)

Opportunity here to shape how the game is run in this country, if fans can guide it through the hypocrisy we all can see to the bleating while also spotting why this thing as proposed is a pisstake.

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 07:32:48 am »
One of the most sickening things about this whole shit show is the fact that they have chosen to do this in the middle of a pandemic.
How fucking cynical can these cretin owners get by trying to force this through when fans cannot (or should not) demonstrate to save the soul of their beloved clubs.
How much proof do we need of their malevolent intent.
"For the good of the game".... Yeah right.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 07:43:12 am »
Imagine state of English football if this happens.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 07:45:00 am »
Why is everyone fixated on '92 and the formation of the PL as a starting point? I've seen so many references to 30 years.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 07:49:22 am »
Now I hate Man Utd

But I felt Neville who at times is a dick was pretty fair

I read a lot on here & can see ( I understand we all can do it ) at times your Liverpool eyes are just seeing a Manc Twat whatever he says and when he mentions Liverpool take things literally


Unfortunately & Ive said it before your club to be shot at so to speak by a lot of fans of other clubs who dislike you.
This all though no fault of the manager, players & more importantly the fans just gives people more ammunition to fire at you .

You 6 clubs rightly or wrongly will be universally disliked, not trusted & made scapegoats. Whether this league happens or not the mud will stick

99% of Liverpool fans might be against this but you only have to have one or two fans interviewed on TV who support  it & its message will tar  a lot of fans with a brush they dont deserve.

Ive not read every page but have seen a few comments of people not wholly against this . That shocks me especially from Liverpool fans ( I stress a small small minority)

Because you & Man Utd are the two traditional big clubs the light will be shined on you more as Man City & Chelsea are perceived already as greedy plastic no class clubs . Tottenham irrelevant and just lucky

Even me Im looking at Liverpool & Man Utd to be the clubs to come out & say this is a bad idea
I dont expect it from the plastics & Tottenham , Levy will ride this all he can  . Whether you are or not other supporters will see you two as the power players in this . Two truely global clubs compared to the others

If this doesnt happen the big issue for fans towards this 6 clubs is trust . People accept youve won more trophies, have more fans brings more money . Entitled to a little bit of were the global brand of the premier league & therefore have earned to put  our proposals forward  etc . But no one can trust your clubs at the moment maybe not anymore .


Im just glad I dont support one of these six clubs to be honest and mine is far from perfect & successful

I wouldnt want my club to potential be one of the clubs that ruined English football and all that could go with it . For once happy to be smaller, shit & unwanted lol 😂

Now if any fans I respect are good at mobilising support against establishment or for a just cause . Its Liverpool supporters 👍



Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 07:53:19 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 07:49:22 am
Now I hate Man Utd

But I felt Neville who at times is a dick was pretty fair

I read a lot on here & can see ( I understand we all can do it ) at times your Liverpool eyes are just seeing a Manc Twat whatever he says and when he mentions Liverpool take things literally


Unfortunately & Ive said it before your club to be shot at so to speak by a lot of fans of other clubs who dislike you.
This all though no fault of the manager, players & more importantly the fans just gives people more ammunition to fire at you .

You 6 clubs rightly or wrongly will be universally disliked, not trusted & made scapegoats. Whether this league happens or not the mud will stick

99% of Liverpool fans might be against this but you only have to have one or two fans interviewed on TV who support  it & its message will tar  a lot of fans with a brush they dont deserve.

Ive not read every page but have seen a few comments of people not wholly against this . That shocks me especially from Liverpool fans ( I stress a small small minority)

Because you & Man Utd are the two traditional big clubs the light will be shined on you more as Man City & Chelsea are perceived already as greedy plastic no class clubs . Tottenham irrelevant and just lucky

Even me Im looking at Liverpool & Man Utd to be the clubs to come out & say this is a bad idea
I dont expect it from the plastics & Tottenham , Levy will ride this all he can  . Whether you are or not other supporters will see you two as the power players in this . Two truely global clubs compared to the others

If this doesnt happen the big issue for fans towards this 6 clubs is trust . People accept youve won more trophies, have more fans brings more money . Entitled to a little bit of were the global brand of the premier league & therefore have earned to put  our proposals forward  etc . But no one can trust your clubs at the moment maybe not anymore .


Im just glad I dont support one of these six clubs to be honest and mine is far from perfect & successful

I wouldnt want my club to potential be one of the clubs that ruined English football and all that could go with it . For once happy to be smaller, shit & unwanted lol 😂

Now if any fans I respect are good at mobilising support against establishment or for a just cause . Its Liverpool supporters 👍

On the flip side if the 6 clubs are relegated WHU is potentially one game away from winning the title.

JLingz memes all over the interwebz.
Re: Breakaway Super League
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 07:55:16 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:07:59 am
When Carra asked are we hypocrites? In reference to the fact sky came in 1992 and led the then domesticbreakaway premier league, Neville couldnt help but slip in a sly dig in his response.  Sky done a lot of good, remember dilapidated grounds and the tragedies of Heysel and Hillsborough.  Omitting to mention the Taylor report lead to all seater stadia in the early 90s before skys breakaway.  Didnt mention other tragedies around same time ie Bradford fire.

Neville simply couldnt help himself bring in a bit of tribalism.

Over 550 million pounds was spent by clubs to modernise stadia around the country in the early 90s, the Taylor report stated that the top two leagues had to implement changes by 1995. Taylor report was published in 1990, the breakaway was 1992. New TV revenue did help in modernise stadium, plus goverment tax cuts and incentives. Clubs were broke, stadiums not fit for purpose, the new riches did help bring the game into the 21st century. New stadiums did bring much needed diversity to the grounds. I agree with Neville about that...

My main gripe, is that we sold the family silver to the highest bidder, we shouldn't have let the billionaire class buy football clubs and turn them into cashcows for investors that it is today. Wild west of football. Germany does show there is a way for supporters and private investment to work together. We can go one step further, and change the rules so one club doesn't dominate. I believe in a free market, but football is different. Its one of the greatest institutions this country has, people of all walks of life coming together to support thier club. We no longer go to church every Sunday, but we watch our teams every Saturday. Football is one of the few things that unites us all, and it should he protected and shared between us all.
