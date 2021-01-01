The proudest nights in our history have involved us winning European cups. Earning our opportunity to play the best of the best.



That is what separates us from every other team in this country.



I don't want playing the likes of Bayern and Barca to become playing Burnley and Newcastle just because we are Liverpool. I want us to earn that right to play them based on how we play in the league.



If we come 8th in the league we don't deserve European football. That's how it should be. I want a league season to mean something. Why bother playing in the premier League with nothing on the line?



UEFA have been shite for decades. Long before we won our first European cup. It will be shite for decades to come. But that European cup still means something and deserves the respect we put on that competition that we have won 6 times.



This is 100% correct. Anyone saying "well this is going to help safeguard our future" is completely missing the point. We're Liverpool, our future is secure, but we should have to earn it on the pitch. It's the whole fucking point of competitive sport. If west ham and Leicester finish above us it would be on merit and they would fully deserve to qualify for Europe, and it would be on us to sort ourselves out. A free pass every year is completely hollow and an insult to literally everybody else.I don't mean to upset anyone here but to me this whole thing comes down to people who get it and people who don't. Our club being at the forefront of this is absolutely embarassing. Go and read about the history of football and why it is so important culturally. One of RAWKs own has a brilliant book called "and the sun shines now" which goes into detail about that and how the game changed with sky and the advent of the premier league post-Hillsborough. This may be seen as the next natural step but it doesn't make it any more okay.