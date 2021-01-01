« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April  (Read 1700 times)

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
Hope that twat is injured
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class &amp; Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
Richarlison being his usual cuntish self
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:48:42 pm »
He's absolutely embarrassing
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm »
What a c*nt
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:49:19 pm »
Surprise suprise, he's perfectly fine
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:50:25 pm »
Shocking dive there from The Pigeon
Logged

Online mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:50:34 pm »
Not sure there's a player I hate more than that absolute twat.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:50:44 pm »
Spurs should be ashamed of that performance. The 3rd time this season they've given fucking Everton the run of the park.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:48:03 pm
Maureen looks like hed rather be anywhere else than Woodison..

Understandable i suppose
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:52:42 pm »
This is like the absolute opposite of an immovable object that meets unstoppable force.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:52:53 pm »
Im not even embarrassed to say Id have a chuckle if Richilaaa got a bad injury, the crying little prick
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:54:19 pm »
45 minutes played in the El Crapico.  These teams are bad.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:52:53 pm
Im not even embarrassed to say Id have a chuckle if Richilaaa got a bad injury, the crying little prick

I'd have a pint to celebrate
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:01:32 pm »
I can't stand Richarlison, but that James is an even bigger little shit. Both out-and-out cheats.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • kopite
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:03:29 pm »
Thought I'd have a look in here at this game is going....haha sounds like a load of cheating going on! Seriously, why the fuck do you bother putting up with this shite?

Imagine watching the snooker, and some player picks up the ball and moved it to a better postion...and the ref allowed it! Same thing in my opinion, except where snooker fans would fuck the game off until blatant cheating was punished and wiped out once and for all, footy fans continue to watch and just have the same old gripe, game after game about it on the internet!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,051
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:48:03 pm
Maureen looks like hed rather be anywhere else than Woodison..
Just said to my lad can you imagine Mourinho and Ancelotti having a red wine after the match, looking at each other and saying how the fuck did we get in this fucking mess. Two shite unambitious clubs and both sets of fans hate us.
Logged

Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:07:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:29:45 pm
Spurs could get relegated when Kane leaves

I know you're taking the piss, but with Jose in charge it's not beyong the realms of fantasy.  The ultimate fall from grace!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,356
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:07:13 pm
Just said to my lad can you imagine Mourinho and Ancelotti having a red wine after the match, looking at each other and saying how the fuck did we get in this fucking mess. Two shite unambitious clubs and both sets of fans hate us.

I would say they are ambitious, just really crap at realising those ambitions.

Both know why they are there - to pick up huge wages and payoffs when they get sacked!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:08:53 pm
I would say they are ambitious, just really crap at realising those ambitions.

Both know why they are there - to pick up huge wages and payoffs when they get sacked!

Why not? They're probably past their sell by date (Mourinho definitely is) and no top club is likely to want them so it's an easy gig to waltz into those clubs, not do much and pick up their (and their son's) millions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,064
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:12:34 pm »
Arsenal supporters must be a warm glow in the nether regions when they see Iwobi playing, having skinned Everton in the transfer.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:15:29 pm »
Quote from: DHKopper on Today at 09:07:16 pm
I know you're taking the piss, but with Jose in charge it's not beyong the realms of fantasy.  The ultimate fall from grace!

My theory is that Levy brought in Jose to ultimately have him play the villain when Kane leaves. Levy knows major surgery is needed, but they have no funds. He will hang the loss of Kane around his neck and kick him out the door, then give the new manager 100 million+ to rebuild. He will come out clean as a whistle, even though he let one of the top managers in the world walk.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,356
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:17 pm
Why not? They're probably past their sell by date (Mourinho definitely is) and no top club is likely to want them so it's an easy gig to waltz into those clubs, not do much and pick up their (and their son's) millions.

cant blame em at all.

The fault lies with the clubs for being daft enough to give them the deals.

Sort of shows how their ambitions are clouded by poor judgement - i.e. grabbing coaches whove won a lot cos they are desperate to win something - anything! But somehow not realising that neither coach has been actually keeping up with the ever changing world of football, or have any interest in doing so.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:16:39 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:12:34 pm
Arsenal supporters must be a warm glow in the nether regions when they see Iwobi playing, having skinned Everton in the transfer.

And then the slow realisation that they spent the money and then some on Pepe.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
Spurs are awake now at least. Could go either way.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:19:04 pm »
Hang on, I thought Mason Holgate was booked in the first half now it's saying he's not?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:21:45 pm »
Nice goal that
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:21:47 pm »
Great goal that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,294
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:22:10 pm »
that was a beautiful goal to be fair
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,057
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Carragher talking absolute bollocks.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:22:49 pm »
Fuck off Spurs. Absolutely useless.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online OkieRedman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:23:15 pm »
Spurs are a disaster.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Good goal by the Ev that

The joy in Carra's voice there, marked contrast to the depressing tone on us
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 16th-19th April
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:25:48 pm »
Ive not played FIFA in a while but last time I played it there was a mode where you just controlled one player and could call for the ball, and you just ended up trying to get the ball all the time and shoot and dribble from anywhere...and it reminds me of Harry Kane
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 