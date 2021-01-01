If you were a woman youd be better at multitasking.
Believe it or not but we were taught at work on a training course that to do your job effectively you need to focus on one job at a time. And to multi-task is bad working practice.
Also the human brain cannot multi-task big projects, only smaller menial, routine things.
So to say that one gender is better at multi-tasking than the other is sort of like saying you're better at doing menial stuff than delivering large projects!
Needless to say, the ladies at work don't boast about being multi-taskers!
Bit like in footy - every player has a defined, committed, specialist role. There are no multi-tasking footy players whilst the game is being played