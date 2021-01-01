This is a wild and elitist idea and I just can't get myself to support it.



We won the CL having lost matches in Athens and Belgrade.



Bayern Munich had one of the greatest seasons ever having lost a match in Borisov of Belarus.



The no relegation rule reminds of the thing I despise the most about North American sport. it's just that the clubs aren't club, but franchises. I never want LFC to be a Franchise....mericroccacy is what makes football footy. ... with this format, if we aren't challenging for the domestical title, there is zero difference between finishing 2nd or 17th, is it okay really among the fans?



We love the magical european nights cuz we faced Barca in 2019 after 12 years....Bayern in 2019 after 17 years, Real this year after 6 years and so on, would it really have the same magic if we face them every week? Would finishing the ESL feel as special as winning the UCL ?



those are some very major questions we need answers for ...and rather fastly