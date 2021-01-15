« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April  (Read 17404 times)

Online Ray K

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Yes. If a goal is scored its ruled out. Not deliberate though.
So they allow not deliberate handballs for penalties but not goals? Makes complete and total sense.
Online red1977

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:04:39 pm »
Sorry if already posted. Has it been confirmed from a reputable source that the English owners took a payout from UEFA to drop out the ESL?. Just wondering because if true its just as scandalous as the rest of the debacle.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:01:40 pm
So they allow not deliberate handballs for penalties but not goals? Makes complete and total sense.

Absolutely.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:04:39 pm
Sorry if already posted. Has it been confirmed from a reputable source that the English owners took a payout from UEFA to drop out the ESL?. Just wondering because if true its just as scandalous as the rest of the debacle.

No, it was only Mundo Deportivo.  Though it was reported from multiple sources that UEFA was going to source more money. 
Online klopptopia

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:58:58 pm
Yes. If a goal is scored its ruled out. Not deliberate though.

i thought that rule extended to getting pens though? remember something when the ball hit trents arm in the 3-1 vs City that it couldnt have been a pen as it his bernardo silvas arm first? rule may have changed again since though
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:58:45 pm
i agree, almost never. I'm still a little  annoyed about the time they called Pepe for releasing the ball outside the box on a basic hoof downfield. STILL waiting to see that called again, anywhere, anytime. its been about 15 years and counting. 

Bolton away, 2006? Joke call!

Didnt Migs get pinged in Europe for holding onto the ball too long as well which they scored from?
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:13:02 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 08:08:53 pm
i thought that rule extended to getting pens though? remember something when the ball hit trents arm in the 3-1 vs City that it couldnt have been a pen as it his bernardo silvas arm first? rule may have changed again since though

As I understood it. If the ball had gone to Sterling(?) and he had scored it would have been disallowed for hitting Silvas arm (even though unintentional). But it could still be a pen as it was unintentional. It was just decided that Trent didnt deliberately hand ball it so not connected to Silva. All clear...
Online red1977

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:05:55 pm
No, it was only Mundo Deportivo.  Though it was reported from multiple sources that UEFA was going to source more money. 

Ok. Thanks.

Edit. Also, sorry wrong thread.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:17 pm by red1977 »
Online MacAloolah

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:13:40 pm »
Jammy gits
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:00:35 pm
So? It doesn't mean they will manage to win them all.
Can you please point out to me where I said it meant they would win them all?
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:16:30 pm »
Is City gonna bottle this???
Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:16:31 pm »
Stones.  :lmao
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
:lmao

this is going to be fun
Online Red_Rich

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:17:31 pm »
7-2 incoming?
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm »
City are blowing this
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:59:50 pm
Yes please.

(Let it be known that I think Hasenhuttl is still a very good manager who has been hamstrung by owners who have generally bought a bunch of shit players.)

Yeah same really. His rep has taken a big knock this season, but he did very well with Ingolstadt and Leipzig, Id like to see him back in Bundesliga.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:18:27 pm »
Uniteds to lose?
Online Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:20:46 pm »
Ive looked at the Spurs penalty a few times and Im not convinced that the Southampton player actually makes contact with the Spurs player until the follow through, which would have been outside the box.  VAR paused it just after contact with the ball but at that point Im not sure the foul had been committed.

Plus of course those are never given when you are in the act of shooting (ask Mane) and there was possibly a handball in the build up (Bobbys handball was less obvious by far).

Ah, its good to be complaining about VAR again after the last 72 hours...
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:16:30 pm
Is City gonna bottle this???

Bottle what?
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:22:11 pm
Bottle what?

The league to United.  :o

Now of course they can turn this around, but if they lose this and Man Utd win their game in hand... just 5 points behind.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #660 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:16:27 pm
Can you please point out to me where I said it meant they would win them all?

You sounded like you were panicking, if there is one thing we should all know about this season it's to expect the unexpected.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #661 on: Today at 08:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:22:33 pm
The league to United.  :o

No. United would need to win every match and City would still need to implode.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #662 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:18 pm
No. United would need to win every match and City would still need to implode.

Sure hope not. But would be typical for this season.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #663 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:18 pm
No. United would need to win every match and City would still need to implode.

City's heads in the CL. They need 3 wins (if United win theirs). Slip up today and it's 3 wins from 5 including Chelsea away.

United win all theirs and they've got a good chance. Up to us to stop them next week.
