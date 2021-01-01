Now I hate Man Utd



But I felt Neville who at times is a dick was pretty fair



I read a lot on here & can see ( I understand we all can do it ) at times your Liverpool eyes are just seeing a Manc Twat whatever he says and when he mentions Liverpool take things literally





Unfortunately & Ive said it before your club to be shot at so to speak by a lot of fans of other clubs who dislike you.

This all though no fault of the manager, players & more importantly the fans just gives people more ammunition to fire at you .



You 6 clubs rightly or wrongly will be universally disliked, not trusted & made scapegoats. Whether this league happens or not the mud will stick



99% of Liverpool fans might be against this but you only have to have one or two fans interviewed on TV who support it & its message will tar a lot of fans with a brush they dont deserve.



Ive not read every page but have seen a few comments of people not wholly against this . That shocks me especially from Liverpool fans ( I stress a small small minority)



Because you & Man Utd are the two traditional big clubs the light will be shined on you more as Man City & Chelsea are perceived already as greedy plastic no class clubs . Tottenham irrelevant and just lucky



Even me Im looking at Liverpool & Man Utd to be the clubs to come out & say this is a bad idea

I dont expect it from the plastics & Tottenham , Levy will ride this all he can . Whether you are or not other supporters will see you two as the power players in this . Two truely global clubs compared to the others



If this doesnt happen the big issue for fans towards this 6 clubs is trust . People accept youve won more trophies, have more fans brings more money . Entitled to a little bit of were the global brand of the premier league & therefore have earned to put our proposals forward etc . But no one can trust your clubs at the moment maybe not anymore .





Im just glad I dont support one of these six clubs to be honest and mine is far from perfect & successful



I wouldnt want my club to potential be one of the clubs that ruined English football and all that could go with it . For once happy to be smaller, shit & unwanted lol 😂



Now if any fans I respect are good at mobilising support against establishment or for a just cause . Its Liverpool supporters 👍







