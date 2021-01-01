Quote

Fair point, but when you compare the two performances, its very hard to believe it was an ability issue. Especially if you add in the PL match performances.



For the same group of players to perform so poorly and then so well, against the same team, just a week apart...its stunning. Also if you watch the match, the goals may have been down to individual mistakes, but the general performance wasn't. Especially the first half. No pressing, no recovery runs, no intensity, ... to me that's either motivational or tactical, both of which are down to the manager.

Madrid didn't play the same way in the 2nd leg as they did in the first. They didn't need to. However we played better and had the better chances to score but didn't. We also adapted to what they did in the first game, in the 2nd game. We pressed better and didn't leave the space for their midfield to dominate and expose our backline. We didn't do that in the first game. That's not a motivation factor.You can say it's tactical, but if the manager set out the tactical plan to nullify them, and the players didn't execute them properly, it's down to the manager? I don't think so. Players have to take ownership of certain aspects of the game. No amount of coaching will get you to perform well in every single match.Mistakes are part of football, but we made too many of them against an experienced side who took advantage. But we also didn't play at our best level. Now you can say that in hindsight our selection should have been different, but then again Keita played poorly as did various other players, so even if the tactics were spot on, the players didn't execute them. Again I don't think it's a matter of motivation.Poor execution, sure. Hell even if you want to argue that the tactics weren't correct, that's possible. But again your whole argument is that Klopp didn't motivate the players.I disagree. The manager doesn't need to motivate the players for every single game either. You shouldn't have to do that, against Real Madrid, in the first leg, away from home. Not with these experienced players we have.I can't sit here and criticize the manager, because Robertson or XYZ player couldn't make a five yard pass consistently in the game. That's not a lack of motivation, or down to the manager, that's down to the player. It's a bad day at the office, a poor job overall from everyone involved.