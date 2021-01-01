« previous next »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:37:00 am
3/32 (~10%) NFL teams have moved in the last 5 years. As more money comes into the sport, this'll happen more often here in the US as well. Cities will offer teams bigger stadiums in richer cities and move them there. Half (24/50) of the US states have no sports teams in any major domestic league. In Europe, it'd be hard to not find one in a random 50 mile radius.

Even in NBA, NHL, MLB you'd see one happening every decade which sounds infrequent, but given the size of those leagues, is still significant when compared to England, where MK Dons is probably the only mainstream team to have done so.

Ah, but how much more money before it becomes more common? Those three NFL teams all had long standing disputes with their municipal governments over stadium refurbishments (Raiders, Chargers, and Rams). They didnt simply leave because richer cities offered them bigger, better-financed stadiums. I mean Las Vegas isnt a larger media-market than the Bay Area. It took a long time and several legal battles for them to get to that point. Two of those teams took a huge financial risk moving to cities that had no regional support, let alone if they had been in Europe where local language, regional identity, and nationality play a significant role in supporting clubs. Im just saying I dont think that is a legitimate line of argument against the Super League. The fact that European clubs are more densely populated than franchises in the U.S makes it even less likely that the clubs move more or often.

Im not sure the Super League is a good idea. Its selfish to say the least, but the transition toward American-style franchises isnt really an issue. They will work differently in Europe because they will have to.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:53:12 am
I wonder if they all expected this much of a backlash against the new league.  I know they expected some, but the reaction has probably been worse then they imagined it would have been. 

How long until, and how, do all these clubs back down from this?

They simply do not understand Football.

Football is all about passion and winning and losing. Henry's whole mantra is about taking the passion out of Football. Just coldly looking at the numbers and assuming everyone else will do the same. Their mantra is about turning everyone in to winners. It simply isn't possible.

They misjudged the 39th game, they misjudged the £77 tickets, they misjudged Furlough, they misjudged Project Big Picture and now they have misjudged the ESL.

The reason is they only see numbers and stats. As fans we see the bigger picture.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:42:19 am
The whole point of the ESL is the marque clubs leveraging their global fanbases. FSG made that clear when they bought the Club.

Granted, but leveraging a global media market, not necessarily focusing on revenues generated by local supporters. FSG need local supporters to generate attendance and the atmosphere needed to leverage that global market. For the same reason, FSG will never move the Red Sox out of Boston. They couldnt recreate the atmosphere in and around Fenway Park. They need it to generate better TV and commercial revenue from sponsors and the regional and national networks. That is their focus.
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:25:54 am
Granted, but leveraging a global media market, not necessarily focusing on revenues generated by local supporters. FSG need local supporters to generate attendance and the atmosphere needed to leverage that global market. For the same reason, FSG will never move the Red Sox out of Boston. They couldnt recreate the atmosphere in and around Fenway Park. They need it to generate better TV and commercial revenue from sponsors and the regional and national networks. That is their focus.

The Red Sox do not have a global market though.

It simply doesn't make sense to move the Red Sox from Boston.

Then you look at Liverpool, and we have ridiculous global appeal. There are more Liverpool supporters in Indonesia than the population of England. 
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:38:17 am
The Red Sox do not have a global market though.

It simply doesn't make sense to move the Red Sox from Boston.

Then you look at Liverpool, and we have ridiculous global appeal. There are more Liverpool supporters in Indonesia than the population of England.

They can't move "Liverpool FC" to another city. Its one thing moving Raiders from Oakland to Vegas. They are culturally similar cities in same country and all they had to do in terms of branding was to change the city name. They even use the same logo.

Its different in European football. Clubs are tied to the city in terms of everything and that is one of the main driver for the global appeal. If they were to move LFC to New York and call it New York Reds, it would make no sense and would be a flop.

There are lot of things wrong with this version of ESL, mostly the closed league, but the above should be the last concern.
"Americans this, Americans that"

"Red Sox this, Red Sox that".  "NFL this, NFL that"

"American owners don't understand this, don't understand that "

Blah blah blah

This is the brainchild of Florentino Perez of Real Madrid, and Agnelli of Juventus. Perez is the one briefing the press about it.

They, more than anyone else, have wanted a European league, for a long time. It's a way to respond to the rise to dominance of the EPL. And they are the clubs currently losing the most money.

Last time I checked, they were not "Americans" .    .    .
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:16:58 am
They simply do not understand Football.

Football is all about passion and winning and losing. Henry's whole mantra is about taking the passion out of Football. Just coldly looking at the numbers and assuming everyone else will do the same. Their mantra is about turning everyone in to winners. It simply isn't possible.

