Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3560 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:46:17 pm
Well that will be that for me.

My only hope would be a fan funded German-model Liverpool team started by SOS and Spion Kop, a 15k stadium with a standing kop, start from the bottom and go to matches with mates, stand next to them and have a fucking laugh again. Legacy fans only.

I'd prefer that anyway to the hellhole of VAR and the current Premier League. If this is the catalyst for something like that to happen then great. Regardless, i'll be watching local non league teams next season on a Saturday (been unable to this season).
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3561 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm
So the superleague does have a cap on spending on salaries and transfers.

Something Uefa couldn't do.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3562 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:21 pm

Where's this from?

Would be keen to follow the source.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3563 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm
We all are happy to sign up for the smartphones even though they use child labour or even slave labour. We run to see the next action movie with more CGI actors than real actors, feck all scripts which encourages the industry to get bigger and bigger. We walk by the local coffee shop for our Starbucks. The list is endless so why in the world are we surprised this is occurring when all around us we have encouraged it with our buying habits. We have a thread on new jerseys for god sake, naming rights to training gear, stands etc and somehow someway you are waking up to this news and disgusted. Im typing on a keyboard that was probably put together by a Uighir in China who has feck all rights and Im outraged by a new football league?  What a sad bunch we have become.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3564 on: Today at 04:35:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:44:46 pm
I feel awful now.  ;D



So you should. He could have been on a mint if he'd stayed with us.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3565 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:34:21 pm
So the superleague does have a cap on spending on salaries and transfers.

Something Uefa couldn't do.

This is why they want City in so they can control their spending, rather than outside buying up all the best players (which PSG/Bayern could do).
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3566 on: Today at 04:36:03 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:34:25 pm
Where's this from?

Would be keen to follow the source.

That's from Fabrizio Romano mate.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3567 on: Today at 04:36:15 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:29:49 pm
Wasn't he the first manager to play a weakened team in the FA Cup? 

I don't know. I did not see it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3568 on: Today at 04:37:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:17:28 pm
I wonder if the smaller clubs in the Pl, the ones that steal a living by taking hundreds of millions of PL money, without any intention of ever doing anything other than staying in the PL to take even more money, and thereby stopping other clubs from having a go at the top league, I wonder if they wish they had allowed a fairer , more proportional distribution of tv money now?

Fairer in the sense of the rich get even richer and the poor get even poorer? Do you think that would make the league more competitive? Do you think that, without teams to play against and a competition to compete in, we have a 'product' to sell?

Classic arrogance.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3569 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm
Manchester Uniteds stockmarket value up over $250 million on announcement of the European Franchise League
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3570 on: Today at 04:37:54 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:00:44 pm
This is what happens when you let Malcolm Glazer and Fiorentino Perez run things.
In his defence I don't think he had much say in this, he died in 2014.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3571 on: Today at 04:38:40 pm
Any chance the LFC supporter's groups can reach out to the supporter's groups of the other breakaway teams and organize some kind of boycott and protests of the companies sponsoring these teams?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3572 on: Today at 04:38:43 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Manchester Uniteds stockmarket value up over $250 million on announcement of the European Franchise League
FSG will put us on the NYSE or London's soon. Count on it.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3573 on: Today at 04:38:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:34:21 pm
So the superleague does have a cap on spending on salaries and transfers.

Something Uefa couldn't do.

Lets hope its actually implemented and works
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3574 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:37:54 pm
In his defence I don't think he had much say in this, he died in 2014.

True.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3575 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:31:58 pm
The Germans actually have a choice, initially.

if English football fans had a say, it clearly would have been a different one.

Yes, but they've fought to keep that choice and a say in how their clubs are run.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3576 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 04:38:40 pm
Any chance the LFC supporter's groups can reach out to the supporter's groups of the other breakaway teams and organize some kind of boycott and protests of the companies sponsoring these teams?

They're already discussing actions to take

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1384160110491037698?s=20
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3577 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Manchester Uniteds stockmarket value up over $250 million on announcement of the European Franchise League

You think they will turn their backs on the new league now and lose that rise in shares and more? No chance and just proves to the owners they made the right decision.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3578 on: Today at 04:41:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:30:02 pm
The set of fans that would never swallow it are the Germans. There's a reason why there's no German clubs involved.

English fans have been eating shit for decades. The biggest backlash being our walkout in 2016.

The reason is the germans are RB aside, fan owned.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3579 on: Today at 04:41:18 pm
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3580 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm
Super League is turning into the Meghan Markle of football?  :D

See the bigger picture, the problem today we have a cartel - Don Fifa with his brothers El UEFA and Chaz EPL.  Now we are getting a change to create something new, though not everything is nice but it is going to be a platform for something new. 

It the the best moment to pressure this famous 12 to shape something for the better instead of pissing on anything they say.  After all, most successful innovations comes from USA - there is probably a reason why we have also the americans leading this.




Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3581 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm
All the FSG out moaners now turn around and moan that FSG are about to take our revenue through the stratosphere.

What do you want?
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3582 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:49:35 pm
UEFA's proposed changes to the tournament are basically the ESL minus the ESL sums that have been touted.

I think fans need to figure out what exactly we're fighting here.

Are we fighting both proposed changes? Just the ESL? All football greed?

I feel there's a line people seem to be making at the ESL for some reason in the name of 'tradition' when most of those traditions have been ignored for the past couple decades by the owners, regulators and professional bodies.

There is so much hypocrisy on show from the likes of Neville, Carragher and other pundits etc who have been benefitting massively from 'modern' football at the sacrifice of working class fans and football culture.

