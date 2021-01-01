« previous next »
Breakaway Super League... The Times

Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:43:24 am
Well, the NFL was a blank canvass, but MLB wasnt. The rich clubs affiliated with the poor ones to form the farm system. Each farm club is a professional lower-league club, some with long histories and devout local supporters. They just dont have control over player transfers, coaches, or trainers, but they also dont pay player salaries.
No, but that was the point of short lived leagues (baseball had several) and teams folding or moving city constantly (many). Which minor league baseball team has a history on a par with, say, Benfica? Ajax? Celtic? Sevilla? Forest? Leeds? Villa? Fuck it - Everton? All now permanently fixed as second class clubs, at best, regardless of their actual efforts?


We Are Liverpool.

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:49:45 am
If you dont support it then just leave it at that.

Because most others opposed are full of shit?
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:48:00 am
Fans have to oppose this . FSG are showing their true colours . They have always been about money . This is bad for football as a whole

Its not just Liverpool in England.

You've got the other 5 teams (Arsenal, Mancs, Spurs, and Plastics) all in agreement.   When was the last time that happened?

2 Oil billionaires, 1 Hedge Fund, Kronke/Glazer/Levy families (huge stadiums. huge fan global bases, and huge payrolls)

The competition is looking at each other saying we can all make much more money and have the control we want ---  Fuck it.

But I get what you are saying, LFC supporters can use their voices, and their wallets to send a message -- in the end, though if this goes through --- Owners have done the accounting here;

The real issues involve how will the players and coaches respond ---  will they chase the ESL money and play with the so-called "best of the best" or will they jump ship and play for their local teams?
Quote from: vinothmct on Today at 03:48:00 am
Fans have to oppose this . FSG are showing their true colours . They have always been about money . This is bad for football as a whole

Can see them selling the club if this doesn't happen.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:09:48 am
Can see them selling the club if this doesn't happen.
unless us fans can come up with a couple billion dollars combined it will just be sold to the same type of people
I hereby predict that if this lunacy goes through, between this and the climate emergency, 25 years out, LFC will be goners, Bramley Dock will flood when one of the really big glaciers in Antarctica or Greenland collapses, and the "bitters" will come full circle, back safely above sea level to Anfield.
Mind blowing we've got quotes from fucking Joel Glazer on the official Liverpool website. We are jumping in to bed with the enemy for financial gain, the current system isn't great and the Premier League have a lot to answer for but this isn't the answer.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:48:57 am
Why are you even bothering? He's the biggest simpleton on the Internet.

Thou shalt not attack the Pack without repurcussions.

Also cant believe our owners support this abomination of a proposal.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:04:12 am
Thou shalt not attack the Pack without repurcussions.

Also cant believe our owners support this abomination of a proposal.

You should, they have never gave a fuck about the club, the city or their supporters, they are just good at PR.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:03:51 pm
City and PSG will be in the same super league, I think its time we stop trying to pin all this on city and PSG as if our owners and people who run this club arent money hungry capitalist billionaires themselves, the same super league would be abound with nepotism itself.

Many dimensions to this move by the traditional big clubs. But unquestionably one of them is to strip power away from oil-money clubs, who currently appear to call the shots in world football.  The demise of FFP being Exhibit A.

The Qataris who own PSG also control UEFA, and the TV station that broadcasts games.  No self-respecting sport should allow this to happen.

Sport has been taken over by clubs being bought to launder money or generate PR for kleptocratic regimes. 3 of the 4 clubs in the CL semi-finals this season, anyone? World Cup in Qatar?

Not the only reason, but I think other clubs have had enough.

The people who run the game take most of the blame for this mess.

If this breaks UEFA and FIFA - good.

If it breaks the domestic leagues - not good.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:07:17 am
Many dimensions to this move by the traditional big clubs. But unquestionably one of them is to strip power away from oil-money clubs, who currently appear to call the shots in world football.  The demise of FFP being Exhibit A.

The Qataris who own PSG also control UEFA, and the TV station that broadcasts games.  No self-respecting sport should allow this to happen.

Sport has been taken over by clubs being bought to launder money or generate PR for kleptocratic regimes. 3 of the 4 clubs in the CL semi-finals this season, anyone? World Cup in Qatar?

Not the only reason, but I think other clubs have had enough.

The people who run the game take most of the blame for this mess.

If this breaks UEFA and FIFA, that's good.

If it breaks the domestic leagues - not good at all.
...and I didn't notice all the wailing in the media about City flouting all financial rules and destroying competition
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 05:14:33 am
...and I didn't notice all the wailing in the media about City flouting all financial rules and destroying competition

The media do what they are told to do by those who are in control. That applies across every realm of activity, in every country. Many "journalists" are planted in the media specifically to create the narrative that is desired by the powers that be. 
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:17:25 am
The media do what they are told to do by those who are in control. That applies across every realm of activity, in every country. Many "journalists" are planted in the media specifically to create the narrative that is desired by the powers that be.
Well the media appears to be pinning all this on us. There is very little mention of the other 5 English clubs. In fact Alex Ferguson says "Im not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision-making process. 
To play devil's advocate here, so far i could have figured out two reasons for this:

1. Financial stability for big clubs. Missing out CL is too costly and too risky.
2. Top clubs will avoid some vile hostile places from some shithole countries.
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 05:22:30 am
Well the media appears to be pinning all this on us. There is very little mention of the other 5 English clubs. In fact Alex Ferguson says "Im not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision-making process.

I suspect we are one of the ringleaders. FSG always wanted FFP to level the playing field. Also they always wanted to follow more the Real/Barca broadcast revenue model.

Now clubs will run PR campaigns to deflect the inevitable flak away from themselves as much as possible. A public backlash is likely.

Looks like Man U are out of the gate quickly, on that front. Fergie being the racehorse owner will know the value of that.  :D
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:34:21 am
To play devil's advocate here, so far i could have figured out two reasons for this:

1. Financial stability for big clubs. Missing out CL is too costly and too risky.
2. Top clubs will avoid some vile hostile places from some shithole countries.

Exactly. Why travel to Eastern Europe to have players racially abused when you can have it done in Spain or Italy. Or England.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:38:08 am
I suspect we are one of the ringleaders. FSG always wanted FFP to level the playing field. Also they always wanted to follow more the Real/Barca broadcast revenue model.

Now clubs will run PR campaigns to deflect the inevitable flak away from themselves as much as possible. A public backlash is likely.

Looks like Man U are out of the gate quickly, on that front. Fergie being the racehorse owner will know the value of that.  :D
What, like - "Shock Horror Revelation - Scousers ARE actually scumbags"    :)
Odds on this actually going through? When fans are actually allowed back at grounds I can see a hell of a lot of protesting if the social media reaction is anything to go by.
This is a wild and elitist idea and I just can't get myself to support it.

We won the CL having lost matches in Athens and Belgrade.

Bayern Munich had one of the greatest seasons ever having lost a match in Borisov of Belarus.

The no relegation rule reminds of the thing I despise the most about North American sport. it's just that the clubs aren't club, but franchises. I never want LFC to be a Franchise....mericroccacy is what makes football footy. ... with this format, if we aren't challenging for the domestical title, there is zero difference between finishing 2nd or 17th, is it okay really among the fans?

We love the magical european nights cuz we faced Barca in 2019 after 12 years....Bayern in 2019 after 17 years, Real this year after 6 years and so on, would it really have the same magic if we face them every week? Would finishing the ESL feel as special as winning the UCL ?

those are some very major questions we need answers for ...and rather fastly
