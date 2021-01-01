« previous next »
Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm

Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 07:03:28 pm

Good to see that, amidst all the super league madness, a degree of normality is maintained. Another Liverpool CB injured. Reassuringly familiar.

My first thought: "Kabak must be bricking it!"
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #201 on: Today at 07:15:37 pm
Jurgen has made a comment to Sky.Havent seen it.Just heard it on radio.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #202 on: Today at 07:15:50 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:08:03 pm
I'm only messing chief don't worry ;D


show us your links
show us your links
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:16:41 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:15:50 pm


show us your links
show us your links

Get the links out,
get the links out,
get the links out for the lads
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm
Just been watching NBC coverage. Jurgen very honest and stands by what he said a few years ago. Don't want a super league..looks tamping too.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #205 on: Today at 07:18:56 pm
Quote
Klopp clearly taken aback by the anger aimed at the LFC staff and players outside Elland Road: The boys didnt do anything wrong other than not winning all the football games and I want people to understand that.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #206 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm
Just watched the Klopp interview, I hope we smash them
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #207 on: Today at 07:20:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:18:56 pm


It's unfortunate and it's not nice to see but while supporters aren't allowed in stadiums and emotions are extremely raw, it's not surprising. Player influence might be one of the only chances we've got.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #208 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm
Jurgen has been hung out to dry. He says he had no idea about all this.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:25:27 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:04:53 pm
What if I had a link, would I not be allowed to share it with him?

Only if you had the written consent of a male relative, even if he knows nothing about football. :D
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:26:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.

Cannot believe they had the gall to do that. Hope we smash them tonight.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:28:14 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:03:51 pm
If you were a woman youd be better at multitasking.
Believe it or not but we were taught at work on a training course that to do your job effectively you need to focus on one job at a time. And to multi-task is bad working practice.
Also the human brain cannot multi-task big projects, only smaller menial, routine things.
So to say that one gender is better at multi-tasking than the other is sort of like saying you're better at doing menial stuff than delivering large projects!

Needless to say, the ladies at work don't boast about being multi-taskers!

Bit like in footy - every player has a defined, committed, specialist role. There are no multi-tasking footy players whilst the game is being played  ;D
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.

Who would have done that.Was it Employees of Leeds football club?
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:32:18 pm
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 07:29:43 pm
Who would have done that.Was it Employees of Leeds football club?

Most likely and, they'd be stupid if that's the case, Klopp will just use it as fuel for the boys.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #216 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.

Jurgen says RELAX?
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #217 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm
Parish :lmao what a tit
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #218 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm
Is the rest of season worth even playing now ? :wanker
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #219 on: Today at 07:35:54 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.

That's lame, if the club authorized it even worse. Really small time.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #220 on: Today at 07:37:06 pm
Strange selection dropping Mo and fucking the midfield again to sort CB. Davies must be horrendous, real shame. Hopefully we are up for it after the last 24 hours and hammer these.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #221 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm
Jurgen handled it well.

Feel for him. The crap he's had to put up with this year.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #222 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 07:34:54 pm
Is the rest of season worth even playing now ? :wanker
Majority of teams have nothing to play for but the game itself. Putting aside the money factor of course.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #223 on: Today at 07:38:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:54 pm
Resting our best goal scorer.

Last time we did that, we won 7-0.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #224 on: Today at 07:38:46 pm
Have no problem with those t-shirts. Too bad it seems like it's been taken out on the players though
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #225 on: Today at 07:41:02 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:38:35 pm
Last time we did that, we won 7-0.

Think we did it when we lost at home to Burnley too. :o
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #226 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm
Quote from: Knickers on Today at 07:38:46 pm
Have no problem with those t-shirts. Too bad it seems like it's been taken out on the players though

I imagine they would have worn them regardless of who tonight's opponents were. I'm reading it as a general statement, rather than aimed at Liverpool players.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #227 on: Today at 07:42:29 pm
The Leeds shirts are fine!
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #228 on: Today at 07:42:38 pm
Why would Salah not be playing? Don't we need a win?
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #229 on: Today at 07:43:03 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:25:22 pm
Dickheads putting those T shirts in the Liverpool dressing room.

That group of players earned CL qualification and won it. They don't need to be told by fucking Leeds to 'earn it'.
That's in the past. We haven't yet earned the right to play in an elite European competition next season.

This match was supposed to be about winning that right. Now, it's meaningless.

The t-shirts seem sound enough to me, I just feel sorry for Klopp and the players stuck in the middle of this shite to be honest.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #230 on: Today at 07:43:49 pm
People here are seriously having a go at Leeds for the t-shirt? Seriously?
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #231 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 07:43:49 pm
People here are seriously having a go at Leeds for the t-shirt? Seriously?

More from Jurgen Klopp

We will try to focus on the game. I heard that there are warm-up shirts [made by Leeds, with EARN IT on one side and FOOTBALL IS FOR THE FANS on the other]. We will not wear them, we cannot. But if somebody thinks they have to remind us that you have to earn the right to play in the Champions League, thats a joke, a real joke, and it makes me angry. They have put them in our dressing-room. If it was Leeds idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us, maybe they should remind themselves.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #232 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:44:52 pm
More from Jurgen Klopp

We will try to focus on the game. I heard that there are warm-up shirts [made by Leeds, with EARN IT on one side and FOOTBALL IS FOR THE FANS on the other]. We will not wear them, we cannot. But if somebody thinks they have to remind us that you have to earn the right to play in the Champions League, thats a joke, a real joke, and it makes me angry. They have put them in our dressing-room. If it was Leeds idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us, maybe they should remind themselves.

Lovely. Smash them and fuck FSG.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #233 on: Today at 07:47:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:44:52 pm
More from Jurgen Klopp

We will try to focus on the game. I heard that there are warm-up shirts [made by Leeds, with EARN IT on one side and FOOTBALL IS FOR THE FANS on the other]. We will not wear them, we cannot. But if somebody thinks they have to remind us that you have to earn the right to play in the Champions League, thats a joke, a real joke, and it makes me angry. They have put them in our dressing-room. If it was Leeds idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us, maybe they should remind themselves.

I'm sure DAWK will dissect that as, Jurgens with us, man.
Re: Leeds away. Mon 19th April 8pm
Reply #234 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm
It seems suddenly Utd are fair game on Sky. Quelle surprise. Will be interesting to see what type of reffing we get tonight. Will punishing us be too obvious, or will they double down?
