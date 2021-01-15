Ive looked at the Spurs penalty a few times and Im not convinced that the Southampton player actually makes contact with the Spurs player until the follow through, which would have been outside the box. VAR paused it just after contact with the ball but at that point Im not sure the foul had been committed.



Plus of course those are never given when you are in the act of shooting (ask Mane) and there was possibly a handball in the build up (Bobbys handball was less obvious by far).



Ah, its good to be complaining about VAR again after the last 72 hours...