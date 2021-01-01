If any of this has taken anyone by surprise, then you must have either been living in Eritrea or blinkering yourself to the inevitable.



The average male wage in 1979 was £4,100. That was the same year Trevor Francis was signed by Forest for £1,000,000. Take you a solid 230+ years to have earned that. Football's always been the people's game.



Greg Dyke and the-then chairmen of United, Everton, Spurs, Arsenal and The Reds got together in 1990 and over, what was presumably a very expensive and lavish lunch at a London private members' establishment, decided that what fans really wanted to see was richer broadcasters and richer clubs. Football's always been the people's game.



Obviously some folk at UEFA overheard Dyke and his mates and decided that a similar model would also suit the myriad owners and broadcasters within Europe too. So you know what, let's implement this pyramid scheme here too. People's game remember.



Not content with only having Champions, UEFA then decided in about 1996 that non-champions looked very sad sitting in the corner playing with their Intertoto and cup-winners-cup-entrants-into-the-other-cup Cups. So they said "you're all welcome and we can renegotiate the TV deal at the same time and make you all richer and make us richer and everyone wins"... Well everyone apart from those affacted by lack of subsidised travel and tickets for fans for the huge uptick in games, genuine compensation for teams who missed out, the above inflation increases to TV subscriptions, unique kits for Europe, fourth kits, patches, footballs, nipple tassles and whatever else shit they can flog and a growing gap between football's rich and poor, like the huge skyscrapers casting mile long shadows over the slums of Mumbai.



Presumably this shine of the diamond is what convinced Betis to part with a world record fee for Denilson in 1998 for about £25m. They never qualified for the CL whilst he was there. And it just keeps going on and on. State-funded Real Madrid paying out hundreds of millions in the late nineties and early 2000s to create this tawdry nouveau Galactico theme and sully the name of what it meant originally. UEFA bending the rules to allow us back into the CL in 2005/6 because we're a massive draw in Europe and around the world. City getting bought by a literal country and the next day, after not having a pot to piss in 24 hours earlier, go out and buy Robhino, just because it was a laugh.



And then over the next 20 years teams like City, Chelsea and PSG go on to redefine the rules of spending and excess in football, breaking all the laws that had been designed to stop it, eventuating in such inhumane punishments as being subject to some nasty newspaper headlines and fines that were so insignificant that their owners had likely recouped the sum in personal profit between starting to read and ending any judgements about their clubs.



Which leads us to where we are today with people apparently apoplectic that an owner whose fortune was forged in ownership of American sports teams and media would do something as tawdry as pursue a similar model for his European investment "arm". People praising "brave" Gary Neville for speaking out against this, as he takes a massive salary from SKY and financially dopes Salford FC to try and access the riches and success he saw as a player with Man United. BT executives tut-tutting when they overpaid for Champions League rights to the tune of £900m because they coveted success and are themselves imbued with avarice.



Yet here we are pretending it's the end of football, and that life won't be the same and what would Shanks say and a lot of other bollocks. The ESL is just another evolutionary step in the grim transformation of football into pseudo-sport and any of us who've been to the games and bought merch and supported the club through all these aforementioned changes are ourselves culpable to a lesser or greater degree and let's not insult each others' intelligence pretending that we're not.

