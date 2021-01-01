« previous next »
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,071
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #400 on: Today at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:27:14 pm
That's it then, Chelsea are as good as FA Cup winners.
I wouldn't say that mate?
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:27:17 pm
'what a pity'
;D
Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm »
Got a feeling Spurs might do them next week as well.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,626
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 07:28:48 pm
You have to fancy them against Madrid. Overall, they werent great against a poor Liverpool. Then over 90 that can beat PSG or City.

Chelsea have a better team on paper. The only hope is that Zidane can tactically pull something out of a hat to outmaneuver Tuchel. That and Real Madrid's relationship with the CL being akin to flies on shit.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,099
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:29:03 pm
Please elaborate.  :)

1 nil to Chelsea
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,005
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:54:16 pm
He'll never be booked cause I'm waiting on him to be booked in the last leg of an accum to win some nice money.

That "quadruple" bollocks over for another year and a nice money win for meself, not a bad Saturday!
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,071
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:27:54 pm
:D

Funny how relatively pleased I am that Chelsea have made the final.

Unlucky Pip.
:) and of course they haven't won it at all, we've got more fun to come Nick. #Brendan
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:32:48 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 07:28:03 pm
But they didnt also win nearly every league game and become one of the best defensive teams along the way.

Tuchel has won 14 of 20 games at Chelsea and they have conceded 9 goals in that time. Ridiculous numbers.

They are still outside the top 4 though and have just been stuffed at home to WBA. No doubting he's had a huge impact, I said on the Chelsea thread the day Lampard was sacked that's great news for Chelsea, and makes top 4 a lot tougher for us, because a good manager would have got far more out of that squad.

They've comfortably got the 2nd strongest squad after City after spending a fortune last summer (and with our injury list/fatigue the 2nd strongest team).

In 11/12 United and City were both stronger.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,746
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:32:54 pm »
Chelsea have it easy for the time being. Tuchel has made them tough to beat and they are more destroyers. Sooner or later teams will adapt and make it much more difficult for them.

Don’t think any top side can last long playing as a counter attacking side.
Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,916
  • kopite
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm »
With all your dirty money.
Still couldn't score a goal.
So talk of the quadruple.
Now stick it up your hole!
It's never gonna happen.
You went and fucked it up.
No history in the making.
You're out the fuckin Cup!

Allez Allez Allez...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,178
  • BAGs
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm »
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,626
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:30:13 pm
I wouldn't say that mate?

You're right, there's always the chance, but I just think Tuchel's experience and their squad depth will see them there. Realistically we'll have to hope that Leicester get to the final as Southampton are absolutely woeful but even then I don't think that Leicester can beat them.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,732
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:29:03 pm
Please elaborate.  :)

Abrahmovich won 1-0 against Abu Dhabi.
Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,219
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:34:20 pm »
Mr Cheryl Cole just said "it appears to be Chelsea's trophy" one for the dressing room wall whoever they play
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,071
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:34:30 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 07:33:01 pm
With all your dirty money.
Still couldn't score a goal.
So talk of the quadruple.
Now stick it up your hole!
It's never gonna happen.
You went and fucked it up.
No history in the making.
You're out the fuckin Cup!

Allez Allez Allez...


:lmao :wellin :thumbup :scarf :hally :champ
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #414 on: Today at 07:34:40 pm »
Chelsea are frustratingly functional. Seldom ever look spectacular but Tuchel has cut his cloth accordingly with them and made them extremely difficult to beat.
Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #415 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:23:01 pm
Real Madrid had better beat them in the semi. It'd be sickening if Chelsea or City win it.

I think its PSG's to lose sadly.
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #416 on: Today at 07:36:34 pm »
Said the same in another thread, but I think Chelsea will challenge City to the title next season. Just need a world-class CF maybe?
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,071
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #417 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
I'm still chuckling at that Mike, it's fucking boss mate.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,626
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 07:35:01 pm
I think its PSG's to lose sadly.

I'll take them over City and Chelsea. Obviously PSG are just as bad as City with the sport washing and all, but they're a Ligue 1 side. Their win will be irrelevant to us. The media fawning over a City or Chelsea win would be nauseating.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm »

From 2000 onwards Chelsea and Arsenal have won 13 FA Cups between them.
Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:34:20 pm
Mr Cheryl Cole just said "it appears to be Chelsea's trophy" one for the dressing room wall whoever they play

I might be wrong but I think he was referring to Chelsea's 4 cup finals in 5 years.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:36:34 pm
Said the same in another thread, but I think Chelsea will challenge City to the title next season. Just need a world-class CF maybe?

I think eventually they may need to become a bit more expansive to win a league title. They seem too rigid and win a lot of games by the odd goal. You dont get more points for winning by 10 obviously but eventually it can catch up to you if youre a tiny bit off your game. Weve seen it this season. Think theyre a cup team and a fucking good one.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,746
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:34:40 pm
Chelsea are frustratingly functional. Seldom ever look spectacular but Tuchel has cut his cloth accordingly with them and made them extremely difficult to beat.

Dont think that will last long. Teams will adapt to their tactics and they will have to open up from an attacking sense and they will struggle. They dont have an outstanding attack.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,965
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:37:16 pm
From 2000 onwards Chelsea and Arsenal have won 13 FA Cups between them.
Only 4 clubs have won more FA Cups in their history than Ashley Cole did in the first 12 years of this century.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:36:34 pm
Said the same in another thread, but I think Chelsea will challenge City to the title next season. Just need a world-class CF maybe?

