« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 1-10 Football Draft  (Read 177 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
The 1-10 Football Draft
« on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm »
Ok here we go i've not done one of these in like forever,

Sooooooooo.

1. Player must have played at least 1 game for any Club.

2. Player must have played no more than 10 times for any Club.

3. Sub appearances are included.

4. Two seperate outings at one club add up to one appearance record. So 3 first time and 8 next is 11.

5. Player cannot be at Club now must have left them.

6. Must be a reconised professional League.

7. Post Club and appearances.

8. Wiki is not a gauge i need club stats. (You produce the stats)

 :wave


Players

1. Sarge

2. De Facto

3. Trend

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

 :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:48 am by Sarge »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm »
in
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm »
Cool.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,791
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm »
In
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm »
Welcome. Be interesting to see how many big names did not achieve 11 games at clubs, i hve not looked btw. Some awful players i would imagine will have to come into this ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,791
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:18:02 pm
Welcome. Be interesting to see how many big names did not achieve 11 games at clubs, i hve not looked btw. Some awful players i would imagine will have to come into this ;D

So is it 10 games at the Pro level with any and every club? Or is it Di Stefano played 9 games for River Plate? Hes in - despite his time at Real
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm
So is it 10 games at the Pro level with any and every club? Or is it Di Stefano played 9 games for River Plate? Hes in - despite his time at Real

Exactly, you could have the greatest ever XI  but in total they played say 21 games between them at 11 Clubs.

As the rules above say, 1-10 games for any one club. But not 0 and not 11.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm »
So it is a player has to have played 1 game to 10 games for any one club, they can play 1,000 games else where but in this no more than 10 and no less than 1.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • JFT96
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:04 am »
Interesting idea. What's the deal with loan appearances?

Also, you should probably set it as league games as per Wiki's right hand side bar on each player's page. Otherwise you'll get all sorts of arguments about this.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:07:22 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:05:04 am
Interesting idea. What's the deal with loan appearances?

Also, you should probably set it as league games as per Wiki's right hand side bar on each player's page. Otherwise you'll get all sorts of arguments about this.

Loan is fine yes and a very good point that, league only is a great point.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:09:01 am »
Sorted Betty :thumbup
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,745
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:10:32 am »
This is the thinking man's draft, and oh womans.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,492
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:33:21 am »
So these are the requirements for all 11 players picked correct?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,080
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:44:36 am »
In. Sounds interesting
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 