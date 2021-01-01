If you were a woman youd be better at multitasking.



Believe it or not but we were taught at work on a training course that to do your job effectively you need to focus on one job at a time. And to multi-task is bad working practice.Also the human brain cannot multi-task big projects, only smaller menial, routine things.So to say that one gender is better at multi-tasking than the other is sort of like saying you're better at doing menial stuff than delivering large projects!Needless to say, the ladies at work don't boast about being multi-taskers!Bit like in footy - every player has a defined, committed, specialist role. There are no multi-tasking footy players whilst the game is being played