I would hope we may have something to say about that if we have players back, fans back in the stadium, and perhaps a few signings.
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,444
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:45:23 pm »
How evil do you have to be as a team to have rival fans root for Chelsea over you?
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:41:26 pm
I would hope we may have something to say about that if we have players back, fans back in the stadium, and perhaps a few signings.

You'd certainly hope so, but I just think there's so many issues from this season that we'll need to address before really challenging again, whereas Chelsea feel as though they're closer to the start of something imo.
Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:48:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:45:23 pm
How evil do you have to be as a team to have rival fans root for Chelsea over you?

Yes, it's a sad indictment of the modern game. As much as I hate Abu Dhabi, the original oil cheats always seem to come out smelling of roses. I despise them both.
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:38:44 pm
I think eventually they may need to become a bit more expansive to win a league title. They seem too rigid and win a lot of games by the odd goal. You dont get more points for winning by 10 obviously but eventually it can catch up to you if youre a tiny bit off your game. Weve seen it this season. Think theyre a cup team and a fucking good one.

You might be right. Unless we're back on our feet though, I'm not sure who's closest to challenging City. United still have Ole in charge, Spurs and Arsenal are perennially all over the place. Chelsea low-key have one the best squads in the league, as well as a few players really finding their feet and a top-class manager.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,746
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #429 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:49:40 pm
You might be right. Unless we're back on our feet though, I'm not sure who's closest to challenging City. United still have Ole in charge, Spurs and Arsenal are perennially all over the place. Chelsea low-key have one the best squads in the league, as well as a few players really finding their feet and a top-class manager.

They are still lacking big players.

Would you swap their squad for ours?
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #430 on: Today at 07:53:42 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:45:23 pm
How evil do you have to be as a team to have rival fans root for Chelsea over you?

This is it really. I feel dirty.
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #431 on: Today at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:50:31 pm
They are still lacking big players.

Would you swap their squad for ours?

No, I wouldn't swap squads, but I think theirs is deceptively good. Kanté, Azpilicueta and Kovačić provide a very good base and players like Mount, Chilwell, James, Werner and Ziyech are really starting to assert themselves to varying degrees. I think they're two or three big players away from being a side capable of challenging.

I think we've got a lot to address as a club before next season before we really know how hard we're capable of pushing.
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #432 on: Today at 08:06:36 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:45:23 pm
How evil do you have to be as a team to have rival fans root for Chelsea over you?

As horrible as they are, I think Chelsea have always had a sort of weird blundering quality. City had a bit of that in the first few years under Sheikh Mansour, before they decided to settle into Guardiola and the idea of discovering a philosophy. Chelsea always feel as equally close to disaster as they do to glory. Maybe there's something more endearing about that than the coldness of City.
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,444
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #433 on: Today at 08:16:45 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:06:36 pm
As horrible as they are, I think Chelsea have always had a sort of weird blundering quality. City had a bit of that in the first few years under Sheikh Mansour, before they decided to settle into Guardiola and the idea of discovering a philosophy. Chelsea always feel as equally close to disaster as they do to glory. Maybe there's something more endearing about that than the coldness of City.

The difference for me, I feel, is that Chelsea were always a horrible club with horrible fans. When they sold out to a Russian thief (who purloined his ill-gotten gain by taking advantage of ordinary people), it felt like arseholes being led by criminals. They were already pretty iffy, this just confirmed it.

City though, that is a political game being played by petty demagogues, intent on using the popularity of a sport enjoyed by millions across the globe to distract from their own criminal activities occurring on a grand scale. Abramovich was a gangster spending his money on something he loved (and has been blacklisted by the Home Office for his raising his profile in this way). The Man City takeover was cynical statecraft that has seen more pressure exerted at the highest levels in government and the media than the Russian could ever hope to achieve. CIty have contravened UEFA laws and even intervened in the courts to ensure their project was not derailed, to the point of gaining control over the committee set to judge their infringements. Their behaviour is a whole new level of awful, at a club with  a reputation for famously being much more likable than their city rivals.
Online StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #434 on: Today at 08:26:35 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:16:45 pm
The difference for me, I feel, is that Chelsea were always a horrible club with horrible fans. When they sold out to a Russian thief (who purloined his ill-gotten gain by taking advantage of ordinary people), it felt like arseholes being led by criminals. They were already pretty iffy, this just confirmed it.

City though, that is a political game being played by petty demagogues, intent on using the popularity of a sport enjoyed by millions across the globe to distract from their own criminal activities occurring on a grand scale. Abramovich was a gangster spending his money on something he loved (and has been blacklisted by the Home Office for his raising his profile in this way). The Man City takeover was cynical statecraft that has seen more pressure exerted at the highest levels in government and the media than the Russian could ever hope to achieve. CIty have contravened UEFA laws and even intervened in the courts to ensure their project was not derailed, to the point of gaining control over the committee set to judge their infringements. Their behaviour is a whole new level of awful, at a club with  a reputation for famously being much more likable than their city rivals.

It's an interesting point. City just aren't the same club anymore. They are the team fans used to support in name only. Chelsea have just been amplified.