They misjudged the 39th game, they misjudged the £77 tickets, they misjudged Furlough, they misjudged Project Big Picture and now they have misjudged the ESL.

The reason is they only see numbers and stats. As fans we see the bigger picture.

One of the main reasons behind this is theyre American and middle eastern. They simply do not understand that in Europe the working class has an established trade union history engrained in the culture. Theres a point at which people in Europe wont cop it, there isnt that culture in America or developing countries.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm
It was a separate thread mate - though has been merged in here for some reason.

It was pinned at the top by JohnC :wave

To the players, staff and our manager, we are not withdrawing support from you

(Spirit of Shankly and Spion Kop 1906 statement)

https://spiritofshankly.com/european-super-league-a-statement
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 03:46:12 am
They can't move "Liverpool FC" to another city. Its one thing moving Raiders from Oakland to Vegas. They are culturally similar cities in same country and all they had to do in terms of branding was to change the city name. They even use the same logo.

Its different in European football. Clubs are tied to the city in terms of everything and that is one of the main driver for the global appeal. If they were to move LFC to New York and call it New York Reds, it would make no sense and would be a flop.

There are lot of things wrong with this version of ESL, mostly the closed league, but the above should be the last concern.

Would it? We're not used to franchise sport in Europe but Americans certainly are. Why would it fail to have a glamorous Super League team in NYC? Not a massive concern of mine, frankly, but I don't necessarily think it's an outlandish fear.
Football has now entered the domain of other games and announced the release of their new MMO experience, the ESL!!!!!

Soon you will be able to pick a team to follow then you will be free to move around the site and explore. Each team will have its own history trail. You will be able to view the first decade of events free.

No need to worry about missing out on key moments that lead to future events either as we will alert you to dlc that covers those events as you encounter them (big fuckoff shimmering arrow pointing at a red button to press).

The world is a big place and this club has many fans that share your love for your chosen team. It's like having lots of extra family but without the arguments!! Feeling lonely? Join a classic match room. There you can watch your chosen match with others and talk in real time, relive those memories!

We also cater for those with more adult tastes but be warned these rooms are not moderated so anything shouting, cursing or noises associated with scoring will not be filtered.

.........and then we have *'@**'#world!!

Book a dream holiday in the sunshine of (insert tax haven) alone or with a group. While you are here visit a recreation of our iconic stadium and have your picture taken with one of our holographic club legends. Insert yourself in to a hologram of a piece of club history and replace a hero to lift that trophy on the podium.

Holidays also include a standard ticket to a matchday and a limited edition match day program worth xxx.

The sun, the sea and lots of chances to score, what could be better?

Sign up now to begin viewing your history trail and reliving those cherished memories .......Just press that button (fuckoff shiny arrow pointing at a red sign up button).

Not English? Then choose your language below.

Italian
Spanish
Scouse
This news hasn't shocked me at all.  I used to get worked up about the greed and injustices in football but im a bit surprised at how numb i was to this announcement.  Everything in football is controlled by money and greed.  Sponsors, owners, players, broadcasters i could go on and on.  It's all down to the highest bidder.  World cups are being bought.  Half the teams in the league wanted to null and void the season for their own self interests even though it would have bankrupted a lot of clubs but now we must all stand together against greed.  It's hilarious.  I don't like the idea of the super league but the people acting like greed is only just starting to control football are clinging on to a false hope that was lost many years ago.  The people sitting in sky sports or other broadcasting studios acting all high and mighty is just a piss take.  They are all hypocrites the lot of them. 
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 03:51:52 am
Would it? We're not used to franchise sport in Europe but Americans certainly are. Why would it fail to have a glamorous Super League team in NYC? Not a massive concern of mine, frankly, but I don't necessarily think it's an outlandish fear.

People are wound up enough without you fuckers spouting this move the Club bollocks.

Anybody who seriously thinks that it is an option has a screw loose.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 04:20:50 am
This news hasn't shocked me at all.  I used to get worked up about the greed and injustices in football but im a bit surprised at how numb i was to this announcement.  Everything in football is controlled by money and greed.  Sponsors, owners, players, broadcasters i could go on and on.  It's all down to the highest bidder.  World cups are being bought.  Half the teams in the league wanted to null and void the season for their own self interests even though it would have bankrupted a lot of clubs but now we must all stand together against greed.  It's hilarious.  I don't like the idea of the super league but the people acting like greed is only just starting to control football are clinging on to a false hope that was lost many years ago.  The people sitting in sky sports or other broadcasting studios acting all high and mighty is just a piss take.  They are all hypocrites the lot of them. 


Exactly how I feel. The greed ruined football 30 years ago
