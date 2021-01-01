It's a sad endictment of football this, but football at present isn't much better either. The greed and single mindedness is prevalent and so this was inevitable.
I dont agree with a new Super League, but I don't agree with how UEFA/FIFA/FA wish to proceed either. I dont think it will change either anytime soon.
And fool as I am, this has still not drawn me away from football. Maybe because I have only ever know football to be this greedy monster, this is the norm for me, ever increasing acts of self interest. I can feel the disconnect as a fan, but it doesn't really change that I am a fan for better or worse. Possibly for the memories I have gained with the club as a backdrop, even if I was always more of a customer than a part of the family.
So with this, I guess I say I am not happy about this decision or what it will make the sport, but I don't yet think it will pull me away.