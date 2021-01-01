When Carra asked are we hypocrites? In reference to the fact sky came in 1992 and led the then domesticbreakaway premier league, Neville couldnt help but slip in a sly dig in his response. Sky done a lot of good, remember dilapidated grounds and the tragedies of Heysel and Hillsborough. Omitting to mention the Taylor report lead to all seater stadia in the early 90s before skys breakaway. Didnt mention other tragedies around same time ie Bradford fire.
Neville simply couldnt help himself bring in a bit of tribalism.
Over 550 million pounds was spent by clubs to modernise stadia around the country in the early 90s, the Taylor report stated that the top two leagues had to implement changes by 1995. Taylor report was published in 1990, the breakaway was 1992. New TV revenue did help in modernise stadium, plus goverment tax cuts and incentives. Clubs were broke, stadiums not fit for purpose, the new riches did help bring the game into the 21st century. New stadiums did bring much needed diversity to the grounds. I agree with Neville about that...
My main gripe, is that we sold the family silver to the highest bidder, we shouldn't have let the billionaire class buy football clubs and turn them into cashcows for investors that it is today. Wild west of football. Germany does show there is a way for supporters and private investment to work together. We can go one step further, and change the rules so one club doesn't dominate. I believe in a free market, but football is different. Its one of the greatest institutions this country has, people of all walks of life coming together to support thier club. We no longer go to church every Sunday, but we watch our teams every Saturday. Football is one of the few things that unites us all, and it should he protected and shared between us all.