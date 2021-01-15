The US franchise model for sport has been on the agenda for football in Europe for a very long time.



There are so many problems with the current model which financial fair play has failed to address. You cant run football as it is when you buy success without there being consequences. Money runs football and the investors need a guaranteed return. Its all about cost and not value.



The corruption. hypocrisy and incompetence of Sky, UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and the FA is staggering. The accusation of greed coming form Sky, UEFA and the Premier League is even more staggering. 39th game anyone? lets move Wimbledon to Milton Keynes they dont have a team, racism sure, here's a 5k fine, City have broken all the rules, well they've paid some really good lawyers so it doesn't matter anymore.



The lack of action from the UK government in not addressing the ownership issues, the lack of community involvement, the lack of fan representation but then insisting they bail out 'football' is gross hypocrisy.



the champions league only came about because the Italian clubs didn't like getting knocked out the European cup early (by us) and losing income, the group stages is all about generating that income ££££££



then there's the money that UEFA and FIFA take from the game just because they can



sky built itself on football, took it from the terraces to the armchair, killed off the public competition, greed or fear of competition? when United, Liverpool, Madid could earn 100m plus from each game if they owned their own tv rights.



Do I support a super league, no I don't but don't lets pretend the current set up is sustainable without drastic change.



The German model, with 50% fan ownership, with guaranteed seat on the board, with shared tv rights, with cheap tickets and proper stadiums with fan friendly services but thats not what Uefa is offering is it or the premier league or the government - they are offering a false vision of a game which is corrupt to its core and no longer services the fans that created it. If we had any sense we would be saying hold on a minute here - we need to fix lots of things not just beat up on the big clubs - for wanting more -



So the outrage of a breakaway league for the big hitters, those with a wide fans base is no more outrageous than the Glazers using the united fans to buy Malls in the US, or Hicks and Gillet trying to do the same with us, or Mike Ashley's destruction of Newcastle, or Levy's mini me Abramovitch impersonation acting as a front for another businessman with no interest in football other than how much he can make from it



the super league is about £££££ but its just the end result of the fact that football is now all about ££££££ and those who have it now are threatened and outraged that their incompetence is threatened - its a threat to the status quo and whether it happens now or in 20 years what does it matter unless all of the problems are addressed and UEFA and FIFA ( world cup where, is it again?, the nations league anybody? ) are drastically changed - my worry in the reaction to the proposals is that those other organisations will think themselves invulnerable and untouchable.



So I'm disappointed with the woe is me reactionary stuff - its the end of football - well football has been dying on its arse for some time in my eyes and it needs something to change -



The idea of a super league with no relegation is a disgrace, the idea you don't need to earn you place likewise but the idea that something has to change in the game, that actually it needs to be made more competitive not less I can get behind that. There should not be a dozen dominant sides , Derby, Forest, Villa, Red Star, Valencia, etc should all have chance to win. It should not be possible for 15 teams to own all of the best players, best managers - that's where the problem rests - the whole concept of that has to be done away with - then the whole landscape changes, it becomes a genuine competition, not a business deal - football is broken but just raging against a super league is not the answer, - we need better plans and ideas that make it a genuine competition, that reduces the power of those big clubs, that makes equality more important.



capitalism cannot work unchecked with football, the free market dictates that you will have what we have a few dominant clubs - it needs proper regulation to ensure competition - as things stand the more success you have the more money you make the more success is guaranteed - its inevitable - I don't blame big business for supporting big business that's their role - its UEFA and the Premier League that have allowed that to happen. they have done nothing to change it or challenge it - they have in fact encouraged the likes of City and Chelsea to throw their money around - why has the funding not gone to fans, stadiums , grass roots - no instead agents , players, investors all taken care of before the supporters - they have created this monster they are to blame - so my anger is saved for them not the big 6 who have simply laid out the reality before everybody - it is ugly and repulsive but that is the game these days - its not personal its just business - so the anger should be directed at those in charge who have allowed this to happen not those taking advantage of it - just my opinion of course aint worth much when all is said and done, just alone voice in the wilderness. - rambling gibberish but had to get some stuff out of my head.



so no to the super league but also no to the status quo - time for the fans to actually be involved in football and genuine competition to be introduced otherwise whether now or in a few years the big clubs will own the game.