Also, people need to stop making this purely an FSG issue. It's not. Unless our club becomes fan-owned literally any owner would take up these sums, it would be ridiculous not to. I am very pro-fan ownership but the reality is we'd probably not be able to compete unless 49% was owned by big business.

It should be all greed, but everyone will concentrate on just the super league, which is why nothing will change in football.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3583 on: Today at 04:42:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:59 pm
This is why they want City in so they can control their spending, rather than outside buying up all the best players (which PSG/Bayern could do).
No, there's no certainty of this.
Re: Breakaway Super League... The Times
Reply #3584 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm
What is nauseating is the outrage and hand-wringing by the footballing authorities about the clubs supporting the ESL as being "moneygrabbing powermongers" and "killing football"

Decades and decades of financial irregularities, shameful behaviour of their own resources, mismanagement, dawdling and generally inept decision making... And yet they are acting surprised at this happening? Moreover, some of you are surprised that this is happening?!

It was inevitable. This concept has been on the cards for decades, but finally it's all come home to roost. The only thing they are gutted about is they'll have no snout in the trough and the gravy train they have ridden on has left the station without them. I find it highly sickening but very much in keeping with their modus operandii that they are now using the very fans that they have not listened to and shafted constantly to get on their moral high horse. UEFA and FIFA started the financial feeding fenzy long ago and have over the years, driven football into the ground. They have zero credibility. Football became secondary to making money years ago and they only have themselves to blame. The game is a joke, run by crooks and people only interested in themselves.

The problem now is that football has just irreversably changed. This isn't like time of old where it was always a hollow threat, but it is now a reality. It's finally here. It's been planned, created and has now been brought to life, but the big difference is that with this being announced, no matter what happens now the clubs associated with this are going to be targetted and pilloried by the ones not included. Legal battles will ensue, but these battles will at the heart of it have nothing whatsoever to do with the "greater good" and the fans, but pure self preservation.

Football has grossly mutated over the past 30 years. The Premier League coming into play, the demotion of the FA Cup to an irrelevance along with the League Cup to a lesser extent. Long established and historical clubs going to the wall. Hell, look at the "Champions League" and how that changed from the winners of the European leagues - the best of the best - playing each other to what it is now: basically to ensure that more often than not, the vast majority of the most monied and fashionable clubs in Europe get to play each other pretty much every season whether they win something or not... European Super League? The only way that what is being discussed now differs from the current Champions League is that it will be ringfenced and will take away the revenue stream from those very clubs that UEFA covet so much.

Me? I've been fed up with the status quo for ages. Fed up with shite football and overexposure to that shite football. Fed up with corrupt officials. Fed up with bungling inept associations.

Biggest issue?

Like I said above, in the past, all the talk about breaking away has been just that. It never amounted to anything and whether I or you agree with it, it's irrespective now as it simply has to happen. UEFA and FIFA are banking on it collapsing, but if it does, it will all have been posturing and empty threats which will make them stronger and more untouchable and if you think things are bad now, then you wait to see what happens if they get away with it again.


Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3585 on: Today at 04:43:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:29:47 pm
JP Morgan are financing it

Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:27:44 pm
JP Morgan and it is LOANS

Cheers.

Yeah, yanks are taking over european football, and our owner is playing a big part in it.

I guess they saw a big potential, since football is the most popular sport in the world and from their perspective isn't generating enough money how it should and isn't fulfilling it's financial potential.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3586 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm
Vomit.

Quote
Dear Colleagues,

You will be aware of the announcement published late last night regarding Europes leading football Clubs coming together to establish a new mid-week competition, the European Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs.

Its important as a member of our team that I share with you some of the context.

For quite some time now, Clubs, including our own, have held numerous longstanding concerns about not only the future of European football but also the way football is run by UEFA. The global pandemic has also accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model.

We have therefore joined AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur as Founding Clubs of the Super League. It is anticipated that a further three Clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

The Super League will be the future of European football and if we want to continue our journey of being a sustainable Club with ambition to grow and continue winning trophies then we should absolutely be part of that process and have a seat at the table rather than outside that group.

The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues. These solidarity payments are expected to be roughly three times what is currently achieved from UEFA competitions. One of the core commitments of the European Super League is to vastly increase financial support for the football pyramid.

After the start of the mens competition, a corresponding womens league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the womens game.

We know that this announcement has provoked strong feelings within the game and elsewhere but we believe this decision is in the best long-term interests of Liverpool Football Club.

Importantly, this is the beginning of the journey and we can now start an engagement process with you, supporters and key stakeholders to help shape this process in the right way.

There is still much more information to come in due course.

I will keep you updated as we progress on this journey and discuss further on our Town Hall tomorrow.

Thank you for your continued support.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3587 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm
Quote from: Robotforaday on Today at 04:37:16 pm
Fairer in the sense of the rich get even richer and the poor get even poorer? Do you think that would make the league more competitive? Do you think that, without teams to play against and a competition to compete in, we have a 'product' to sell?

Classic arrogance.
100% !
The "product" that we "consume" isn't just Liverpool, it's competitive matches featuring Liverpool. For that we need opponents, and to make the games interesting we need good opponents. Tonight's game is a great example. If Leeds were even poorer, or Liverpool didn't have to fight for a CL spot, the game would be pointless. It's in our own interest that all teams have a decent chance.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3588 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm
Imagine being a footballer of one of these clubs tonight. On one hand, you'd almost be guaranteed a double/triple pay raise. On the other, you'd be selling your soul and wouldn't be able to represent your country anymore.
Re: Breakaway Super League
Reply #3589 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:42:22 pm
All the FSG out moaners now turn around and moan that FSG are about to take our revenue through the stratosphere.

It's false revenue though. Everything will be inflated like transfer fees, players wages etc.
There won't be an actual tangible benefit.
