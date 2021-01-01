Thought I'd have a look in here at this game is going....haha sounds like a load of cheating going on! Seriously, why the fuck do you bother putting up with this shite?



Imagine watching the snooker, and some player picks up the ball and moved it to a better postion...and the ref allowed it! Same thing in my opinion, except where snooker fans would fuck the game off until blatant cheating was punished and wiped out once and for all, footy fans continue to watch and just have the same old gripe, game after game about it on the internet!